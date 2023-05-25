MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check Online MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result at mpbse.nic.in with Roll Number

Check MP Board Result 2023 with Roll Number: Board of School Education, Madhya Pradesh will be announcing the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 on the official website mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresult.nic.in today, on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 PM. Find here how to check MP Board Result 2023 online with roll number.

How to check MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 with Roll Number?

MPBSE Result 10, 12, Check Online with Roll Number: MPBSE is set to release the results of MP Board Exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 at 12.30 PM TODAY. Candidates will require their roll number to check their MP Board Result 2023. The results will be announced on the official websites of the board at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Along with these websites, students will also be able to check their results through SMS service and other mobile apps prescribed by the board, free of cost.

MPBSE Matric and Inter Result 2023 Links

MP Board Class 10 MP Board Class 12 Link 1 mp10.jagranjosh.com mp12.jagranjosh.com Link 2 mpbse.mponline.gov.in Link 3 mpresults.nic.in Link 4 mpbse.nic.in

Step 1: Go to the official MP Board Result websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Result link or Result Portal from the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for MPBSE HSC (Class 10th) Examination Result 2023 or HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results 2023

Step 4: New window will come up

Step 5: Enter your MP Board Roll Number and Application Number and submit

Step 6: Your MPBSE Result 2023 for 10th & 12th Result will appear.

How to check MP Board Result 2023 if I Don’t Remember my MPBSE Roll Number?

If you are unable to remember your MP Board Roll Number then you must check your MP Boarsd Admit Card or Hall Ticket.

How to check MP Board Result 2023 if I Don’t Remember My Roll Number and Lost MPBSE Admit Card?

MPBSE has provided a facility to check your roll number from official MP Board Mobile app through the QR code if you have forgotten your MPBSE roll number and also lost your MP Board admit card. Get in touch with your school for more information.

MPBSE 10, 12 Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

MPBSE students can also directly check their results for class 10, 12 board exams at Jagran Josh. All you need is the MP Board Roll Number to check your 10th, 12th Board Exam result.

How to Check MP Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh with Roll Number?

Follow these steps to check your MP Board Exam results at Jagran Josh:

Step 1: Go to Jagran Josh website at mp10.jagranjosh.com or mp12.jagranjosh.com using your mobile phone or computer.

Step 2: Enter your MP Board roll number in the new window that comes up.

Step 3: Submit.

Step 4: Your MP Board Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th will open up on screen.

Step 5: Screenshot or Download the MP 10th, 12th result for further reference

How to Download MP Board Result 2023 Online via DigiLocker?

MPBSE students can check their Results and also MP Board Marksheet 2023 download online from DigiLocker.

Check the steps to download MP Board Result 2023 via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your Mobile phone using Google Play Store or Apple Play Store

Step 2: Sign In with your aadhaar number or Sign Up with aadhar number, email id, phone number, if you have to create a new account.

Step 3: From the search icon, choose the “Education” category.

Step 4: Select MP State Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose MPBSE Class 10th Marksheet download 2023 if you are in class 10 or MP Board Class 12 Marksheet Download if you are in Class 12th.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and year

Step 7: Submit the details.

How to check MP Board Result 2023 on SMS?

MP Board is likely to provide the facility to check results for classes 10th and 12th MPBSE candidates via SMS.

Step 1: In the SMS application on your mobile phone, type a new SMS in the given format:

Step 2: MPBSE10(space)roll number or MPBSE12(space)roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: MP board result will be received as an SMS on the same mobile number in a while

MP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12: Highlights