MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Results declared on mpbse.nic.in; Overall 55.28% and 63.29% passed in class 12th and 10th respectively

25 May, 2023 03:52 PM IST MPBSE 12th Result 2023:Will Girls outshine boys Girls have been performing well in MP Board 12th exam. Based on the MP Board result analysis, in 2022, the girls' pass percentage was 75.64 while 69.94 per cent of boys passed. Moreover, girls have been performing well as compared to boys in the last five years. The table below shows girls vs boys in the MP Board result. Based on the analysis of MP Board pass per cent, girls have been performing better than boys. MP Board 12th Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2022 75.64 69.94 2021 100 100 2020 - - 2019 76.31 68.94 2018 72.33 64.39

25 May, 2023 03:51 PM IST MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: Again Girls outperformed boys The girls have performed better than the boys in MP Board 2023 result. Overall pass percent of girls is 58.75%,while boys pass percent is 52%.

25 May, 2023 03:50 PM IST MP Board HSC 10th Result: Overall 63.29 Pass Percent - Girls outperformed Boys The MP Board Class 10th examination has a total of 9.46 lakh students who appeared in the exam. The overall pass percentage is 63.29%. Girls pass percentage is 66.47% The boys' pass percentage is 60.26%. The girls have outperformed boys in MP Board 10th result 2023.



How to download MP Board 10th 12th original mark sheets Steps to download MP Board 10th and 12th original mark sheets is mentioned below. Step 1: Go to the official website of MP Board Step 2:Click on the "Exam Marksheet Download" section Step 3:Select the class and the year for which you want to download the mark sheet
Step 4:Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5:Click on the "Submit" button
Step 6:Your mark sheet will be downloaded in PDF format

Step 4:Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5:Click on the "Submit" button

Step 6:Your mark sheet will be downloaded in PDF format



25 May, 2023 01:08 PM IST MP Board 12th Toppers List: State and District Toppers Name and Details MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 has been released by MPBSE. Candidates download MP Board class 12th toppers at the state and district level toppers from the pdf below. MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 - State Level MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 - District Level





25 May, 2023 01:07 PM IST MP Board 10th Toppers List: State and District Toppers Name and Details MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 has been released by MPBSE. Candidates download MP Board State and district level toppers from the pdf below. MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 State Level MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 - Disctrict Level

25 May, 2023 12:57 PM IST MP Board Class 10 Toppers List: Mridul Pal and Prachi Garhwal top MP Board exam 2023 MP Board Class 10 results 2023 toppers list is given below. Rank 1:Mridul Pal Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Rank 3:Kriti Prabha from Soni Rank 4:Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpu



25 May, 2023 12:41 PM IST MP Board Result 2023: Latest Tweet on MPBSE Result by Inder Singh Parmar School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar through his Twitter handle announced steps to check and download that the MP board 10th, 12th result. ऐसे जाने अपने परीक्षा परिणाम:- कुछ समय बाद जारी होगा 10 वीं और 12 वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम।#Result2023 #MPBoardresult2023 pic.twitter.com/CPs8cOaKij — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) May 25, 2023

25 May, 2023 12:35 PM IST MP Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference begins and result link activated MP Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference begins and result link has been activated at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.

25 May, 2023 12:31 PM IST MPBSE Result 2023:Announced on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE 10, 12 result 2023: Official website for MP board results

25 May, 2023 12:27 PM IST MPBSE 12th Result 2023: 'Rukk jaana nahi' scheme in place for students The state government has already launched a 'rukk jaana nahi' scheme, for candidates who fail to qualify for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams. This scheme allows students to appear for the exams again if they fail to clear the main board exams

25 May, 2023 12:23 PM IST MP Board Result 2023: Quarterly and Half Yearly Marks are to be added to the marks sheet In MP Board 10th and 12th result 2023, Quarterly and Half Yearly Marks to be added while preparing the marks sheet.

25 May, 2023 12:21 PM IST MPBSE MP Board 12th Result: School Education (Independent Charge) Minister of State Inder Singh Parmar School Education (Independent Charge) Minister of State Inder Singh Parmar who will declare the result statistics in a press conference at 12:30 pm.



25 May, 2023 12:08 PM IST How to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official Websites How to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon after it is announced at 12:30 pm Visit the official website

Click on the link for MPBSE HSC Class 10 or HSSC Class 12 examination results 2023

Enter application number and roll number

Click on submit button

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

25 May, 2023 12:01 PM IST Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 The five (5) official websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th results are given below. Check also MP Board result 2023 from Jagranjosh - The official result hosting partner of MPBSE. mp10.jagranjosh.com mp12.jagranjosh.com Official websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th results Official Link 1: mpbse.mponline.gov.in Official Link 2: mpbse.nic.in Official Link 3: results.gov.in Official Link 4: shikshaportal.mp.gov.in Official Link 5: mpresults.nic.in

25 May, 2023 11:59 AM IST MP Board Result 2023: To be announced shortly - 30 minutes to go The MP board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be announced today at 12:30 PM. Only 30 minutes remain when above 18 lakh candidates can check their results.

