Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Results 2022: Madhya pradesh Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Board. The results are expected to be announced by MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and the Board officials in an official press conference at 1 PM today. MP board HSSC and HSC Results 2022 will be available on the official website - mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can click on the link provided on this page to check the MP Board Results 2022.

Click Here to check MP Board 10th Results 2022

Click here to check MBOSE Results 2022

Updated as on April 29, 2022 @ 9:37 AM

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of MP Board Today. To check the MPBSE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th registration number in the result link. Candidates must note that the MP Board class 12 Results 2022 will be declared for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Further updates regarding the declaration of the MPBSE 12th Results 2022 will be available on this page. Students are hence advised to keep visiting this page or bookmark for regular information.



Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 6.00 AM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board result 2022 for class 12th tomorrow on 29th April. The MPBSE result 2022 will be declared at 1 pm on the official website of the state board at mpresults.nic.in 2022. Students will be able to check their MP Board result 2022 Class 12th by entering their roll number and application number in the space provided on the login window. The MP Board Result 2022 Date and Time were announced by the state board via Twitter.

Updated as on 28/04/2022 @ 5.41 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: As per reports, the MPBSE Class 12th result will be announced on 29th April 2022. The board will release the MP board 12th result 2022 at 1 pm. Students can check the MP 12th result 2022 by using their roll number. The official Twitter handle of MPBSE reads, “Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of High School, Higher Secondary, Examination Examination on 29th April 2022 at 1.00 pm.” According to the official, around 1.3 crore copies were evaluated and the result declaration process is delayed due to errors in six papers.

Click Here to Check MP Board 10th Result 2022

Updated as on 27/04/2022 @ 6.20 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: As per reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release MP Board class 12th result 2022 by April end. The MPBSE Class 12 results 2022 will be available at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. However, the official result date has not been announced by the board yet. MP Board 12th exam 2022 was conducted from February to March. It's been more than one and a half months since the examination was conducted and the copies evaluation process has also been completed now. Therefore, it is expected that MPBSE 12th result will be released at any time, according to media reports. Keep checking this page to get the latest updates on MP Board 12th result 2022.

Updated as on 27/04/2022 @ 1.28 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the result of MP Board 12th exams 2022 soon in online mode. According to media reports, MP Board Result 2022 is to be declared by 25th April 2022. However, MPBSE has not announced any official release date for the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th result 2022. Once released, MPBSE Board Class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2022. Students are advised to keep checking this page to get the latest updates on MPBSE 12th result 2022.

Updated as on 18/04/2022 @ 1.55 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP board 12th result 2022 date soon. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the declaration of Madhya Pradesh's 12th result. However, as per media updates, the result may be announced by last week of April or first week of May 2022. Once released, students can check the MP Board result at the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Also, soon after the results are declared, a direct link will be provided by the MP board. The online MP Board 12th result 2022 marksheet will be provisional. Therefore, students have to collect their MPBSE 12th original mark sheets from their respective schools. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates on MP Board Class 12th result.

Updated as on 12/04/2022 @ 4:50 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the class 12th result by last week of April or first week of May 2022. Going as per leading education and news website, the official informed that "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week." Once released, Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Results will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. For latest updates on MP Board 12th result, keep checking this page.

Updated as on 05/04/2022 @ 4:15 PM

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release MP Board result 2022 for Class 12th soon in online mode. As of now, the MPBSE 12th result date and time have not been disclosed by the Board yet. However, going as per media reports, it is expected that, MP Board 12th result will be released by 10th or last week of April 2022. Students who have appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state can check their results on mpbse.nic.in. To know the latest updates on Madhya Pradesh 12th result, students can keep checking this page.

Updated as on 05/04/2022 @ 12:59 PM

Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 examinations 2022 are being conducted from February 2022. According to the schedule provided by the officials, the Madhya Pradesh Board of secondary education will be conducting the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream examinations from February 17, 2022. Candidates appearing for the MPBSE Class 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board for further details on the class 12 exams.

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Results will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be provided on this page.

MP Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites mpresults.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

MP Board Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time

Since the MP Board 12th Exams 2022 are being conducted in February it is expected that the results of the Science, Commerce and Arts stream board examinations will be announced by April 2022. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule here.

