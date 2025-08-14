Bihar ANM recruitment 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced the recruitment of 5,006 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) vacancies. The registration process commenced today, with the deadline set for August 28. Candidates with a two-year full-time ANM training course (diploma) from a recognised institution can apply online through the official website — shs.bihar.gov.in.

Through the Bihar ANM Recruitment drive, SHS aims to fill 5006 vacancies under the National Health Mission (NHM), including 4197 ANM posts in HSC, 510 ANM (RBSK) posts, and 299 ANM (NUHM) posts.

Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Out

SHS Bihar released 5006 ANM vacancies along with the official notification pdf. Candidates intending to apply for SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy are advised to download the official Bihar ANM Notification PDF before applying online. The notification PDF comprises all the essential details, including eligibility, age limit, paper pattern, syllabus and more.