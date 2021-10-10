UPSC Prelims 2021 Civil Services Exam: Check Answer Key of Paper 1 (GS) After 11:30

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC 2021 Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Civil Services Prelims examination today (10 October). In UPSC CSE Prelims there are two papers, Paper 1 & Paper 2. Read on for complete details.

 

Created On: Oct 10, 2021 10:11 IST
UPSC 2021 Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Civil Services Prelims examination today (10 October). In the Civil Services Prelims examination, there are two papers, Paper 1 (GS) & Paper 2 (CSAT). The timing for paper 1 is 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, whereas, for paper 2, it is 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM. 

Jagran Josh will provide the question paper & answer key of UPSC Prelims 2021 (Paper 1) after 11:30, as soon as the paper is over. After paper 1, candidates will be able to download the PDF of UPSC Prelims 2021 and can also check the answers. All the questions will be solved by experts at Jagran Josh and will be uploaded after the exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of UPSC Prelims 2021 is given below

Name of the Paper

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Nature of Exam

General Studies Paper- I 

100

200

Considered for cut-off

General Studies Paper-II (Aptitude Test) 

80 

200

Qualifying

Negative Marking: Every incorrect answer in the UPSC Prelims Exam carries a penalty. If a question is incorrectly answered, 1/3 of the total marks will be deducted.

Both examinations have a two-hour time limit, and the General Studies Paper-II, often known as CSAT, is qualifying in nature. The exam is held on a single day, with Paper 1 taking place in the morning and Paper 2 in the evening.

In paper 1, questions on subjects like Indian Polity, History, Geography, Indian Economy,  Art and Culture, Current Affairs and Science & Technology, etc., will be asked.

FAQ

From where can I get UPSC 2021 Prelims question paper?

PDF of UPSC 2021 Prelims question (Paper 1 & 2) will be provided by Jagran Josh after the exam.

From where can I get UPSC 2021 prelims answer key for GS & CSAT?

Jagran Josh will publish UPSC 2021 prelims answer key for GS after completion of paper 1. Answer key for CSAT paper will be published as soon as UPSC Prelims paper 2 will get over.

How can I get the official UPSC 2021 prelims answer key for paper 1 & paper 2?

Official UPSC 2021 answer key will be released by the commission after the declaration of the final UPSC Result 2021 (Civil Services Examination) which means a year after the UPSC CSE Prelims examination.
