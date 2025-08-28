GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
The State Health Society (SHS), Bihar, will close the online application process for Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 today. A total of 5006 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts are available, and interested candidates must apply at shs.bihar.gov.in before the deadline.

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society, Bihar will close the registration window for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) today, August 28. The application process began on August 14. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5006 vacancies for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Applicants must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council and fall within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years. Find the direct apply online link, eligibility criteria, selection process and other important details here.

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Overview

The State Health Society, Bihar started the registration process for Bihar ANM Bharti on August 14. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Highlights

Organization

State Health Society (SHS), Bihar

Exam

Bihar ANM Exam 2025

Vacancy

5006

Age Limit

21-42 Years

Educational Qualification

2 years full-time in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) from a recognized training institute

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test

Bihar ANM Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 will be deactivated today. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below:

Bihar ANM Apply Online Direct Link

Click here

Steps to Apply Online for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment

Candidates who are yet to apply can follow the below steps to submit their Bihar ANM application form:

  • Visit the official website at shs.bihar.gov.in.

  • Click on the Apply Online link available for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2025.

  • Complete the registration process by filling in basic details.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Preview the application form carefully and submit it.

  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025

A total of 5006 are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 4197 are for ANM (HSC), 510 for RBSK, and 299 for NUHM.

SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025

Post

UR

EWS

SC

ST

EBC

BC

WBC

Total

ANM (HSC)

2231

420

609

53

603

104

177

4197

ANM (RBSK)

224

51

118

08

87

00

22

510

ANM (NUHM)

123

25

48

05

70

21

07

299

Total

2578

496

775

66

760

125

206

5006

Bihar ANM Application Fee

The application fee varies for all categories. It must be paid online. Check the category-wise examination fee in the table below.

Category

Application Fees

General / BC / EBC / Economically Weaker Section

Rs 500

SC / ST (Bihar residents)

Rs 125

Female Candidates of Unreserved/Reserved Category (Bihar residents)

Rs 125

Candidates from outside Bihar (any category)

Rs 500

PwD (40% or more disability)

Rs 125

