MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Results declared on mpbse.nic.in; Overall 55.28% and 63.29% passed in class 12th and 10th respectively

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, May 25. MPBSE Class 10, 12 results to be announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. Read here latest updates on MP Board result 2023 on official websites, link, pass percentage, toppers and more.
एमपी बोर्ड MP Board Result 2023 Latest News with Result Link at mpresults.nic.in, check passing marks, toppers and stats.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 on May 25 at 12:30 pm. Candidates can check MP Board Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites – mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
Check MP Board (MPBSE) 10th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
Check MP Board (MPBSE) 12th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)
To check MPBSE 10th 12th result candidates have to enter roll number and application number in the result login window.
MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams highlights:
MP Board Class 10 exam highlights:
MP Board Class 12 exam highlights:
Check here latest updates on MP Board 2023 results links, toppers, pass percentages, stream-wise data and exam highlights.
25 May, 2023 03:52 PM IST
Girls have been performing well in MP Board 12th exam. Based on the MP Board result analysis, in 2022, the girls' pass percentage was 75.64 while 69.94 per cent of boys passed. Moreover, girls have been performing well as compared to boys in the last five years. The table below shows girls vs boys in the MP Board result.
Based on the analysis of MP Board pass per cent, girls have been performing better than boys.
|MP Board 12th
|Year
|Girls’ Pass %
|Boys’ Pass %
|2022
|75.64
|69.94
|2021
|100
|100
|2020
|-
|-
|2019
|76.31
|68.94
|2018
|72.33
|64.39
25 May, 2023 03:51 PM IST
The girls have performed better than the boys in MP Board 2023 result. Overall pass percent of girls is 58.75%,while boys pass percent is 52%.
25 May, 2023 03:50 PM IST
The MP Board Class 10th examination has a total of 9.46 lakh students who appeared in the exam.
The overall pass percentage is 63.29%.
Girls pass percentage is 66.47%
The boys' pass percentage is 60.26%.
The girls have outperformed boys in MP Board 10th result 2023.
25 May, 2023 01:56 PM IST
Steps to download MP Board 10th and 12th original mark sheets is mentioned below.
Step 1: Go to the official website of MP Board
Step 2:Click on the "Exam Marksheet Download" section
Step 3:Select the class and the year for which you want to download the mark sheet
Step 4:Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5:Click on the "Submit" button
Step 6:Your mark sheet will be downloaded in PDF format
25 May, 2023 01:08 PM IST
MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 has been released by MPBSE. Candidates download MP Board class 12th toppers at the state and district level toppers from the pdf below.
MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 - State Level
MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 - District Level
25 May, 2023 01:07 PM IST
MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 has been released by MPBSE. Candidates download MP Board State and district level toppers from the pdf below.
MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 State Level
MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023 - Disctrict Level
25 May, 2023 12:57 PM IST
MP Board Class 10 results 2023 toppers list is given below.
Rank 1:Mridul Pal
Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore,
Rank 3:Kriti Prabha from Soni
Rank 4:Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpu
25 May, 2023 12:41 PM IST
School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar through his Twitter handle announced steps to check and download that the MP board 10th, 12th result.
ऐसे जाने अपने परीक्षा परिणाम:- कुछ समय बाद जारी होगा 10 वीं और 12 वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम।#Result2023 #MPBoardresult2023 pic.twitter.com/CPs8cOaKij— इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) May 25, 2023
25 May, 2023 12:35 PM IST
MP Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference begins and result link has been activated at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.
25 May, 2023 12:31 PM IST
MPBSE 10, 12 result 2023: Official website for MP board results
The MP board result 2023 direct link will be available here.
Official Link 1: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Official Link 2: mpbse.nic.in
Official Link 3: results.gov.in
Official Link 4: shikshaportal.mp.gov.in
Official Link 5: mpresults.nic.in
25 May, 2023 12:27 PM IST
The state government has already launched a 'rukk jaana nahi' scheme, for candidates who fail to qualify for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams. This scheme allows students to appear for the exams again if they fail to clear the main board exams
25 May, 2023 12:23 PM IST
In MP Board 10th and 12th result 2023, Quarterly and Half Yearly Marks to be added while preparing the marks sheet.
25 May, 2023 12:21 PM IST
School Education (Independent Charge) Minister of State Inder Singh Parmar who will declare the result statistics in a press conference at 12:30 pm.
25 May, 2023 12:08 PM IST
How to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon after it is announced at 12:30 pm
Visit the official website
Click on the link for MPBSE HSC Class 10 or HSSC Class 12 examination results 2023
Enter application number and roll number
Click on submit button
MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
Download MP Board 2023 result
Officials Link to check MP Board 10th 12th Result are given below.
