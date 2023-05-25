Official HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: HP Board Class 10 Result For Term 2 To Be Declared Today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: HP Board has announced the term 2 class 10th result date and time today. Students have to use their login credentials to check their HP Board 10th result 2023. Check latest updates here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date and time for the announcement of class 10th term 2 result. As per the notice, HP Board class 10th result will be released today at 2:30 PM. Students can check their marks online at hpbose.org. They have to use their login credentials: roll number to download their class 10th result. Earlier, the term 1 result of HP Board class 10th was declared on January 2 for over 90,896 students. It is expected that the same number of students might have appeared for term 2 as well. Last year, HP board class 10th result was announced on June 29, 2022 at 11 AM.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

The date and time for the release of HP board have already been announced. Students can check below the details provided in the table:

Events Dates HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date May 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM HPBOSE 10th exam March 11 to 31, 2023

Where To Check HP Board 10th Result 2023?

After the release of term 2 class 10th result, students can check it on the official website by using their login credentials. They can check class 10th result at the below-mentioned websites:

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

How to Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 for Term 2?

The result can be checked on the official website: hpbose.org. Students can go through the steps to know how to check term 2 result online: