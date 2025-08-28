Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society, Bihar will close the registration window for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) today, August 28. The application process began on August 14. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5006 vacancies for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Applicants must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council and fall within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years. Find the direct apply online link, eligibility criteria, selection process and other important details here.

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Overview

The State Health Society, Bihar started the registration process for Bihar ANM Bharti on August 14. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.