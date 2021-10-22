What is Red Notice & How Does it Help Interpol in Reducing Crime of the World?

The trailer for Red Notice featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot has been released. The film would be released on the OTT platform Netflix (November 12, 2021) along with theatres on November 5, 2021. The major question that comes into mind is 'What is Red Notice and How does Interpol come into action to reduce the crime of the world?' In the article below know what actually is Red Notice generated by Interpol and its importance along with other details.

Here is a tweet by the film actor Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson regarding Red Notice:

What is Interpol's Red Notice?

A Red Notice alerts the police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives. Criminals generally try to flee to other countries to evade justice. Red Notice is an international request to law enforcement worldwide to find out the location of the fugitive and provisionally arrest the person who is pending extradition or someone whose surrender is awaited by the police.

The Red Notice has mainly two details:

I) It has the information related to the identification of the person including their name, date of birth, nationality, eye colour, hair colour, photographs and fingerprints etc.

II) It also includes the information about the crime they were wanted for which can range from murder to robbery to child trafficking or abuse.

Red Notices is an 'international wanted notice' but it is not an arrest warrant as such.

These notices are released by Interpol at the request of any member country and must be compliant with Interpol's Constitution.

Red Notices Released Till Now:

Currently, approximately 66,370 valid Red Notices are there of which almost 7669 are public in nature.

In various cases, where public help is required or any individual poses threat to public safety a public extract of Red Notice is published on Interpol's official website. This is how it looks:

Who are the subjects of the Red Notice?

Red Notices are released against those fugitives wanted for either prosecution or to serve a sentence. This would follow with judicial proceedings in the country issuing the request. The request for the Red Notice is not only asked by the parent country of the fugitive but can also be asked by other countries in which the crime has been committed.

A person must have been found guilty for the Red Notice to be issued against them. They are treated innocent until proven guilty.

Red Notice: Other Details

It must be noted by people that Interpol does not want the individuals but it is the country where the fugitive performs any action of crime that wants the person. Each member would get a legal value it gives to Red Notice and the authority of their enforcements to make the arrests.

Generally, Red Notices have been extremely helpful to track those who escape the countries after committing crime to another country where the legal system of the former is not valid. These notices help in bringing justice to fugitives.

