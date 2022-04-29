MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022: MP Board HSC and HSSC Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board soon. Students will be able to check the MP board 10th and 12th Results 2022 through the link available on the official website of MP Board. Students must note that along with the link on the website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Students must note that the board officials will also publish the statistics of the performance of the students and the list of students who topped the exams. Candidates can check the results on the official website - mpresults.nic.in. Students can watch this space for further details on the declaration of the MPBSE 10th and 12th Results.

Click Here to check MPBSE 10th Result 2022

Click Here to check MPBSE 12th Results 2022

Updated as on April 29, 2022 @ 10:29 AM

Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The results of the MPBSE annual board exam will be announced at 1 PM today on the official website.

Students who have taken the MP Board Exams in February-March 2022 can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board to check the results. The MP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on the MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on April 29, 2022 @ 9:21 AM

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education also known as MPBSE is expected to declare the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 can check their board exam results 2022 by entering the MP Board 10th/12th Registration number in the link provided. The result sheet with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students will be displayed on the website of the board.

MPBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will first be announced by the board officials after which the result link will be displayed on the official website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Students can also keep refreshing and bookmark this page to receive timely updates on the declaration of the MP Board 10th and 12th Results.

Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 6.00 AM

MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 29th April 2022 at 1 pm. Students can check the MP Board class 10, 12 results on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. To check the MPBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022, students will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the result login window.

Updated as on 28/04/2022 @ 5.08 PM

MP Board Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th result on 29th April 2022. The MPBSE results 2022 will be announced at 1 pm. Students who had appeared for MP Board class 10 or 12 exams are advised to visit the official website of the MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in. They can also check their results online on mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in. As per reports, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations.

Click Here for MPBSE 10th Result 2022

Click Here for MP Board Class 12 Result 2022

Updated as on 27/04/2022 @ 6.12 PM

MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE will announce the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 between 29th and 30th April. However, the official date for the result announcement is expected to be notified soon. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available soon on mpbse.nic.in. This time, according to the official, the result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers. Almost 1.30 crore copies were evaluated, and the evaluation process was commenced in March and it has been completed. To know latest updates on MP Board Result 2022, students can keep checking this page.

Updated as on 27/04/2022 @ 1.49 PM

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) can declare the result of the MP Board class 10th and 12th examinations by the end of April 2022 in online mode. However, there the officials have not confirmed any dates as of now. After the release of the result, students will be able to check it on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Around 18 lakhs students can check their MP Board 10th and 12th result by using their application number and password in the login window. The original marksheet will be available to the schools, from there the students will be able to get the marksheet.



Updated as on 18/04/2022 @ 1:34 PM

MP Board Result 2022: After the release of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board exam results, students will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window. MP Board 10th and 12th result will be released in the form of marks for each subject. The original mark sheet will be available from the schools. To calculate the marks, students must be aware of the marking scheme of the Madhya Pradesh Board.

This time, the officials have released a revised marking scheme for classes 10th to 12th. As per the revised MP Board marking scheme, 80 marks for High School and Higher Secondary examinations will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project tasks.

Updated as on 12/04/2022 @ 4: 39 PM

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has not released any official date or notice regarding the announcement of Madhya Pradesh board class 10th and 12th result 2022. However, going as per reports of some leading education news websites, the official have stated that The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week." The evaluation of papers are still going on. Once announced, students can check and download their MP 10th and 12th result from the official website - mpbse.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials to check the result.

Updated as on 06/04/2022 @ 4:35 PM

MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: As per the updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022 soon. As of now, there has been no official notice regarding the release of MPBSE 10th and 12th result dates. However, as per media updates, the result may be announced by 10th or last week of April 2022. Once released, students can check the MP Board results at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page, after the announcement of the result.

Updated as on 05/04/2022 @ 12:23PM

MP Board class 10 and 12 examinations are scheduled to begin in February 2022. According to the schedule released by the board officials, the MP Board class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted from February 18 and February 17, 2022. Candidates appearing for the MP Board 10th and 12th examinations can visit the official website of MP Board to check the exam schedule.

Since the exams are being conducted from February 2022 it is expected that the examination results for class 10 and 12 exams will be released by April 2022. Students who have appeared for the MP Board 10th and 12th examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the exam results.

MP Board Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exam Class 10 and 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-2022 Result websites mpresults.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

MP Board Result 2022 Date and Time

Events Dates MP Board 10th Exams February 18, 2022 MP Board 12th Exams 2022 February 17, 2022 Result On 29th April 2022



How To Check MP Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates who have appeared for the MP board 10th and 12th examinations can check the MP Board examination results through the link provided on the official website of the board. Candidates must note that along with the link provided on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board a direct link to check the MP board 10th and 12th results will be provided on this page.

Candidates can also check the MP Board 10th and 12th examinations can follow the steps provided below to check the MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPBSE or Jagran Josh (mp10.jagranjosh.com / mp12.jagranjosh.com)

Step 2: Click on the MP Board Result 2022 link provided

Step 3: Enter the MP Board Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The MP Board Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MP Board Results 2022 for further reference

MP Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

The MP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations are first required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the link provided.

Students when checking the MP Board results 2022 must make sure that they read through all the details provided in the result page.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board

Step 2: Click on Exam Result Section

Step 3: Click on the Class 10/12 Result link

Step 4: Enter the MP Board 10th/12th registration link

Step 5: Download the MP Board results for further reference

How To Check MP Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the result link provided on the official website of Madhya Pradesh board, the students who have taken the exams will also be able to check the MP Board results for class 10 and 12 via SMS. Candidates can follow the structure provided below to get the MP board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS.

