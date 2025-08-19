RJS Pre Result 2025 Declared at hcraj.nic.in – Download PDF & Check Roll Numbers



RJS Pre Result 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ) released the RJS Pre Result 2025 on its official website, hcraj.nic.in, on August 19, 2025. The RJS Pre Result 2025 has been released for the Rajasthan Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2025, conducted on July 27, 2025, for direct recruitment to the Civil Judge Cadre. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the RJS result PDF and check their roll numbers to see if they’ve qualified for the next stage—the RJS Mains Examination 2025.

RJS Pre Result 2025 OUT

The RJS Pre Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the roll number, the Rajasthan High Court has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. The General category cut-off was 78 marks, while category-wise cut-offs for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, and PwBD candidates were also released. HCRAJ has also excluded 239 candidates due to OMR sheet errors, and 77 candidates were disqualified for incorrect booklet series entries.