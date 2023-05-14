UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam Analysis: GK, CSAT Questions Asked, Expected Cut Off

UP PCS Exam Analysis 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) successfully conducted the prelims exam on May 14, 2023. Check the UPPSC PCS difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has conducted the UPPSC PCS 2023 prelims exam today May 14, 2023, to recruit eligible candidates for Group B services through Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services Examination 2023. The exam analysis will help candidates to understand the difficulty level, topics asked, and good attempts to get an idea of the expected cut-off. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh shared the detailed UPPSC PCS exam analysis today after the completion of each paper based on feedback received by the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam.

As per the official exam calendar, the prelims GK CSAT papers were conducted offline on May 14, 2023, in two sessions. With this, the candidates are required to clear both papers in order to be declared qualified in the prelims exam.

Also check: UPPSC परीक्षा विश्लेषण 2023

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPPSC PCS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the shift-wise good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023

The UPPSC PCS 2023 exam was conducted in two sessions with an exam duration of 2 hours in each shift. Session 1 was conducted for Paper 1 and Session 2 was conducted for Paper 2. Paper 1 was conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am whereas Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The UPPSC PCS exam carries a total of 400 marks. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.

The prelims paper comprises two sections i.e. General Studies and CSAT.

The maximum mark for the prelims exam shall be 400 (200 marks for each paper).

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer.

CSAT paper 2 of the prelims will be a qualifying paper with minimum marks fixed at 33%.

Today’s UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023-Important Highlights (May 14, 2023 )

Based on the feedback from aspirants, we have shared the UPPSC PCS 2023 difficulty level and good attempts for both sessions below. Today, the overall difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS exam for Paper 1 was (To be updated).

Let's discuss the detailed paper-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics from which questions are asked this year in the UPPSC PCS prelims exam below.

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis; General Studies 1 (Paper 1)

Let’s look at the UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis of General Studies 1 to determine the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc shared by our experts below:

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 1: Difficulty Level

Today, candidates who attempted the exam shared that the overall UPPSC PCS 2023 difficulty level for the paper 1 was (To be updated). Check the details of the difficulty level of today's UPPSC PCS prelims exam in the table below.

Sections Difficulty Level History of India & Indian National Movement To be notified Geography To be notified Environment To be notified Science To be notified Indian Polity and Governance To be notified Economy To be notified Uttar Pradesh State-specific To be notified Current Affairs To be notified Miscellaneous To be notified Government Schemes To be notified

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 1: Good Attempts

Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam shared that the overall UPPSC PCS 2023 good attempts for GS Paper I were (To be updated) As per today’s UPPSC PCS exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the sections in Paper I was as follows.

Sections Number of Good Attempts History of India & Indian National Movement To be notified Geography To be notified Environment To be notified Science To be notified Indian Polity and Governance To be notified Economy To be notified Uttar Pradesh State-specific To be notified Current Affairs To be notified Miscellaneous To be notified Government Schemes To be notified

Question Asked in Today’s UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam: May 14, 2023 (GS Paper 1)

Here, we have compiled the section-wise UPPSC PCS analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in GS Paper I.

History

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Indian Polity

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Geography

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Environment

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Science and Technology

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Economy

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Current Affairs

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Uttar Pradesh State-specific

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis; CSAT Paper 2

Here we have shared the UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis of CSAT Paper 2 to determine the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc shared by our experienced experts below:

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023 CSAT: Difficulty Level

Today, test-takers shared that the overall UPPSC PCS 2023 difficulty level for CSAT Paper II was (To be updated). Check the complete analysis of the difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS exam for GS Paper II in the table below.

Section Difficulty Level Comprehension To be notified Interpersonal skills including communication skills To be notified Logical reasoning and analytical ability To be notified Decision-making and problem-solving To be notified General mental ability To be notified Elementary Mathematics (Upto Class X Level) To be notified General English Upto Class X Level To be notified General Hindi upto Class X level To be notified

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2023 CSAT: Good Attempts

Candidates who attempted the exam shared that the overall UPPSC PCS 2023 good attempts for CSAT Paper 2 were (to be updated). As per today’s UPPSC PCS exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the section in Paper II was as follow.

Section Number of Good Attempts Comprehension To be notified Interpersonal skills including communication skills To be notified Logical reasoning and analytical ability To be notified Decision-making and problem-solving To be notified General mental ability To be notified Elementary Mathematics (Upto Class X Level) To be notified General English Upto Class X Level To be notified General Hindi upto Class X level To be notified

Question Asked in Today’s UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam: May 14, 2023 (CSAT Paper 2)

Here, we have compiled the section-wise UPPSC PCS analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in CSAT Paper II.

Elementary Mathematics

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General English

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Hindi

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General mental ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Decision-making and problem-solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

UPPSC PCS Expected Cut Off 2023

After appearing in the exam, the next thing candidates always look for is the expected UPPSC PCS cut-off marks to determine their performance level and qualifying chances. Hence, we have shared below the expected cutoff marks after considering all the deciding factors, previous exam trends, and feedback of aspirants for the reference purpose:

Category UPPSC PCS Expected Prelims Cut Off Marks 2023 General 114-120 OBC 112-118 SC 95-100 ST 86-90 PwD 93-107 Female Candidates 113-117

UPPSC PCS Previous Year Exam Analysis

As per the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam analysis, the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult level. In brief, a number of good attempts and difficulty levels are as follows: General Studies Paper I (90-100 questions, moderate to difficult) and CSAT Paper II (50-60 questions, moderate). Check the detailed UPPSC PCS 2022 prelims exam analysis to get insights into the paper-wise topics asked along with the question weightage.