SMS - MPBSE10 (Registration Number) - Send it to 56263.

SMS - MPBSE12 (Registration Number) - Send it to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the MP Board Result 2022?

The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website. Candidates when checking the MP board 10th and 12th examination results must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MP Board 10th and 12th exam result sheet. Candidates when checking the results must cross check the following details

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

MP Board Result Statistics

Madhya Pradesh Board officials along with announcing the class 10 and 12 examination results will also be announcing the result statistics for the year. The officials will mention the number of students who appeared for the exams, the total number of students who qualified the exams and the overall pass percentage of students for the board examinations.

2020

Category MP Board 10th Result 2020 Statistics MP Board 12th Result 2020 Statistics Overall Pass Percentage 70.84% 68.81% Number of Students who Appeared 135960 660574 Number of Students who Passed 96095 454008 Pass Percentage of Girls 74.97% 73.40% Pass Percentage of Boys 67.13% 64.66%

MP Board class 10 Statistics previous years

Year Total Students Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % 2021 914079 100 100 100 2020 893336 62.84 60.09 65.87 2019 732319 61 59 63.69 2018 819929 66.54 64.09 69.34 2017 1019224 52.11 51 51.02 2016 1124000 53.87 56.33 51.78 2015 1124592 49.79 47.56 48 2014 1065026 47.74 47.89 47.85

MP Board Class 12 Statistics from previous years

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Total no. of examinees 2020 68.81 73.4 64.66 6,60,574 2019 72.37 76.31 68.94 7,50,000 2018 68 72.33 64.39 7,65,358 2017 70.11 69.47 70.07 7,13,262 2016 69.33 73.78 65.81 7,70,884 2015 65.94 69.42 63.3 7,24,592 2014 65.88 63.31 69.5 7,01,026

What After the Announcement of MP Board Result 2022?

After the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will announce the details of the revelation scrutiny and the compartment examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations but wish to get their answer sheets checked for any totalling mistakes can apply for the revaluation process.

Candidates who were unable to secure the minimum marks required to qualify the exams will be able to apply for the compartment examinations which are expected to be conducted soon after the results are declared so that students can qualify the exams and apply for further admission procedures.

The notification for the revaluation and compartment examinations will be issued shortly after the MP board 10th and 12th results are released on the official website.

MP Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

MP board conducts the class 10 and 12 Revaluation and Scrutiny for those students who have a doubt in the calculation of the marks. Such candidates can submit the applications for the MP Board Revaluation and scrutiny process through the link which will be available on the official website.

The results of the MP Board 10th and 12th exam scrutiny will be issued within a month of the declaration of the results so that students do not experience a delay in the further admission procedures.

MP Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

MP Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those candidates who were unable to secure the required marks to qualify the board examinations. Such students, after the MP Board 10th and 12th results are declared will be able to apply for the compartmental exams for the subjects where they wish to secure more marks to qualify.

Candidates must note that the MP Board 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations will be conducted soon after the results of the MP Board 10th and 12th exams are declared. For further details on the MP Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams students can bookmark this page.

MP Board Result 2021 - Toppers

When announcing the MP Board 10th and 12th exam results, the board officials will also be releasing the MP board 10th and 12 exam toppers. The toppers list will be announced both stream wise and district wise and overall. Students will be provided with the list of toppers here as and when the toppers list is announced by the officials.

MP Board 10th 2020 Toppers

Rank Name of the Student Marks Obtained 1 Abhinav Sharma 300/300 1 Chatur Kumar Tripathi 300/300 1 Devanshi Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Hariom Patidar 300/300 1 Harsh Pratap Singh 400/400 1 Karnika Mishra 300/300 1 Kavita Lodhi 300/300 1 Laxdeep Dhakad 300/300 1 Muskan Malaviya 300/300 1 Pawan Bhargava 300/300 1 Prashant Vishwakarma 300/300 1 Priyanshi Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Rajanandini Saxena 300/300 1 Siddharth Singh Shekhawat 300/300 1 Vedika Vishwakarma 300/300 2 Sonam Patel 399/400 2 Sandhya Thakur 399/400 3 Vikas Sharma 299/300 3 Tanmay Jain 299/300 3 Aryan Mishra 299/300

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Toppers

Science-Maths

Names Percentage Priya and Rinku Bathra 99% Harish Carpentar 98.2% Narendra Kumar Patel 97.8%

Science-Biology

Names Percentage Anushka Gupta 98% Bharat Arya 97.2% Madhu Arya 97%

Commerce

Names Percentage Mufaddal Arwiwala 97.4% Priyanshi Yadav and Nikita Bhargav 96% Aanchal Jain 95.8%

Humanities

Names Percentage Khushi Singh 97.2% Madhulata 95.8% Nikita Patidar 95.2%

Agriculture

Names Percentage Gaurav Ojha and Satyam Lodhi 96.6% Vivek Dhakad 96.2% Ranjit Singh 96%

Fine Arts

Names Percentage Subhansi Mishra 88.8% Jumana Kapdawala 88% Kirti Sahu, Sonam Lodhi, and Hamida Ansari 87.8%

About MP Board School Examination Board (MPBSE)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducts the class 10 and 12 board examinations for the students studying in schools affiliated to the board. The MP Board controls the school-level education in the state that monitors, regulates and looks after the development of secondary level school education.