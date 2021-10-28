UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Are You Not Sure of Clearing UPSC Prelims Cut-Off 2021? Check What Experts Suggest Here

UPSC Prelims Result 2021 is expected anytime now that it has been 3 weeks since the Prelims Exam was conducted on October 10, 2021. Check what experts have to suggest for those candidates who are not sure of clearing the UPSC Cut-Off 2021

UPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted three weeks earlier on October 10, 2021. Those who appeared are now waiting for the UPSC Prelims Result 2021 on upsc.gov.in. The Union Public Service Commission conducts UPSC Civil Services Exam every year to fill the vacancies of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS etc in the Government of India.

UPSC has not released any official date for the release of UPSC 2021 Prelims Results as yet.

Various institutes and coaching centres have released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key and Expected Cut-Offs which can be checked below as well. But what if you are not sure to clear the UPSC Prelims Expected Cut off? What if you do not pass the UPSC Prelims 2021 Result this time? Experts suggest the candidates follow these steps below:

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Experts Suggestion for Those Who Do Not Clear UPSC Prelims Cut-Off?

Every year lakhs of candidates appear for UPSC Civil Services Exam and a majority of the candidates do not clear their exam. Experts in this area are of the view that due to a limited number of seats, the exam is not for those who do not persevere.

The candidates who do not pass the Prelims must from the very next day begin fresh preparation for the UPSC 2022 Prelims without delay. UPSC CSE is only the exam for those with a patient mind and a famous coaching teacher in Public Administration from New Delhi told Jagran readers to hold the fort even if they fail in their first attempt. He said, “ It is not easy to qualify UPSC in the first attempt, those who do, are preparing for it from the past many years of their lives.” It is thus essential that the candidates sit and analyse their mistakes of the da they attempted the Prelims exam.

Another teacher Mr Khan from a reputed organization said, “ Sit and think what you did on the day of attempting Prelims and note your mistakes. You have the next 7 months to work on it and be better prepared.”

It is a competition after all. One cannot expect to succeed at once. Even if candidates pass the Preliminary test, they sometimes fail to qualify UPSC Mains. In that case, they fall short of 3 months mostly for the next Prelims.

The competitive exams are of the nature that 1/10th of the candidates get selected. The candidates who appear for the exam must also be aware of this format and must give their best but be prepared for the worst.

If you fail this time, there is another time for you as well. Start your preparation for UPSC Prelims 2022 now.

The candidates must not get demotivated in case they do not pass UPSC Prelims 2021. They must steer clear of those people who take them back to their failure zones. There is a lot of social pressure on those who appear in these types of exams. The parents must also see to it that they do not do anything to demotivate their child and always encourage him/her to pursue their professional goals.

In case this was the last attempt, even then you have lost nothing. There are many jobs that are available for you. The knowledge that one gains while preparing for UPSC CSE, is enough for him/her to stay ahead of most people of his age or time. As PM Modi once said in his interview, "In the end of the day one has to eat to live and for that one needs to earn. It is the basic nature of every job." Do follow this in life.

