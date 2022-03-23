HP Board 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the Class 10 Results 2022 by May on the official website of the board. To check the HP Board class 10 results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and login using the Class 10 registration ID and password in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the HP Board 10th result 2022 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name HPBOSE 10th eams 2022 Board name Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Result name HP Board 10th Result 2022 HPBOSE 12th class result 2022 date May 2022 Official website hpbose.org Credentials to check Roll number or name

HP Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Himachal Pradesh class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of HP Board by May 2022. Candidates can check below the schedule for the release of the HP Board class 10 results 2022.

HP Board 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates

Events Dates Term 1 exams November 20 to December 3, 2021 Term 1 result Date February 10, 2022

HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result Dates 2022

Events Dates HPBOSE exams dates March 2022 HPBOSE Class result date May 2022 Revaluation/Rechecking result June 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How To Check HP Board Matric Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Himachal Pradesh class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website. To check the Himachal Pradesh class 10 results 2022, students are required to enter the login details in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE 10th results 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates checking the class 10 results can follow the steps provided below along with the referral window provided to check the HPBOSE class 10 results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section

Step 3rd: Click on HP Board Matric Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 5th: Download and print the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results for further reference

How To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link provided on the official website, students checking the HP Board class 10 results 2022 can also check their results via SMS. To check the HP Board 10th results 2022 via SMS students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the message.

Open your SMS application

Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’

Send it to 56263

Your HP Board 10th class result will be sent on the same mobile number.

What details will be mentioned in Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 Result 2022?

When checking the HP Board class 10 results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheet for the class 10 examinations. Candidates must note that the details mentioned on the result sheet will be as per the information provided to the board. Candidates can check here the details mentioned in the HP Board class 10 result sheet.

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

HPBOSE 10th Result Statistics

When releasing the HP Board class 10 results 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 board examinations. The statistics will include the overall pass percentage of the students in the state. Candidates can check below the statistics of the students in the previous year HP Board 10th exams.

HPBOSE 10th Results: Previous Year Statistics

Year No. of students who appeared for the exam Overall pass percentage 2021 1,31,902 99.7% 2020 1,04,336 68.11% 2019 111976 60.79 2018 109678 66.15 2017 124441 96.88

What After the Announcement of HP Board Matric Result 2022?

After the HP Board 10th results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the exams and have qualified the same will be eligible for the class 11 admissions. The board will issue the original certificates to the students which can be used for the admission procedure.

Along with this, the board will conduct the re-checking and scrutiny of the answer sheets of the students and compartmental exams. The students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are required to visit the official website and submit the applications. The compartmental exams will be conducted by the board as a second chance for the students who want to improve their scores in the exams. Further details will be available here.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

HP Board class 10 re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistake. Students who have such doubts are required to first apply for the same and submit the application fee.

Candidates are required to pay the fee based on the number of answer sheets given for the re-checking and re-evaluation process.

The results of the reevaluation of the answer sheets will be available on the official website of the board.

HP Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

HP Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of HP Board. After the HP Board class 10 results are declared candidates who have appeared for the exams but want to improve their scores can appear for the compartmental exams which will be conducted by the board. HP Board conducted the class 10 compartmental exams shortly after the results were declared on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the compartmental exams are first required to visit the website and complete the compartment applications.

The complete schedule of the supplementary exams and the admit card will be released on the official website. Candidates can visit the website and submit the applications after which the compartment exams will be conducted.

HPBOSE Matric Result 2022 - Toppers

Himachal Pradesh board officials will be releasing the class 10 list of toppers on the official website of the board along with the results of the examinations. Students who have appeared for the HP Board class 10 exams can check the complete list of students who have topped the examinations. Candidates can also check the list of toppers from the previous years below.

HPBOSE 10th Topper List 2020

Rank Topper name 2020 1 Kumari Tanu 691 2 Kshitij Sharma 690 2 - -

About HPBOSE Matric /Intermediate School Examination Board (BSEB)

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.