25 May, 2023 11:58 AM IST MP Board 12th Result: What is the overall pass percent The overall pass percentage for the MP Board 12th Result 2023 is 72.72%. A total of 6,29,381 students appeared for the calss 12th exams. The pass percentage for girls is 75.64%, while the pass percentage for boys is 69.94%. Year Overall Pass % 2022 72.72 2021 100 2020 68.81 2019 72.37 2018 68 2017 70.11 2016 69.33 2015 65.94 2014 65.88

25 May, 2023 11:57 AM IST MP Board Result 2023:Official website crashed then How to Check MP Board 10th 12th Result If the official website of MP Board results has crashed or is experiencing technical difficulties. Technical issues can occur, especially when there is heavy traffic on the website due to result declaration, then candidates can check the below alternative to access results: UMANG/DigiLocker/IVRS

25 May, 2023 11:41 AM IST MPBSE 12th Result 2023:Number of candidates appeared In 2022, above 6.69 lakh candidates appeared in MP Board class 12th exam which is comparatively less than the 2021. Candidates can check below how many candidates appeared in MP Board 12th exam in the last five years from the table below. Year MP Board Class 12th Candidates Appeared 2022 6,29,381 2021 6,60,682 2020 6,60,574 2019 7,50,000 2018 7,65,358

25 May, 2023 11:38 AM IST MPBSE 10th Result 2023: How many candidates appeared In 2022, 9.31 lakh candidates appeared in MP Board class 10th exam which is the highest in the last five years. Result Year MP Board Class 10th Candidates Appeared 2022 931860 2021 914079 2020 893,336 2019 732,319 2018 819929

25 May, 2023 11:31 AM IST MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023:Overall Pass Percent Last 5 years The overall average pass percentage of MP Board Class 10th result is 59.54%. While the overall average pass percentage of MP Board 12th is 76.38%. The overall pass percentage of MP Board Class 12th is comparatively higher than class 10th. The table below shows MP Board overall pass percent of previous 5 years. Result Year MP Board 10th Overall Pass % MP Board 12th Overall Pass % 2022 59.54% 72.72% 2021 100% 100% 2020 62.84% 68.81% 2019 61% 72.37% 2018 66.54% 68%

25 May, 2023 10:55 AM IST MP Board Result 2023: Latest Tweet on MPBSE Result by Inder Singh Parmar School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar through his Twitter handle announced that the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 are to be declared on May 25, at 12:30 pm.

कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे रिजल्ट होगा जारी

#Result #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/fknjnn1rlj — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 25, 2023

25 May, 2023 10:47 AM IST MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 to be declared on May 25, at 12:30 pm: Who will announce the result? School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, will officially release the MP Board 2023 results. Soon afterwards, candidates can download their results on the MP Board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. OR Candidates can download MP Board 10th 12th Result from Jagranjosh Website also mp10.jagranjosh.com mp12.jagranjosh.com

25 May, 2023 10:23 AM IST MP Board Result 2023: How to check MPBSE result without application number No, candidates canoot check MP Board result without your application number. The application number is a unique identifier that is assigned to each student who appears for the MP Board exam. If you do not have your MP Board application number, you will not be able to check result.

25 May, 2023 10:04 AM IST MP Board Result 2023: What are the official websites? Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh has released three official websites where students can check MP Board Result 2023: mpbse.nic.in: This is the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

mpresults.nic.in: This is a dedicated website for the MP Board Result 2023

mpbse.mponline.gov.in: This is the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Government's online services portal. Candidates can check MPBSE result on any of these above given websites. Students have to enter their roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button. MP Board 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

25 May, 2023 09:57 AM IST MP Board result 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a special message for students Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a special message for students whose result will be announced today at 12:30 pm. मध्यप्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के पहले मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj का छात्रों के नाम संदेश। pic.twitter.com/REQNW94Pef — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) May 24, 2023

25 May, 2023 09:49 AM IST MP Board Result 2023:How to check MPBSE Result on UMANG App Here is the step-by-step guide to get your MP Board Result and Marksheet Download on UMANG:

25 May, 2023 09:41 AM IST MP Board Result 2023:How to check MPBSE Result with IVRS The steps on how to check your MPBSE Result 2023 with IVRS is mentioned below. Dial 1800 180 5353 Follow the instructions on the phone Enter roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format MP Board 10th 12th result communicated over the phone

