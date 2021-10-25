UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: Paper Analysis, Expected Cut-Off, Subject-wise Questions, Answer Key here

UPPCS 2021 Prelims Result would be released once the exam copies of UPPSC PCS Prelims are analysed. Check UPPSC Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2021, UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key, Paper Analysis and Candidates reaction in the article below

UPPSC conducted the UP PCS 2021 Prelims on 24th October 2021. The paper was conducted in two shifts, the first one beginning from 9:30 am. This was GS Paper 1 which tricked the candidates down this year. The candidates who appeared are now waiting for the UPPCS 2021 Answer Key to be released by the Commission. Many candidates were of the view that the exam was a little more tricky than the previous years with a lot of unconventional questions. Check in-depth paper analysis, UPPSC 2021 expected cut-off and the reaction of the candidates here.

Don’t Wait for UPSC Prelims Result! Start Your Preparation for UPSC Mains 2021 Today- Experts Suggest Strategy



UPSC Civil Services Cut-Off Prelims 2021: Check Expected Cut-Off & Official Marks of Gen, OBC, SC, ST, EWS in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017



UPPSC PCS 2021: Paper Analysis & Candidates Reaction

Sukhvir Singh, a candidate appearing for the exam at a centre in Lucknow said, “ this year there were less of repeated questions and the paper was based on current affairs mainly from September 2020 till 2021.”

When questioned about the quality of Paper 1 he had to say, “ the quality has risen as many questions were twisted. Unlike the UP PCS pattern that was followed earlier, the paper was equally based on factual questions but conventional questions were on a rise this year. “ There were many more candidates like him at the Centre.

Another candidate who had appeared for the fourth time in this exam said that theory and facts both were balanced this time but the questions were such that either you knew the answer surely or you knew nothing. There was no middle ground.

Candidates this year found geography questions a bit twisted and more than previous years. This year also negative marking will be there in the exam, which would be of great significance in deciding the cut-offs.

UPSC (CSE) 2021: Reserve List & Lateral Entry - Check Number Of Vacancies Of IAS, IFS, IPS & Others Posts Over Past Years



UPPSC PCS 2021 Expected Cut-off :

As the appearing candidates know, the exam consists of negative marking which has recently started. Those who appeared have predicted that since the exam was a little towards the tougher side, the cut off would be on the lower side as well. Go through the previous years cut off here:

Category Cut-Off 2019 Cut-Off 2018 General 123-128 107 OBC 121-126 107 SC 103-107 100 ST 92-97 66 PWD 99-104 - Female Candidates 119-124 80

Go through this years expected Cut-Offs here

Category Cut-Off Expected (2021) General 98-103 OBC 96-101 SC 95-100 ST 90-95 PWD 90-95 Female Candidates 95-100

UPPSC PCS 2021 Answer Key:

UPPSC would be releasing the answer key in a few months time when the results of the UP PCS Prelims would be out. The candidates till then can check various Answer keys from media houses and coaching institutes they study in. They must remember that the answer keys released are not to be considered full and final because the Commission would release the Key which would be after nominations and corrections, considered final.

What is Red Notice & How Does it Help Interpol in Reducing Crime of the World?



UP PCS is one of the biggest state PCS exams that is conducted in the country. Earlier, there was no negative marking in the exam but now there is negative marking as well. Now even the exam pattern has changed from the old pattern to a new better one. Those who are above the expected cut-off or in a range of plus-minus five from that predicted here must begin their Mains preparation now.