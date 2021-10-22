Don’t Wait for UPSC Prelims Result! Start Your Preparation for UPSC Mains 2021 Today- Experts Suggest Strategy

UPSC: Civil Services Prelims 2021 has been over now and those who appeared are waiting for the UPSC Prelims Result 2021 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Check UPSC Expected Cut off, Answer Key and UPSC Mains Strategy by Experts in the article below.

UPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted successfully in October 2021 with lakhs of candidates appearing for the exam conducted in two shifts GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 which is also referred to as CSAT. Those who appeared for the exam are now waiting for the UPSC Prelims Result 2021 but instead of doing that we suggest that the candidates who have any chance of qualifying for the Prelims begin their preparation for UPSC Mains that is supposed to be held in January 2022.

The clock is ticking and you have less than 3 months. Begin your Mains Preparation today, as experts suggest.

The Expected UPSC Prelims 2021 Cut-Off can be checked out on the following link shared below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Details

The Union Public Service Commission generally releases the UPSC Prelims Result within 45-60 days of conducting the Prelims Exam. The Commission does not release the official answer keys unless the final UPSC Result is not released. The answer key for the UPSC Prelims is available at the link shared below.

UPSC Mains 2021: Preparation Strategy by Experts

Those who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2021 would have till now calculated their expected scores through various answer keys released by coaching institutions and websites. Experts suggest that in case your score crosses 50% of the total marks, you should without any delay begin preparing for the UPSC Mains exam. Shubham Kumar (Rank-1, UPSC CSE 2020), the preparation must never end till one qualifies. He suggested smart ways to prepare, by going for subjects that set the pace for study first. Also Read| UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims (5 June), Mains (From 16 September)

As suggested by the previously qualified candidates like(Rank-1, UPSC CSE 2020), the preparation must never end till one qualifies. He suggested smart ways to prepare, by going forfirst. One must begin with a subject that interests one the most as UPSC Mains is a subjective exam and requires a lot of theory study. The candidates generally prepare one subject at a time which may prove beneficial for some due to focus issues but as suggested by various experts and teachers, one must always start two subjects at the same time to keep it momentous. People generally loathe English Grammar and Optional subjects they have to choose, which must be avoided by starting the preparation from the next day after Prelims. The more you practice the better you would become. Instead, it is suggested to study optional along with general studies subjects to keep it revised till the last day. Every candidate must write answers to avoid general grammatical errors and build his/her speed for an easy approach to the exam. Divide your time of the day to complete the syllabus one by one. At any cost, candidates are advised not to study anything beyond the syllabus as UPSC never goes beyond it. So Stick To The Syllabus! Do not leave current affairs study at the time of Mains which is a common mistake made by many. Current Affairs keeps you updated and makes you ready to write good essays. The hours of study must be increased gradually and time of relaxation must be arranged within the study hours as well. Do not get distracted at any time and when you do, take a break.

The above strategy suggested by the experts would prove to be very beneficial for the candidates and aspirants of the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

