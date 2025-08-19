Ministry of Education Launches 5 Free AI Courses on SWAYAM for Students

News

SWAYAM AI courses 2025: The Ministry of Education has launched five free online courses on the SWAYAM site, ensuring that AI education is available to everybody. Understanding that education nowadays goes beyond books, this project intends to expose pupils to artificial intelligence at an early age in order to prepare them for their future employment. These courses guarantee top-notch instruction from basic to advanced levels because they are created by experts from India's top IITs. They are helpful not just for college and high school students but also for professionals who want to improve their skills. With this important step, learners can acquire critical AI abilities at a lower cost without having to pay for pricey private instruction. With this platform, students may now get in-depth, cost-free AI training from the comfort of their own homes.

What Is a SWAYAM Portal? In India, the government launched the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) program to give everyone access to free, high-quality education. It was started by the Ministry of Education with the intention of closing the digital divide by ensuring that education is available to professionals, students, and lifelong learners from all walks of life. The platform provides a large selection of courses in a variety of subjects, including engineering, the humanities, social sciences, and management, at all educational levels and beyond graduation. Prominent scholars from esteemed establishments such as the IITs, IIMs, and other national universities develop these courses. Video lectures, specifically prepared readings, self-assessment exams, and online discussion boards are the four quadrants on which SWAYAM operates. The program uses technology to provide education that is equitable, accessible, and of high quality.

Five AI courses are offered for free on the SWAYAM Portal Five free AI courses are available on the SWAYAM portal from the Ministry of Education. Students and professionals from a variety of areas can enroll in these courses, which were created by IIT professors. AI/ML Using Python Concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence are introduced in this introductory course. It covers data visualization, Python programming, and fundamental mathematical concepts like statistics, linear algebra, and optimization—all of which are necessary for real-world AI/ML applications. Cricket Analytics with AI This course, which is intended for sports fans, covers the foundations of AI-based cricket analytics. It discusses data science concepts and Python programming, illustrating how AI may be used to evaluate sports data through real-world case studies.