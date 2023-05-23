Official MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check MPBSE Notice and Latest News

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: MPBSE will release class 10th and 12th result on May 25, 2023 at mpresult.nic.in. Check the important facts and latest updates on MPBSE result 2023 at Jagran Josh.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the result date and time for the announcement of class 10th and 12th results. As per the updates, the MPBSE result will be released on May 25 at 12:30 PM. Like last year, this time too the board result will be declared in a press release. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date and time for the announcement of the MP Board result. Later the MP board result link will be activated at mpresult.nic.in.

Last year, MPBSE 10th and 12th results were announced on April 29 at 1 PM. The notification was shared by the Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar. Taking to his official Twitter account, Parmar has announced that both the high school and secondary school results would be announced on April 29.

MP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will MPBSE class 10th and 12th result 2023 be announced:

Events MP Board 10th Date, Time MP Board 12th Date, Time MP Board Result Date and Time May 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM May 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM Exam Date March 1 to 27, 2023 March 2 to April 1, 2023

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Notice

Students can check below the date and time confirmation notice below:

Check Five Important Facts and the Latest Updates on MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023

Students can check here some latest updates as well as important points related to MPBSE class 10th and 12th result:

1: Where To Check MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023?



Ans: The MPBSE result date and time have been announced today. After the declaration of class 10th and 12th MP board result, students can visit these official websites to download their marksheets:

mpbse.nic.in

mponline

mpresult.nic.in

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

2: How to Check MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 through SMS?



Ans: There is a provision to check board results via SMS. Students whose internet is not working can check their marks by sending an SMS to the specified number. Go through the steps below to check MP Board 12th result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type an SMS in the format: MPBSE10{space}roll number or MPBSE12{space}roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The marks will be sent as an SMS

3: What login credentials are required to download the MPBSE marksheet?

Ans: The credentials required to download MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 are roll number and application number. However, it will be confirmed, once the results are announced.

4: What details will be mentioned in MP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th?

Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on MP Board 10th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. It is expected that, the marksheet will likely to have the following details:

Students name

Roll number

Application number

School number

Photograph

Centre number

Total marks

Marks in each subject

Division

Qualifying status

5: What is the MP Board class 10th, 12th Result pass percentage in the last few years?

Ans: Students can check below the table to know the pass percentage of last few years: