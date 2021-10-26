UPSC Prelims Result 2021, Expected Cut-Off for Gen, SC, OBC, ST, Difficulty Level & UPSC Mains Exam Date

UPSC Prelims Result 2021 would be released before the UPSC Mains Exam 2021 that would be conducted in January 2022. Check UPSC Prelims 2021 Expected Cut-Offs for categories- OBC, General, ST, SC etc and UPSC Mains dates below.

UPSC Prelims 2021 Result is now awaited by the candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2021 on October 10 this year. The candidates have matched their answers with various unofficial UPSC Answer Keys 2021 released and those who have crossed the UPSC Prelims 2021 Expected Cut-Offs have even begun preparations for UPSC Mains 2021.

Check UPSC Answer Key, Expected Cut-Off and the UPSC Mains exam date below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Begin UPSC Mains Preparation Today

Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the UPSC Prelims 2021 Result at least a month before the UPSC Mains exam. This has been the general pattern of the UPSC. The candidates generally get a month or more for preparing for UPSC Mains every year. This year the exam was postponed due to the pandemic of COVID-19 which is why a shorter result time is expected by experts. It is thus advisable for the candidates to not wait for the UPSC Results and start their preparation for the Subjective exam or UPSC Mains. You can refer to the tips and strategies for the paper below.

UPSC Prelims 2021 Expected Cut-Off: Category-wise Marks

The candidates can check the previous year's cut-offs in the article linked below. This year the students found the exam somewhat easier than the previous 2 years. Thus the cut-off is expected to be on the higher side. However, it seemed very easy to many and equally unconventional to others as UPSC threw in some sports-related questions in GS Paper1 this year.

Check the UPSC Prelims expected cut-off 2021 that has been brought down in 10 days after reviewing the take of many aspirants on the same.

Category UPSC Cut Off General 95±5 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 85±5 OBC 90±5 SC 75±5 ST 70±5

UPSC Prelims 2021: Difficulty Level-

On a scale of 100, this years paper would be given a 60 on difficulty. The experts here at Jagran Josh said that the exam was based very much on theory and was a good amalgamation of the current affairs along with static GK. The sports questions were surprising to many but it was previously asked by the paper setters at the Commission as well, so there was nothing out of the blue.

The UPSC Mains 2021 is predicted to have many questions from Economics, world polity, elections and the global pharmaceutical market as well. This year, experts are expecting questions from biotech and astronomy in a chunk. The candidates are advised to keep following this page for further knowledge on expected topics.

UPSC Mains 2021: Date & Other Details

The candidates who are to appear in UPSC Mains 2021 can check the exam dates in the table below. The UPSC Mains 2021 would be conducted in January 2022. The dates have been furthered due to the late Prelims conducted this year after COVID 19 outbreak. Check the dates below.

Exam Date UPSC 2021 Mains 7th-16th January 2022 UPSC 2022 Notification 2nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Last Date to fill forms 22nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Prelims Exam 5th June 2022 UPSC 2022 Mains Exam 16th September 2022 onwards UPSC 2022 Interview/ Personality Test The first half, 2023

The UPSC Mains is a subjective exam with a total of 9 papers. The two of these papers are optional subject exams that are chosen by the candidates who are appearing in the subjective exam. The candidates can check the syllabus and all details of the exam through the links shared below.

