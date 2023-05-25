MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date, Time Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Check Latest News

MP 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce classes 10th and 12th results on May 25, 2023. As per the scheduled time, the result will be declared at 12:30 PM. They can download their MPBSE marksheet online at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They have to use their login credentials to check their scores. Apart from these websites, they can also check their MP 10th, 12th board result through mobile app.
In 2022, the class 10th pass percentage was recorded at 59.54%. Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey secured the first position. Last year, in class 12th the overall pass percentage was 72.72% with boys scoring 69.94% while girls secured an overall pass percentage of 75.64%.
Check Latest Updates MP 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Here!
When to check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023?
Updated as on May 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
If the official websites crash, students will also be able to check their score at the official mobile apps, which are the MPBSE Mobile app and MP Mobile app.