Events Dates MP Board 10th Exams February 18, 2022 MP Board 12th Exams 2022 February 17, 2022 Result On 29th April 2022



How To Check MP Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board 12th Arts, Commerce and Science stream results can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board to check the results. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MPBSE 12th results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPBSE or Jagran Josh (mp12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th Result 2022 link provided for the various streams

Step 3: Enter the MP Board Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The MP Board class 12 Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MP Board Results 2022 for further reference

MP Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the MP Board class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board

Step 2: Click on Examination Results section given

Step 3: Click on class 12 Results

Step 4: Enter the Login Details

Step 5: Download the Results for further reference

How To Check MP Board Intermediate Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the MP Board result link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the MPBSE 12th results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their Class 12 results via SMS.

SMS - MPBSE12 (Registration Number) - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the MP Board 12th Result 2022?

MP board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results will include the candidates details along with the subject details and qualifying status. Candidates when checking the MP Board 12th results must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the class 12 result sheets. The following details will be mentioned in the MPBSE !2th result sheet.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

MP Board class 12 Result 2022 Statistics

When announcing the Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 results 2022 for the Commerce, Arts and Science streams. The board officials along with announcing the streamwise results of Madhya Pradesh board will also be releasing the complete result data for the class 12 examinations. Students can watch this space to know how the state performed in the 2022 board examinations.

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Total no. of examinees 2020 68.81 73.4 64.66 6,60,574 2019 72.37 76.31 68.94 7,50,000 2018 68 72.33 64.39 7,65,358 2017 70.11 69.47 70.07 7,13,262 2016 69.33 73.78 65.81 7,70,884 2015 65.94 69.42 63.3 7,24,592 2014 65.88 63.31 69.5 7,01,026

What After the Announcement of MP Board class 12 Result 2022?

After MP Board 12th results are announced, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for higher education admissions. Candidates who qualify the exams will be able to apply for the higher education courses at various universities and secure a provisional admission until the original certificates are issued by the officials.

The board will also be conducting the MP board 12th Revaluation Scrutiny and compartmental examinations. Candidates who have doubts in the calculation of marks and want to get their answer sheet rechecking can apply for the revaluation and scrutiny procedure through the applications available. Those who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt can apply for the compartment examinations.

MP Board Intermediate Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Madhya Pradesh Board 12th revaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets reevaluated for totalling mistakes or a second scrutiny. The applications for the MP Board 12th re-evaluation process will be made available on the official website of the board shortly after the examination results are issued.

Candidates can submit the applications based on the number of exam sheets they wish to get scrutinised. The results of the MP Board 12th scrutiny will be announced soon after the process is completed.

MP Board 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

MP board 12th compartment exams will be conducted for those students who have not qualified the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the MP Board class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce examinations will be made available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

Candidates are required to fill in the applications for the MP Board 12th Compartment exams after which the board will issue the admit card based on the exams applied by the students. The results of the MP 12th Compartment exams will be published shortly after the exams are conducted and the revised mark sheets will be issued by the board for further admission purposes.

MP Board 12th Result 2021 - Toppers

Madhya Pradesh Board class 12 exam toppers list will be announced by the officials. The toppers list will be announced stream wise, district wise and overall. Students who have appeared for the MP Board 12th examinations can check the complete list of toppers and other details here.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Toppers

Science-Maths

Names Percentage Priya and Rinku Bathra 99% Harish Carpentar 98.2% Narendra Kumar Patel 97.8%

Science-Biology

Names Percentage Anushka Gupta 98% Bharat Arya 97.2% Madhu Arya 97%

Commerce

Names Percentage Mufaddal Arwiwala 97.4% Priyanshi Yadav and Nikita Bhargav 96% Aanchal Jain 95.8%

Humanities

Names Percentage Khushi Singh 97.2% Madhulata 95.8% Nikita Patidar 95.2%

Agriculture

Names Percentage Gaurav Ojha and Satyam Lodhi 96.6% Vivek Dhakad 96.2% Ranjit Singh 96%

Fine Arts

Names Percentage Subhansi Mishra 88.8% Jumana Kapdawala 88% Kirti Sahu, Sonam Lodhi, and Hamida Ansari 87.8%

About MP Board School Examination Board (MPBSE)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) established in the year 1965 under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965 conducts the school-level class 1- and 12 examinations for regular and private candidates across the various state board schools in Madhya Pradesh. The exams are conducted annually for the Matric and Higher Secondary classes based on which students qualify for further admission procedures.