HP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: HPBOSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Details

HPBOSE Class 10th result will declare the toppers list along with the announcement of the results. Students can check the list of toppers at: hpbose.org. Check HP board 10th toppers' names and pass percentage here.

HP Board 10th Topper List 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 10th result today, May 25, 2023. Once released, students can check their results at the official website: hpbose.org. They need to use their class 10th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet.

Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 87.5%. In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys. Over 90 thousand students appeared for the class 10th exam, out of which, 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 had to appear for compartment exams.

To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms. Earlier, the board announced the HP board 10th result 2023 for term 1 on January 2 for 90,896 students.

HPBOSE Class 10th Topper List 2023: Who Tops HP Board 10 Result?

The board will also announce the name of the toppers of class 10th along with the pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in Himachal Board class 10th result, once available

HPBOSE Class 10th Result Toppers List 2022

In 2022, Priyanka and Devangi Sharma secured rank 1 by scoring 99% marks. Aditya Sankhyan scored 98.86% marks and obtained rank 2. They can check below the table to know the names and marks of the toppers of class 10th: