UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) 2021: Check Answer Key for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 13:52 IST
UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) 2021

UPSC: UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is scheduled for 10th October. Check UPSC prelims answer key & question paper for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015. Answer key of UPSC Prelims 2021 (GS & CSAT) will be available here after the exam (on 10th October). Previous year papers are essential resources for the preparation of the UPSC Civil Services exam. With these papers, candidates targeting UPSC CSE can easily understand the exam pattern & the level of questions that have been asked.

UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) 2021: Answer Key 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015:

UPSC Answer Key

Paper 1 (GS)

Paper 2 (CSAT)

UPSC Prelims 2021 Answer Key (CSE)

To Be Available On 10th October

To Be Available On 10th October

UPSC Prelims 2020 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

UPSC Prelims 2019 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

UPSC Prelims 2018 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

UPSC Prelims 2017 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

UPSC Prelims 2016 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

UPSC Prelims 2015 Answer Key (CSE)

Download Now

Download Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will also release the official answer key for UPSC Prelims 2021 Civil Services Exam. Usually, the commission releases the answer after the declaration of the final result. It means the official UPSC Prelims 2021 answer key will be released by the commission after the declaration of UPSC Result 2021.

Jagran Josh also provides the answer key of UPSC Preliminary exam along with the question paper on the same day as soon as the exam gets over. Candidates appearing or preparing for UPSC Civil Services can cross check their answer with the one provided by Jagran Josh.

FAQ

From where can I get the official UPSC Prelims Answer key?

Every year the Official UPSC CSE Prelims answer key is usually published by the commission after the declaration final result of the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

From where can I get the latest UPSC Answer Key?

Answer Keys of UPSC Prelims from 2015 onwards have been provided by Jagran Josh.

From where can I get download the PDFs of the last 10 years' UPSC prelims question papers with answers?

The last 10 years UPSC question papers have been provided by Jagran Josh and are also published by the commission on its official website.