Official Link 1: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Official Link 2: mpbse.nic.in
Official Link 3: results.gov.in
Official Link 4: shikshaportal.mp.gov.in
Official Link 5: mpresults.nic.in
25 May, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Check also MP Board result 2023 from Jagranjosh - The official result hosting partner of MPBSE.
Official Link 1: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Official Link 2: mpbse.nic.in
Official Link 3: results.gov.in
Official Link 4: shikshaportal.mp.gov.in
Official Link 5: mpresults.nic.in
25 May, 2023 11:59 AM IST
The MP board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be announced today at 12:30 PM. Only 30 minutes remain when above 18 lakh candidates can check their results.
25 May, 2023 11:59 AM IST
The official websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th results are given below.
25 May, 2023 11:58 AM IST
The overall pass percentage for the MP Board 12th Result 2023 is 72.72%. A total of 6,29,381 students appeared for the calss 12th exams. The pass percentage for girls is 75.64%, while the pass percentage for boys is 69.94%.
|Year
|Overall Pass %
|2022
|72.72
|2021
|100
|2020
|68.81
|2019
|72.37
|2018
|68
|2017
|70.11
|2016
|69.33
|2015
|65.94
|2014
|65.88
25 May, 2023 11:57 AM IST
If the official website of MP Board results has crashed or is experiencing technical difficulties. Technical issues can occur, especially when there is heavy traffic on the website due to result declaration, then candidates can check the below alternative to access results:
25 May, 2023 11:41 AM IST
In 2022, above 6.69 lakh candidates appeared in MP Board class 12th exam which is comparatively less than the 2021. Candidates can check below how many candidates appeared in MP Board 12th exam in the last five years from the table below.
|Year
|MP Board Class 12th Candidates Appeared
|2022
|6,29,381
|2021
|6,60,682
|2020
|6,60,574
|2019
|7,50,000
|2018
|7,65,358
25 May, 2023 11:38 AM IST
In 2022, 9.31 lakh candidates appeared in MP Board class 10th exam which is the highest in the last five years.
|Result Year
|MP Board Class 10th Candidates Appeared
|2022
|931860
|2021
|914079
|2020
|893,336
|2019
|732,319
|2018
|819929
25 May, 2023 11:31 AM IST
The overall average pass percentage of MP Board Class 10th result is 59.54%. While the overall average pass percentage of MP Board 12th is 76.38%.
The overall pass percentage of MP Board Class 12th is comparatively higher than class 10th.
The table below shows MP Board overall pass percent of previous 5 years.
|Result Year
|MP Board 10th Overall Pass %
|MP Board 12th Overall Pass %
|2022
|59.54%
|72.72%
|2021
|100%
|100%
|2020
|62.84%
|68.81%
|2019
|61%
|72.37%
|2018
|66.54%
|68%
25 May, 2023 11:01 AM IST
The five (5) official websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th results are given below.
Official Link 1: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Official Link 2: mpbse.nic.in
Official Link 3: results.gov.in
Official Link 4: shikshaportal.mp.gov.in
Official Link 5: mpresults.nic.in
Checl also MP Board result 2023 from Jagranjosh - The official result hosting partner of MPBSE.
25 May, 2023 10:55 AM IST
School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar through his Twitter handle announced that the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 are to be declared on May 25, at 12:30 pm.
कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे रिजल्ट होगा जारी— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 25, 2023
#Result #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/fknjnn1rlj
25 May, 2023 10:47 AM IST
School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, will officially release the MP Board 2023 results. Soon afterwards, candidates can download their results on the MP Board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. OR
Candidates can download MP Board 10th 12th Result from Jagranjosh Website also
25 May, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Candidates can find the application number for the MP Board result 2023 with the below details
25 May, 2023 10:23 AM IST
No, candidates canoot check MP Board result without your application number. The application number is a unique identifier that is assigned to each student who appears for the MP Board exam. If you do not have your MP Board application number, you will not be able to check result.
25 May, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh has released three official websites where students can check MP Board Result 2023:
mpbse.nic.in: This is the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
mpresults.nic.in: This is a dedicated website for the MP Board Result 2023
mpbse.mponline.gov.in: This is the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Government's online services portal.
Candidates can check MPBSE result on any of these above given websites. Students have to enter their roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button. MP Board 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
25 May, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a special message for students whose result will be announced today at 12:30 pm.
मध्यप्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के पहले मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj का छात्रों के नाम संदेश। pic.twitter.com/REQNW94Pef— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) May 24, 2023
25 May, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Here is the step-by-step guide to get your MP Board Result and Marksheet Download on UMANG:
Step 1: Download and install UMANG App on your smartphone from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS)
Step 2: Click on the DigiLocker option from the bottom of the screen and Sign in or Sign up using the Meri Pehchaan Portal.
Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and give consent “by clicking allow”
Step 4: Search for MPBSE
Step 5: Select the MP 10th result 2023 or MP 12th result 2023
Step 6: Enter your name, roll number
Step 7: Your MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or MP Result 2023 Class 12 will be displayed on screen
Students must note that there has been no confirmation if the board will provide results and marksheets via UMANG App this year
25 May, 2023 09:41 AM IST
The steps on how to check your MPBSE Result 2023 with IVRS is mentioned below.
25 May, 2023 09:35 AM IST
The steps on how to check your MPBSE Result 2023 with SMS is mentioned below.
For example, if roll number is 12345678, you would send the following SMS:
MPBSE 12345678 Send to to 56263 to check result via SMS
25 May, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Candidates can below the steps on how to check your MPBSE Result 2023 with roll number:
MPBSE Result 2023: How to check result online with roll number
Go to the official website of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in.
Click on the link - MP Board Result 2023
Enter roll number and date of birth
Click on the submit button
MP Board 10th 12th result be displayed on the screen.
25 May, 2023 09:12 AM IST
MP board result 2023 to be declared on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 pm.. Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination (Class 10th and 12th) this year.
25 May, 2023 08:46 AM IST
The passing criteria for the MP Board 2023 10th 12th Result is as follows:
The marks in theory and practical papers will be added together to calculate the aggregate marks. Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in any subject will be declared fail in that subject.
25 May, 2023 08:27 AM IST
25 May, 2023 08:17 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the provisional results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on May 25, 2023. The results can be checked on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in.
How to check and download MP Board Result 10th 12th Provisional Result:
25 May, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Candidates who score 75% or above in the MP Board exam are awarded a distinction. Students who score 60% and above are awarded a first division, while students who score 45% and above are awarded a second division. Students who score 33% and above are awarded a third division. Check below the MP Board Result 2023 Grading system for class 10th and 12th.
MP Board Result 10th 12th Grading System: Marks Range and Garde
|MPBSE 10th - 12th Result 2023 - Grading System
|Marks Range
|Grade
|Grade Point
|91-100
|A1
|10
|81-90
|A2
|9
|71-80
|B1
|8
|61-70
|B2
|7
|51-60
|C1
|6
|41-50
|C2
|5
|33-40
|D
|4
|21-32
|E1
|C
|00-20
|E2
|C
25 May, 2023 07:46 AM IST
The overall pass percent in MP Board 10th result was 59.54% while in class 12th pass percent was 72.79. Last year, pass percentage for MP board results is tabulated below.
|Class
|Overall Pass percentage
|Boys Pass percentage
|Girls Pass percentage
|Class 10
|59.54%
|56.84%
|62.47%
|Class 12
|72.79%
|69.64%
|75.64%
25 May, 2023 07:37 AM IST
The MP Board 2023 result includes student's personal and examination information. Folowing details are mentioned in MP Board result 2023:
Name of the student | School name |Parents name | Subject name |
Roll number | Subject Wise Marks | Subject code | Grades
Total marks secured | Result status (Passed/Failed) | Division
25 May, 2023 07:32 AM IST
To check their MPBSE results 2023 via text message.
For class 10th: type MPBSE10 (space) ROLL NUMBER
For the class 12th: MPBSE12<space>ROLL NUMBER
Send this message to 56263
mpbse.nic.in result 2023 will be sent as a text message
25 May, 2023 07:25 AM IST
The official website of MP Board 10th 12th result is available now. But the resukt link will be activated from 12:30 pm onwards.
25 May, 2023 01:47 AM IST
Follow steps given below to download the MP Board Class 12 result 2023 via a mobile.
Download MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app from the Google Playstore
Click on the 'Know your result' tab
Enter roll number and click on the submit button
MP Board Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Save it for future reference
25 May, 2023 01:11 AM IST
The official server link to check MPBSE 10th 12th result 2023 has been hosted live on www.mpresults.nic.in. The MPBSE result link will be activated at 12:30 pm today.
25 May, 2023 12:49 AM IST
MP Education Minister Indersingh Parmar has tweeted a video declaring that MP board result 2023 of Class 10 and 12 will be declared on May 25 at 12:30 pm.
कल दोपहर 12:30 बजे कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम होगा जारी।#Result #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/yJG38GmxCY— इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) May 24, 2023
25 May, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Yes, MPBSE to declare MP Board 10th and 12th result at same day and same time. The result is scheduled to be announced on May 25, 2023 and 12:30 pm.
25 May, 2023 12:14 AM IST
The MP Board exam result 2023 to be declared today (May 25). The MPBSE result to be declared at 12:30 pm.