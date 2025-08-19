Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools and Colleges Closed in Kullu Amidst Landslides, Check Latest Updates Here

News

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays have been announced in Kullu on August 19, 2025, due to heavy rains, landslides, and road blockages. The District Disaster Management Authority ordered closure of all schools, colleges, ITIs, and Anganwadi centres to ensure safety of students and staff amid worsening weather conditions and IMD’s Yellow Alert.

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district stayed closed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, because of heavy rain, landslides, and blocked roads. The decision was taken by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to keep students and teachers safe. Why Schools Are Closed? The Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S. Raveesh, issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Reports from local officers showed that many areas faced cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, broken footbridges, and road blockages. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also gave a Yellow Alert for August 19 in Kullu. That is why all types of schools and colleges, including DIET, Anganwadi Centres, ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Pharmacy colleges (both government and private), will remain closed in Kullu and Banjar subdivisions.

Authorities have been told to take proper steps to protect students and staff during this difficult weather. Heavy Rains Causing Big Losses in Himachal Pradesh Since June 20, 2025, Himachal Pradesh has been facing very heavy rainfall. This has caused many accidents, damages, and loss of life across the state. So far, 268 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. Out of these, 140 deaths happened because of landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, while 128 people died in road accidents caused by bad weather conditions. Along with this, 336 people have been injured, and 37 are still missing. The rains have also caused a huge financial loss of nearly Rs. 2,194 crore. This damage includes broken roads, destroyed electricity lines, damaged water schemes, crops, houses, and livestock.