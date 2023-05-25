10th Class Result 2023: HP Board Dharamshala by Jagran Josh, Direct Link to Check and Download Marksheet

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the term 2 result today on hpbose.org and at Jagran Josh. Students can check their HPBOSE class 10th result 2023 by using their HPBOSE roll number. Students must secure at least 33% marks to qualify the exam.
Websites to Check HP Board Result 2023 Online
hpbose.org
results.gov.in
results.nic.in
How to Check HP Board Result 2023 on Jagran Josh?
Students can check their Himachal pradesh board result 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com by entering their roll number:
Step 1: Visit the website of hp10.jagranjosh.com
Step 2: On the home page, enter your login credentials in the result portal
Step 3: Submit
Step 4: HPBOSE Result 2023 will open up
Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference
Details Mentioned on HP Board Term 2 Marksheet 2023
- Student name
- Class
- Subject name
- Marks secured
- Minimum Passing Marks
- Total marks secured
- Qualifying status
