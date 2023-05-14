UPPSC Answer Key 2023: Download PCS Pre GK, CSAT Key PDF for Set A, B, C, and D

UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key will be released by the commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download Unofficial UP Pre Answer Key PDF for GK and CSAT Here.

UPPSC Answer Key 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the PCS Exam 2023 on May 12, 2023. The exam for General Studies 1 (GS) is held from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM while CSAT is held from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM. All such candidates who have attended the UP PCS Mains can download the UPPSC PCS unofficial answer key for GK I and GK II against the OMR question paper, from this page. These answer keys are released by coaching institutes that will help candidates to calculate probable scores based on the number of correct and incorrect responses.

UPPSC 2023 Answer Key By Coaching Institutes:

Candidates check the table below to download UP PCS Unofficial Answer Key 2023

UPPSC Answer Key 2023: Overview

Candidates can check the important details of the UPPSC PCS Answer Key in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Name of the Exam Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023 Vacancies 173 Exam Date 14 May 2023 Exam Time from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM while CSAT is held from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM Answer Key Date to be released Result Date to be announced UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2023 September 23, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

How to Download Official UP PCS Answer Key?

Candidates can use the following steps to download the official answer key of the exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the homepage

Step 3: Download UPPSC Pre Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take the printout of the answer key for future use

UPPSC PCS Marking Scheme 2023

UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the exam such as the number of questions, marks, and negative markings in the article:

Number of Papers Paper 1 – General Studies I Paper 2 – General Studies II (CSAT) Duration of Exam 2 hours each; Paper 1 – 9.30 AM – 11.30 AM Paper 2 – 2.30 PM – 4.30 PM Number of Questions Paper-I: 150 questions Paper-II: 100 questions Maximum Marks The exam will be of 200 marks each. Type of Exam Offline (Pen-paper) OMR sheets Nature of Questions All questions will be of Objective type (MCQs) Negative Marking 0.33% marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

UPPSC 2023 Answer Key Marking Scheme

The candidates can calculate their UPPSC PCS Prelims score in order to calculate their scores:

Total score = Number of correct answers x Marks allotted - Number of incorrect answers x Marks allotted

UPPSC PCS GS 1:

1.33 marks will be given for each correct answer

0.44 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

UPPSC PCS GS 2:

2 marks will be given for each correct answer

0.66 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

UPPSC Pre Result 2023

The result will be announced in the month of June or July 2023 on the official website. The candidates can check the result through the official website of the commission.