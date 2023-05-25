10th Class Result 2023: HP Board Dharamshala by Jagran Josh, Direct Link to Check and Download Marksheet

HP Board Result 2023 Class 10: HPBOSE is set to release the class 10th term 2 results 2023 TODAY at 2.30 PM on www.hpbose.org and www.jagranjosh.com. Check here how to check HP Board Result 2023 Class 10 on Jagran Josh

HPBOSE 10वीं परिणाम 2023

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the term 2 result today on hpbose.org and at Jagran Josh. Students can check their HPBOSE class 10th result 2023 by using their HPBOSE roll number. Students must secure at least 33% marks to qualify the exam.

Websites to Check HP Board Result 2023 Online

How to Check HP Board Result 2023 on Jagran Josh?

Students can check their Himachal pradesh board result 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com by entering their roll number:

Step 1: Visit the website of hp10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: On the home page, enter your login credentials in the result portal

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: HPBOSE Result 2023 will open up

Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference

Details Mentioned on HP Board Term 2 Marksheet 2023

Student name

Class

Subject name

Marks secured

Minimum Passing Marks

Total marks secured

Qualifying status

