RJS Pre Result 2025 Declared at hcraj.nic.in – Download PDF & Check Roll Numbers

RJS Pre Result 2025: The Rajasthan High Court released the RJS Pre Result 2025 on August 19 for the Civil Judge Preliminary Exam conducted on July 27. Candidates can download the result PDF from hcraj.nic.in to check roll numbers and category-wise cutoffs. 

ByMohd Salman
Aug 19, 2025, 16:51 IST
RJS Pre Result 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ) released the RJS Pre Result 2025 on its official website, hcraj.nic.in, on August 19, 2025. The RJS Pre Result 2025 has been released for the Rajasthan Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2025, conducted on July 27, 2025, for direct recruitment to the Civil Judge Cadre. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the RJS result PDF and check their roll numbers to see if they’ve qualified for the next stage—the RJS Mains Examination 2025.

RJS Pre Result 2025 OUT

The RJS Pre Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the roll number, the Rajasthan High Court has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. The General category cut-off was 78 marks, while category-wise cut-offs for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, and PwBD candidates were also released. HCRAJ has also excluded 239 candidates due to OMR sheet errors, and 77 candidates were disqualified for incorrect booklet series entries.

RJS Pre Result 2025 PDF Download

The RJS Pre Result 2025 PDFcan be downloaded from the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2025 can download the result in PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of provisionally qualified candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the RJS Pre Result 2025 PDF.

RJS Pre Result 2025

PDF Download

RJS Pre Result 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Judicial Service Civil Judges prelims result was released by the Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ) on August 19, 2025. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of provisionally qualified candidates. Check the table below for RJS Pre Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ)

Name of Exam

Rajasthan Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2025

Number of Vacancies

44

Exam Date

July 27, 2025

Result Date

August 19, 2025

Official Website

hcraj.nic.in

How to Download Rajasthan RJS Result 2025?

Candidates can download the RJS Prelims Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website, hcraj.nic.in
On the homepage click on recruitment button.
Now click on Civil Judge Cadre, 2025 link.
Click on the RJS Pre-Result PDF
Ctrl + F, search your roll number
Download and print the result pdf for future reference.

