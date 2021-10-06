UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) 2021: Check Answer Key for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

UPSC: UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is scheduled for 10th October. Check UPSC prelims answer key & question paper for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015. Answer key of UPSC Prelims 2021 (GS & CSAT) will be available here after the exam (on 10th October). Previous year papers are essential resources for the preparation of the UPSC Civil Services exam. With these papers, candidates targeting UPSC CSE can easily understand the exam pattern & the level of questions that have been asked.

UPSC Prelims (Civil Services Examination) 2021: Answer Key 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will also release the official answer key for UPSC Prelims 2021 Civil Services Exam. Usually, the commission releases the answer after the declaration of the final result. It means the official UPSC Prelims 2021 answer key will be released by the commission after the declaration of UPSC Result 2021.

Jagran Josh also provides the answer key of UPSC Preliminary exam along with the question paper on the same day as soon as the exam gets over. Candidates appearing or preparing for UPSC Civil Services can cross check their answer with the one provided by Jagran Josh.