25 May, 2023 09:35 AM IST MP Board Result 2023:How to check MPBSE Result with SMS The steps on how to check your MPBSE Result 2023 with SMS is mentioned below. Send an SMS to 56263 with the following format: Code snippet: MPBSE <space> your roll number You will receive MP Board 10th 12th result as a text message For example, if roll number is 12345678, you would send the following SMS: MPBSE 12345678 Send to to 56263 to check result via SMS

25 May, 2023 09:12 AM IST MP Board Result 2023: Around 18 lakh candidates waiting for the result MP board result 2023 to be declared on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 pm.. Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination (Class 10th and 12th) this year.

25 May, 2023 08:46 AM IST MP Board 2023 Result: What is the passing criteria? The passing criteria for the MP Board 2023 10th 12th Result is as follows: MP Board Class 10th: Students need to secure at least 33% marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

MP Board Class 12th: Students need to secure at least 30% marks in aggregate to pass the exam. The marks in theory and practical papers will be added together to calculate the aggregate marks. Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in any subject will be declared fail in that subject.

25 May, 2023 08:27 AM IST Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result: What is the overall pass per cent The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result is 96.33%. This means that 96.33% of the students who appeared for the exam have passed. Girls have outperformed boys in the exam, with a pass percentage of 97.21% as compared to 95.44% for boys.

25 May, 2023 08:17 AM IST MP Board Result 10th 12th Provisional Result The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the provisional results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on May 25, 2023. The results can be checked on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in. How to check and download MP Board Result 10th 12th Provisional Result: Go to the official website of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in. Click on the link that says "MP Board Result 2023". Enter your roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

25 May, 2023 08:00 AM IST MP Board Result 10th 12th Grading System: Marks Range and Garde Candidates who score 75% or above in the MP Board exam are awarded a distinction. Students who score 60% and above are awarded a first division, while students who score 45% and above are awarded a second division. Students who score 33% and above are awarded a third division. Check below the MP Board Result 2023 Grading system for class 10th and 12th. MP Board Result 10th 12th Grading System: Marks Range and Garde MPBSE 10th - 12th Result 2023 - Grading System Marks Range Grade Grade Point 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4 21-32 E1 C 00-20 E2 C

25 May, 2023 07:46 AM IST MP Board Results 2023: What is MPBSE 10th 12th pass percentage last year The overall pass percent in MP Board 10th result was 59.54% while in class 12th pass percent was 72.79. Last year, pass percentage for MP board results is tabulated below. Class Overall Pass percentage Boys Pass percentage Girls Pass percentage Class 10 59.54% 56.84% 62.47% Class 12 72.79% 69.64% 75.64%

25 May, 2023 07:37 AM IST MP Board Result 2023 (10th The MP Board 2023 result includes student's personal and examination information. Folowing details are mentioned in MP Board result 2023: Name of the student | School name |Parents name | Subject name | Roll number | Subject Wise Marks | Subject code | Grades Total marks secured | Result status (Passed/Failed) | Division

25 May, 2023 07:32 AM IST MP Board Result 2023 (10th To check their MPBSE results 2023 via text message. For class 10th: type MPBSE10 (space) ROLL NUMBER For the class 12th: MPBSE12<space>ROLL NUMBER Send this message to 56263 mpbse.nic.in result 2023 will be sent as a text message

25 May, 2023 07:25 AM IST MP Board results page Available: Link to to be activated at 12:30 PM The official website of MP Board 10th 12th result is available now. But the resukt link will be activated from 12:30 pm onwards.

25 May, 2023 01:47 AM IST MP Board 10th 12th result 2023: How to check via mobile app Follow steps given below to download the MP Board Class 12 result 2023 via a mobile.

25 May, 2023 01:11 AM IST MPBSE result 2023:Official server link displayed The official server link to check MPBSE 10th 12th result 2023 has been hosted live on www.mpresults.nic.in. The MPBSE result link will be activated at 12:30 pm today.

25 May, 2023 12:49 AM IST MP Board 2023: Education Minister tweets about MPBSE result day and time MP Education Minister Indersingh Parmar has tweeted a video declaring that MP board result 2023 of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on May 25 at 12:30 pm. कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम होगा जारी।#Result #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/yJG38GmxCY — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) May 24, 2023

25 May, 2023 12:23 AM IST MP Board 2023: MPBSE to declare10th and 12th result on May 25 (12:30 pm) Yes, MPBSE to declare MP Board 10th and 12th result at same day and same time. The result is scheduled to be announced on May 25, 2023 and 12:30 pm.