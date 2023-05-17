RBSE 8th Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: 94.50 Percent Students Pass, Check राजस्थान आठवीं Class Result with Roll Number at Shala Darpan

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023, Highest number of students appeared from Jaipur A total of 1305355 candidates appeared in this examination across the state. The maximum number of students 123933 appeared in the examination from Jaipur district while the minimum number of students 14303 appeared from Jaisalmer district. Overview Statistics Number of students appeared 1305355 Students from Jaipur 123933 Students from Jaisalmer 14303 Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM 94.50% Students Pass in RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 As per media updates, 12,337,02 students have passed in class 8th exams. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 Announced, Statistics Awaited In a much-awaited update, the Rajasthan Board class 8th result for 2023 has been announced. Stay tuned as we await further details and official information regarding the outcome. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM Check Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 at rajshaladarpan.nic.in by using Roll Number Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM RBSE 8th Result At Integrated Shala Darpan The integrated shala darpan website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in, is the Rajasthan 8th board result 2023 official website. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM Rajasthan Board Result: Grades Instead of Percentage Marks in class 8th This year students will be awarded grades instead of percentage marks. The new evaluation system aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of student's performance, focusing on their overall growth and development. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:52 PM RBSE Class 8th result 2023 not declared yet Rajasthan board class 8th result has not been announced yet. It was scheduled for 12 pm. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM BSE Rajasthan Class 8 Result Delayed? Updates Awaited Despite the expected time of 12 PM for the declaration of the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8 result, it has not been announced yet. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 Roll number Students must keep their Rajasthan Class 8 board exam roll number ready. This information will be required to check the results. When the result link is active, an update will be shared here. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM class 8 result 2023 Rajasthan board link anytime now Rajasthan board Class 8th results will be announced anytime now. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM No Press Conference to be held for RBSE Class 8th result 2023 announcement The exam results will not be announced through a traditional press conference, as per media reports. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM Credentials to Check BSER 8th Exam Results 2023 When checking exam results, keep these credentials ready: roll number, date of birth, and any other required information. They have to enter these login credentials to check their Rajasthan Board 8th class result 2023. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan board result link soon to be activated Nearly 13 lakh students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th exams 2023 are waiting for their results to be declared today. Students who pass the exams will be promoted to Class 9. Once the link is activated, they can download their marksheets at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM Number of students registered for RBSE 8th This year around 13 lakh candidates have registered for RBSE Class 8 board exam in the state. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM How to check RBSE 8th Result 2023 via SMS? Students can check RBSE Rajasthan 8th result via SMS by following the steps given below: Step 1:Type RESULT{space}RAJ8{space}roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263 Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM RBSE 8th result pass percentage Last year, the overall pass percentage of Class 8 students was 95.5%. Around 12.63 lakh had appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 8th exams last year. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM Was Rajasthan Board 8th merit list released in 2022? Last year, no meri list was released for class 8. The result was announced after a gap of two years as the exams were not conducted in 2021, and 2020 due to the pandemic. All students were promoted to the next class. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on rajshaladarpan.nic.in at 12 pm Rajasthan Class 8th board exam results will be announced at 12 pm on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM How to check Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 online? Students can download their class 8th marksheet of the Rajasthan board online. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check RBSE 8th board result: Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan class 8th result link Step 3: Fill the required credentials: roll number or registration number Step 4: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future references

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM RBSE Class 8 result in an hour RBSE will release the 8th board exam results today. The results will be announced via a press conference at 12 pm. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the RBSE website, students can also check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM 8th Class Result 2023 Rajasthan board link The RBSE Class 8th result 2023 link will be activated at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Apart from this, it is likely that students can also get Rajasthan board 8th result link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in these websites. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM How to check class 8th result 2023 by using roll number and name-wise? To access the RBSE 8th result 2023 roll number and name-wise, students have to login at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. They have to use their roll number. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM What details will be mentioned on BSER 8th grade cards? It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the marksheet of Rajathan Board class 8th: Name of the student

Roll number

Subjects appeared for

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Name of School

Grades

Scores in each subject Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM Rajasthan Board 8th Result Pass Percentage Over the past few years, the pass percentage of the Rajasthan class 8 have increased. Check table below to know past year’s pass percentages: Years RBSE class 8th pass percentage 2023 To be announced 2022 92.76% 2021 92.44% 2020 92.07% 2019 92.17% Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM RBSE 8th result 2023 on rajshaladarpan.nic.in It has been mentioned on the Shala Darpan website rajshaladarpan.nic.in: “Result will be Declared Soon.” Check image below: Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM No merit list to be released for RBSE class 8th As per reports, no merit list will be released this year for class 8th students. The result will be announced at 12 pm. The board will release the pass percentage and other statistics details. In 2022, no merit list was released. Last year, the results were announced after a gap of two years as no exams were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Documents needed to check BSER Class 8th Result Students need to keep their RBSE admit cards ready. To check the result, they have to enter their roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket of the Rajasthan Board. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM Rajasthan Education Minister To Announce 8th Board Exam Results Online The Rajasthan Education Minister took to Twitter to announce that the results of the class 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online today at 12 PM. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM What are the alternative websites to check RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 Name-wise? Apart from the Shala Darpan portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in, RBSE 8 results can also download their marksheet at these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM RBSE result 2023 Grades As per reports, instead of marks, the Rajasthan board will follow a grading system in RBSE Class 8th to award marks to students. Check below the BSER 8th grading system below: Rajasthan Board 8th Marks RBSE Grades 91 to 100 A+ 76 to 90 A 61 to 75 B 41 to 60 C 0 to 40 D Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Tweet The State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla announced that the Rajasthan board will announce the Class 8 result on May 17 at 12 pm. Check his tweet below: आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023 Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM Over 13 lakh students awaiting for RBSE Rajasthan 8th results today Over 13 lakh students will get RBSE Class 8 results today which will be announced by the state education minister at 12 pm. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM