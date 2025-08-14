Bihar ANM recruitment 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has announced the recruitment of 5,006 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) vacancies. The registration process commenced today, with the deadline set for August 28. Candidates with a two-year full-time ANM training course (diploma) from a recognised institution can apply online through the official website — shs.bihar.gov.in.
Through the Bihar ANM Recruitment drive, SHS aims to fill 5006 vacancies under the National Health Mission (NHM), including 4197 ANM posts in HSC, 510 ANM (RBSK) posts, and 299 ANM (NUHM) posts.
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Out
SHS Bihar released 5006 ANM vacancies along with the official notification pdf. Candidates intending to apply for SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy are advised to download the official Bihar ANM Notification PDF before applying online. The notification PDF comprises all the essential details, including eligibility, age limit, paper pattern, syllabus and more.
Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
Out of the total 5,006 ANM vacancies, 2,578 posts are for the General category, 775 for SC, 496 for EWS, 760 for EBC, and the remaining for other categories. Check the vacancy breakdown of all categories in the table below.
|
Post
|
UR
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
EBC
|
BC
|
WBC
|
Total
|
ANM (HSC)
|
2231
|
420
|
609
|
53
|
603
|
104
|
177
|
4197
|
ANM (RBSK)
|
224
|
51
|
118
|
8
|
87
|
0
|
22
|
510
|
ANM (NUHM)
|
123
|
25
|
48
|
5
|
70
|
21
|
7
|
299
|
Total
|
2578
|
496
|
775
|
66
|
760
|
125
|
206
|
5006
Bihar ANM Apply Online 2025
SHS activated the online application link for Bihar ANM Bharti on August 14. Candidates can access the link either on the official website or click on the direct apply online link provided below.
|
Bihar ANM Apply Online 2025 Link
Steps to Apply Online for SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025
-
Visit the official website at shs.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided above.
-
On the homepage, look for the "Apply Online" link.
-
Once found, click on it and fill in the application form.
-
Upload all the requisite documents.
-
Review the application form and pay the application fee.
-
Download the SHS Bihar ANM Vacancy 2025 Online Application for future reference.
Bihar ANM Application Fee
To submit your Bihar ANM application form successfully, candidates must pay the application fee online. It can be paid through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. The application fee differs for all categories.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General / BC / EBC / Economically Weaker Section
|
Rs 500
|
SC / ST (Bihar residents)
|
Rs 125
|
Female Candidates of Unreserved/Reserved Category (Bihar residents)
|
Rs 125
|
Candidates from outside Bihar (any category)
|
Rs 500
|
PwD (40% or more disability)
|
Rs 125
