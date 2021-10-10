UPSC Prelims 2021 Civil Services Exam: Check Answer Key of Paper 1 (GS) After 11:30

UPSC 2021 Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Civil Services Prelims examination today (10 October). In UPSC CSE Prelims there are two papers, Paper 1 & Paper 2. Read on for complete details.

UPSC 2021 Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Civil Services Prelims examination today (10 October). In the Civil Services Prelims examination, there are two papers, Paper 1 (GS) & Paper 2 (CSAT). The timing for paper 1 is 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, whereas, for paper 2, it is 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of UPSC Prelims 2021 is given below

Name of the Paper No. of Questions Total Marks Nature of Exam General Studies Paper- I 100 200 Considered for cut-off General Studies Paper-II (Aptitude Test) 80 200 Qualifying

Negative Marking: Every incorrect answer in the UPSC Prelims Exam carries a penalty. If a question is incorrectly answered, 1/3 of the total marks will be deducted.

Both examinations have a two-hour time limit, and the General Studies Paper-II, often known as CSAT, is qualifying in nature. The exam is held on a single day, with Paper 1 taking place in the morning and Paper 2 in the evening.

In paper 1, questions on subjects like Indian Polity, History, Geography, Indian Economy, Art and Culture, Current Affairs and Science & Technology, etc., will be asked.

