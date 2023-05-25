HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HP Board Class 10th Result Term 2 Direct Link to hpbose.org, Passing Marks, Toppers List

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the class 10th result today. The board will announce the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board HP Board 10th results on the official website: hpbose.org. Apart from that, students can also check their result at Jagran Josh: hp10.jagranjosh.com. To check results online, students have to login to the board website using roll numbers. HPBOSE is also expected to announce names of HP board 12th toppers, pass percentage, etc.
Check Latest Updates on HPBOSE 10th Result 2023
HP Board 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker
Students have also got the facility to download their HPBOSE marksheet at DigiLocker. They can check below the steps:
HP Board 10th Result 2023: What will happen in press conference
In the press conference, the HP board officials will announce the names of Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exam toppers along with releasing the results at hpbose.org.
HP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Grading System
Students will also be given grades along with marks. They can check their grades by downloading their HPBOSE 10th result from the official websites mentioned above. As per the information available, students getting marks between 91 to 100 will be given A1 grade, whereas 81 to 90 marks range will come under A2. Check the table for detailed information:
Marks Range
Grades
Grade Points
91-100
A1
100
81-90
A2
90
71-80
B1
80
61-70
B2
70
51-60
C1
60
41-50
C2
50
33-40
D
40
21-32
E1
C
00-20
E2
C
HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Past year pass percentage
Students can check last few year’s pass percentage below:
How to check HP Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS?
In case the above-mentioned websites are not working, then students can check their HPBOSE 10th marks through offline mode via SMS. Check below the steps for more details:
What are the Official Links To Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Online?
Students can check HPBOSE 10th result on the official website by using the login credentials. They can check below-mentioned websites:
