hpbose.org Result 2023 Direct Link to Check HP Board 10th Result with Roll Number

HPBOSE 10th Result Link: Students can check their result for class 10th online at at the official website. They can check HP Board result links to download their marksheets here.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Today: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the term 2 result today in online mode. Students can check their HPBOSE class 10th result at the official website: hpbose.org. They have to use their login credentials - roll number to check the result. Along with the release of the result, the officials will also announce the HP board class 10th toppers list.

Himachal Board class 10th exams for term 2 were conducted between March 11 to 31 in offline mode. Students have to secure at least 33% marks to pass the board exams. Earlier, the board announced the HP board 10th result 2023 for term 1 on January 2 for 90,896 students. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.5%.

What Are The Different Links of Websites to Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 for Term 2?

The board conducted board exams in two terms. Students can check their class 10th result for term 2 on the official website and some other third-party websites as well:

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

HP Board 10th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check HPBOSE class 10th result is hp10.jagranjosh.com. To check results online, students have to log in to the board website using roll numbers.

Is There Any Alternatives Way To Check HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2023?

To get class 10th result marks, students can use SMS facility as well. To check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result via SMS, students need to follow the below-prescribed format:

Step 1: Open the SMS application

Step 2: Type HP{space}10-digit exam roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The HP board result will be sent via SMS

HP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Grading System

Students will also be given grades along with marks. They can check their grades by download their HPBOSE 10th result from the official websites mentioned above. As per the information available, students getting marks between 91 to 100 will be given A1 grade, whereas 81 to 90 marks range will come under A2. Check the table for detailed information: