MP Board 10th Result 2022: As per the official notification, MPBSE will release the MP Board Class 10th results online at 1 PM. The notification was shared by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Earlier, he announced on his official Twitter account that the results of both high school and secondary school or Madhya Pradesh 10th will be declared today. Students who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Also, a direct link to check the MP Board result 2022 will be provided on this page. For recent updates, keep refreshing the page.

Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 10.44 AM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the MPBSE result 2022 for Class 10, 12 today at 1 pm. The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available online on mpresults.nic.in. Students are required to enter their roll number and application number to check their MP result 2022. This year, MP board 12th result and 10th result will be released on the same day. Also, a direct link to check the MP Board result 2022 will be provided on this page. Students can also check the result via SMS or mobile app.

Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 10.20 AM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th MP board result today on 29th April 2022. Students can check the Madhya Pradesh 10th result in online mode on the official website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. To access the Class 10th MP result 2022, candidates will be required to use credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates on MP Board 10th result 2022.

Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 9.22 AM

Madhya Pradesh 10th Results 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will be announcing the MP Board 10th results 2022 on the official website today. The result link is will be available on this page as and when the board announced the results. Candidates who have appeared for the MP board Matric exam results 2022.

To check the MP Board 10th results 2022, students are required to visit the official websit and enter the Result login details in the result link provided. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the MP Board 10th results 2022.

Madhya Pradesh 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the MP Board 10th results 2022.

Updated as on 29/04/2022 @ 6.00 AM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of class 10th 2022 tomorrow on 29th April at 1 PM. It is expected that the MP Board result may be declared through a press conference and the link to download the marksheet will be activated on the websites of the board soon after that. Students will be able to check their MP Board 10th result on these websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state.



Updated as on 28/04/2022 @ 5.23 PM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: As per reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will likely to declare the class 10th result in online mode by 29th or 30th April 2022. This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for Class 10th and 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh. Going as per reports, the result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers. It almost took more than a month to declare the 10th and 12th Results of MP Board. Last year, a total of 9,14,079 students appeared in the MPBSE class 10 and the pass percentage was recorded at 100%. Keep refreshing this page to know the MP Board 10th result date and statistics.

Updated as on 27/04/2022 @ 1.14 PM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the class 10th result of MP Board soon. The results will be announced on the official website - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. As per some media reports, the result might be announced by 25th April 2022, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of MP Board class 10th result. Students who have appeared for the MP Board Class 10th exams can check their result by using the required login credentials. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates.



Updated as on 18/04/2022 @ 1.49 PM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Board 10th result soon in online mode. As per the reports, the class 10 result will be announced by the last week of April or first week of May 2022. All the students of class 10th who appeared for the exam can check the result at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number to get the result. The www MP Board 2022 10th result will include the marks statement, result status, and other important result details. The MPBSE 10th exam 2022 were held from 18th February to 10th March 2022. Keep visiting this page for latest updates.

Updated as on 12/04/2022 @ 5:02 PM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: As per some leading news websites, the Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told that the evaluation process will take time to complete. Therefore, now it is expected that, the MPBSE class 10th result will likely to be announced by last week of April or first week of May in online mode. As per reports, this year a total of 18 lakhs students have appeared for Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th board exams. Once announced, the students will be able to check their MP Board class 10th result on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Keep refreshing this page to get latest updates on MP Board 10th result.

Updated as on 06/04/2022 @ 3:56 PM

MP Board 10th Result 2022: As per media reports, MPBSE is likely to announce MP Board 10th result 2022 date soon. MP Board exam results are likely to release by 10th or last week of April 2022 on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. The Board has however not confirmed the result announcement date. Students will also be able to check the MPBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS. The details on the MP Board 10th results including the date for declaration of the results will be provided on this page as soon as the notification is issued by the officials.

Updated as on 05/04/2022 @ 12:40 PM

MP Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 10 results 2022 in April. MP Board High School result 2022 will be declared on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check the Madhya Pradesh class 10th result 2022 by entering their roll number and application number. They can also check the MP board 10th 2021 result through SMS.

Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February 2022. According to the schedule provided, the MP Board 10th exams 2022 will be conducted from February 18, 2022. Candidates appearing for the MP Board 10th examinations can visit the official website for further updates on the class 10 examinations. The details on the MP Board 10th results including the date for declaration of the results will be provided on this page as soon as the notification is issued by the officials. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the MPBSE 10th results 2022.

MP Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exam Class 10 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites mpresults.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number Details Specifications

MP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

The exact date for the declaration of the MP Board 10th results 2022 will be announced by the board officials. Since the examinations are being conducted in February-March 2022 it is expected that the class 10 results 2022 will be available by April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details of the result date.

Events Dates MP Board 10th Exams February 18 to March 10, 2022 Madhya Pradesh Result for Class 10 On 29th April 2022

MP Board 10th Re-evaluation result June 2022 MP Board 10th Supplementary exams July 2022 MP Board 10th Supplementary result July 2022

How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

MP Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the MP Board 10th results through the link provided on the official website. To check the MP Board 10th results 2022 students are required to enter the class 10 registration number in the link provided. Candidates when checking the MP 10th results must make sure that they cross check all the details in the result link given.

Candidates will also be able to check the MPBSE 10th results 2022 by clicking on the link provided on this page. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MP Board 10th Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of the MPBSE or Jagran Josh (mp10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2nd: Click on the MP Board Result 2022 link provided

Step 3rd: Enter the MP Board Application number and Roll Number in the link provided

Step 4th: The MP Board Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the MP Board Results 2022 for further reference

MP Board class 10 Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

The online window to check the MP Board 10th results will be available through the link provided on the official website, the MP Board 10th result window will include the field to enter the MP Board 10th registration number in order to check the results of the examinations.

To check the MP 10th results 2022 students are required to enter the class 10 registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the results.

How To Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates along with the result link provided on the official website of MP Board will also be able to get the MP 10th results via SMS. Candidates can follow the pattern provided below to get the MP 10th results via SMS.

SMS - MPBSE10 - (Registration Number) Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the MPBSE 10th Result 2022?

The MP board class 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates when downloading the Madhya Pradesh 10th result sheet 2022 must make sure that they cross check all the details given in the result sheet. The MP Board result 2022 high school will include the following details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

MP Board 10th Result Statistics

Madhya Pradesh board officials will be announcing the class 10 results in a press conference first. Along with the MP Board results, the board will be announcing the statistics of the results. The board will be announcing the pass percentage, over all passing status, and the stream wise results of MP Board students. Candidates can keep visiting this page for further updates on the results stats of MP Board.

Previous Year MP Board High School Result Statistics

Year Total Students Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % 2021 914079 100 100 100 2020 893336 62.84 60.09 65.87 2019 732319 61 59 63.69 2018 819929 66.54 64.09 69.34 2017 1019224 52.11 51 51.02 2016 1124000 53.87 56.33 51.78 2015 1124592 49.79 47.56 48 2014 1065026 47.74 47.89 47.85

What After the Announcement of MP Board High School Result 2022?

After the MP Board 10th results 2022 are announced, the board will be announcing the details of the revaluation and compartmental examinations. The announcement of the revaluation process and the compartmental exam applications will be made by the board officials shortly after the board results are declared.

Those candidates who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams can apply for the compartmental exams while those who wish to get their answer sheets reevaluated can apply for the revaluation process.

MP Board 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

MP board 10th revaluation process will commence shortly after the results are declared on the official website. After the MP Board 10th results are declared online candidates who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked will be able to do so by submitting the revaluation and scrutiny applications. After submitting the applications, the board officials will conduct a scrutiny of the answer sheets which have been requested by the candidate. The results of MP Board class 10 revaluation will be declared soon after the revaluation process is completed.

MP Board class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

MP Board 10th class compartmental exams are conducted for those who were unable to secure the required marks to qualify the examinations. Candidates are required to visit the official website and submit the MP Board compartment exam applications. The MP Board class 10 compartment exams will be conducted within a month from the declaration of the class 10 exams. The results will also be announced shortly after the MP board 10th compartment exams are conducted so that students can apply for further admission procedures without delay.

MP Board 10th Result 2021 - Toppers

MP board list of toppers will be announced along with the class 10 exam results. Candidates who have appeared for MP board exams 2022 will be able to check the list of toppers which will be announced by the board officials here. The list of toppers will be announced both district wise and overall.

MP Board Class 10 Result - Topper 2020

Rank Name of the Student Marks Obtained 1 Abhinav Sharma 300/300 1 Chatur Kumar Tripathi 300/300 1 Devanshi Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Hariom Patidar 300/300 1 Harsh Pratap Singh 400/400 1 Karnika Mishra 300/300 1 Kavita Lodhi 300/300 1 Laxdeep Dhakad 300/300 1 Muskan Malaviya 300/300 1 Pawan Bhargava 300/300 1 Prashant Vishwakarma 300/300 1 Priyanshi Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Rajanandini Saxena 300/300 1 Siddharth Singh Shekhawat 300/300 1 Vedika Vishwakarma 300/300 2 Sonam Patel 399/400 2 Sandhya Thakur 399/400 3 Vikas Sharma 299/300 3 Tanmay Jain 299/300 3 Aryan Mishra 299/300

About MP Board School Examination Board (MPBSE)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is responsible for conducting the MPBSE 10th and 12th annual examinations for the students. The exams are conducted across the various designated exam centres under the board. Decisions including setting the time table, marking scheme, practical examinations and others related to the schools affiliated to the board are taken by the MPBSE officials.