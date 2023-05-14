UPPSC Question Paper 2023: Download UP PCS Prelims GS and CSAT Paper PDF

UPPSC Question Paper 2023 for GS and CSAT is provided in this article. The candidates can check the marking scheme, answer key and other details here.

UP PCS Question Paper 2023: Students can download UPPSC Prelims PCS Question Paper for the prelims exam held on May 13, 2023. UPPSC Pre Exam held today at various exam centers. This question paper will help the aspirants who are preparing for the UPPSC Pre Exam to analyze the difficulty level of the exam, the paper pattern, and the topic-wise weightage of questions.

UPPSC Question Paper 2023 PDF

UPPSC Question Paper had four sets - A, B, C, and D. Candidates can download the question paper for all sets from this page. The UPPSC Question paper 2023 consisted of multiple choice objective questions. The UPPSC Prelims exam paper has 150 multiple-choice questions on Paper 1 (General Studies) and Paper 2 General Studies II (CSAT). The maximum mark allotted to each paper is 200.

UPPSC GS Question Paper UPPSC CSAT Question Paper UPPSC GS Set D Question Paper Download to be released at 4:30 PM

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2023

The answer key for all the sets can be checked by visiting the link given below:

UPPSC Answer Key 2023 Download

UPPSC PCS Pre Marking Scheme 2023

For Paper 1, 1.33 marks will be allotted for each correct answer and 0.44 marks will be deducted as a penalty for a wrong answer. For Paper 2, 2 marks will be given for each correct answer and 0.66 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

The UPPSC PCS exam is conducted in two stages - Prelim and Mains. Candidates who qualify for the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. Those who clear the mains will be called for the interview.

UPPCS Exam Analysis