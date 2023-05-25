HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HP Board Class 10th Result Term 2 Direct Link to hpbose.org, Passing Marks, Toppers List

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Today: HP Board releases class 10th term-2 results online at hpbose.org and at Jagran Josh. Students can download their HPBOSE 10th marksheet by using their roll number. Check latest updates here

Get here all latest updates and news for HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the class 10th result today. The board will announce the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board HP Board 10th results on the official website: hpbose.org. Apart from that, students can also check their result at Jagran Josh: hp10.jagranjosh.com. To check results online, students have to login to the board website using roll numbers. HPBOSE is also expected to announce names of HP board 12th toppers, pass percentage, etc.

Check Latest Updates on HPBOSE 10th Result 2023

HP Board 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker Students have also got the facility to download their HPBOSE marksheet at DigiLocker. They can check below the steps: Step 1. Visit to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3. Sign in to the account.

Step 4. Go to on HPBoSE link

Step 5. Choose class 10 result link

Step 6. Enter roll number

Step 7. The result will appear on your screen Updated as on May 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM

HP Board 10th Result 2023: What will happen in press conference In the press conference, the HP board officials will announce the names of Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exam toppers along with releasing the results at hpbose.org. Updated as on May 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM

HP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Grading System

Students will also be given grades along with marks. They can check their grades by downloading their HPBOSE 10th result from the official websites mentioned above. As per the information available, students getting marks between 91 to 100 will be given A1 grade, whereas 81 to 90 marks range will come under A2. Check the table for detailed information:

Marks Range Grades Grade Points 91-100 A1 100 81-90 A2 90 71-80 B1 80 61-70 B2 70 51-60 C1 60 41-50 C2 50 33-40 D 40 21-32 E1 C 00-20 E2 C

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Past year pass percentage Students can check last few year’s pass percentage below: Years Pass Percentage 2022 87.5% 2021 99.7% 2020 68.11% 2019 60.79% 2018 63.39%

How to check HP Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS? In case the above-mentioned websites are not working, then students can check their HPBOSE 10th marks through offline mode via SMS. Check below the steps for more details: Step 1: Open SMS app on phone

Step 2: Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263

Step 3: Students will get their scores as a SMS Updated as on May 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM