MPBSE Result 2023: How to Download MP Board 10th, 12th Marksheet and Scorecard in Simple Steps

Board of School Education, Madhya Pradesh has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE result 2023. According to the schedule released, the MP board 10th and 12th results will be announced today, May 25, 2023, at around 12.30 PM. Students eagerly waiting for the MP board officials to announce the results can keep checking this page to get regular updates.

According to data available, this year approximately 19 lakh students appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can visit the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in to check their results. Along with the official website, candidates can also visit the result portal, mpresults.nic.in to check their results.

According to the official notification released, Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th results will be announced online today. Students can visit the official website or click on the link given here to check their results. Further details on the announcement of the MP board results will be given here.

Where to Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

Madhya Pradesh board officials will be announcing the class 10 and 12 results in the online mode. To check the results students are required to visit the below given websites.

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

How to Download MP Board 10th 12th Marksheet and Scorecard

Madhya Pradesh board officials will be announcing the class 10 and class 12 results online. Candidates must note that to check their board results they are required to have with them their exam admit card. Follow the steps given below to download the MP Board 10th and 12th marksheet

Step 1: Visit the MPBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the 10th/12th result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the class 10/12 result for further reference