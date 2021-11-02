How Are IPS Officers Promoted? Check What Is The Best Age To Qualify UPSC Civil Services To Reach The Highest Post?

Indian Police Services is an administrative post in India where the candidates are appointed through the UPSC Civil Services Exam and are part of both Union and State Government. Check how high anyone can get promoted being an IPS officer and what is the correct age to qualify UPSC CSE to get the highest promotion here

UPSC Civil Services exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates for four major jobs of Indian Administration- IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS. The UPSC Prelims 2021 Results have just been announced and the candidates are now preparing for UPSC Mains. Check the promotion criteria and the highest promotions possible in case you get selected in Indian Police Services and how quickly you need to qualify for the exam so that you reach the highest post in Police Services below.

Indian Police Services (IPS) Promotion Stages & Chances:

IPS are selected through UPSC Civil Services and work under Indian Administration in All India Services. These services had replaced Indian Imperial Police in 1948.

These services along with IAS and Indian Forest Services (IFS) are the All India Services. The officers are thus appointed by the Indian Union and States both.

The lowest rank at which an IPS officer is selected or he/she enters the services is of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) which is then promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP). The pay scale of both these services has very few differences. DSP is pay level 10 and ASP is ‘pay level 11’. When an IPS is appointed in Delhi, he/she may get the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The highest rank an IPS officer would get in a state would be of the Director General Of Police (DGP). The DGP is the head of the State Police Forces. On a similar pay scale, the promotion of any IPS as compared to other services in the Government of India would be of the Director of Intelligence Bureau or Secretary in the Cabinet. The equivalence would be the same.

The pay scale is of level 17 at this position and the pay would be almost INR 225000.

Take a look at the table below to understand the rankings of any IPS Officer in India from higher to lower levels.

Pay Scale and Salary Post in a State Post in Center or when on Deputation Pay Level 17 (INR 225000) Director general of police (Head of State Police Forces) Special director in IB Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Commissioner of Police of Delhi Director-General of a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Pay Scale 16 (INR 205,400- 224,400) Director-General of Police Special Director General in CAPFs Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs Special Secretary in Research and Analysis Wing Special Director in IB Special Director in CBI Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) Director-General ofBureau of Police Research and Development Director-General ofNarcotics Control Bureau Pay Scale 15 (INR 182,200-224,100) Additional General of Police Director of National Crime Records Bureau Director, Special Protection Group Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi Commissioner of Police (City Police Commissionerate) Additional Director General in NIA Additional Director in IB Additional Director in CBI Additional Director General in CAPFs. Pay Scale 14 (INR 144,200 - 218,200) Inspector-General of Police Joint Commissioner, city police, in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra Additional Commissioner, city police, in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Commissioner of police (city police commissioner) Inspector General in CAPFs Inspector General in NIA Joint Director in IB Joint Director in CBI Joint Director in SVPNPA. Pay Scale 13A (INR 131,100-216,600) Deputy Inspector General of Police Additional Commissioner, city police, in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan Joint Commissioner, city police, in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana Commissioner of police (city police commissioner) Deputy inspector general in CAPFs Deputy inspector general in NIA Deputy Director in IB Deputy Inspector General in CBI Deputy Director in SVPNPA. Pay Level 13 (118,500- 214,100) Superintendent of Police Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi Pay Level 12 (INR 78,800-191,500) Superintendent of Police Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi Pay Level 11 (INR 67,700- 160,000) Additional Superintendent of Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi Pay Level 10 ( INR 56,100-132,000) Deputy Superintendent of Police Additional Commissioner of Police in Delhi

Generally, IPS officers in IB and CBI etc are on deputation but it is a mandatory practice followed by the agencies of the Government of India to appoint the highest-ranking IPS Officers as their heads.

What is the best age to qualify UPSC CSE to get to the highest IPS rank?

UPSC Exams can be attempted from the age of 21 in the country as per its rules. The candidates who get selected in their first or second attempt which means by the age of 25 years have the highest chances of getting the highest ranks on being promoted. It is said that 30 years of service is required for any IPS Officer along with an exemplary service record to reach the level of DGP or in Central Government as Special Director of IB or CBI or as a Cabinet Secretary.

