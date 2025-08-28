Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society, Bihar will close the registration window for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) today, August 28. The application process began on August 14. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5006 vacancies for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts under the National Health Mission (NHM).
Applicants must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council and fall within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years. Find the direct apply online link, eligibility criteria, selection process and other important details here.
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Overview
The State Health Society, Bihar started the registration process for Bihar ANM Bharti on August 14. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Highlights
|
Organization
|
State Health Society (SHS), Bihar
|
Exam
|
Bihar ANM Exam 2025
|
Vacancy
|
5006
|
Age Limit
|
21-42 Years
|
Educational Qualification
|
2 years full-time in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) from a recognized training institute
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test
Bihar ANM Apply Online 2025 Link
The online application link for Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 will be deactivated today. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below:
|
Bihar ANM Apply Online Direct Link
Steps to Apply Online for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment
Candidates who are yet to apply can follow the below steps to submit their Bihar ANM application form:
-
Visit the official website at shs.bihar.gov.in.
-
Click on the Apply Online link available for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2025.
-
Complete the registration process by filling in basic details.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Preview the application form carefully and submit it.
-
Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025
A total of 5006 are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 4197 are for ANM (HSC), 510 for RBSK, and 299 for NUHM.
|
SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025
|
Post
|
UR
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
EBC
|
BC
|
WBC
|
Total
|
ANM (HSC)
|
2231
|
420
|
609
|
53
|
603
|
104
|
177
|
4197
|
ANM (RBSK)
|
224
|
51
|
118
|
08
|
87
|
00
|
22
|
510
|
ANM (NUHM)
|
123
|
25
|
48
|
05
|
70
|
21
|
07
|
299
|
Total
|
2578
|
496
|
775
|
66
|
760
|
125
|
206
|
5006
Bihar ANM Application Fee
The application fee varies for all categories. It must be paid online. Check the category-wise examination fee in the table below.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General / BC / EBC / Economically Weaker Section
|
Rs 500
|
SC / ST (Bihar residents)
|
Rs 125
|
Female Candidates of Unreserved/Reserved Category (Bihar residents)
|
Rs 125
|
Candidates from outside Bihar (any category)
|
Rs 500
|
PwD (40% or more disability)
|
Rs 125
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation