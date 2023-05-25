MP Board Result 2023: Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result on Umang App and Download Marksheet

Check MP Board Result 2023 Online: Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the class 10th, and 12th results today on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 PM. Check and download MPBSE Result 2023 from official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and

MPBSE 10, 12 Result 2023: MPBSE is going to declare the MP board 10th class result 2023 and MP Board Class 12 result 2023 today, on May 25, 2023 at 12:30 pm. The MP Board Education Minister confirmed the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 date and time via Twitter. MP Board candidates will be able to check their results online at www.mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students can check MP Board result 2023 10th,12th using their MPBSE roll number and application number.

MP Board Result 2023 Highlights

Board Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) Class 10 12 Stream General (10th) Arts, Commerce, Science (12th) Official website www.mpbse.nic.in MP Board Result Date and Time May 25, 2023 Result Mode Online Result Status Awaited Result Link Coming Soon Credentials Required Roll Number

Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result on Umang App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a mobile application which is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) with the aim to provide a single platform. MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 and MP Board Result 2023 Class 12 will also be accessible on the UMANG App.

Also Check;

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Update

MP Board Result 2023 Live

Steps to Check MP Board Result 2023 on UMANG App

Here is the step-by-step guide to get your MP Board Result and Marksheet Download on UMANG:

Step 1: Download and install UMANG App on your smartphone from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS)

Step 2: Click on the DigiLocker option from the bottom of the screen and Sign in or Sign up using the Meri Pehchaan Portal.

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and give consent “by clicking allow”.

Step 4: Search for MPBSE

Step 5: Select the MP 10th result 2023 or MP 12th result 2023

Step 6: Enter your name, roll number

Step 7: Your MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or MP Result 2023 Class 12 will be displayed on screen.

Students must note that there has been no confirmation if the board will provide results and marksheets via UMANG App this year.

MPBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker

DigiLocker is another digital India initiative by the Government of India to facilitate the use of digitally signed documents.

MP Board Result 2023 is accessible on the DigiLocker app and website.

Check here: How to Download MP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 on DigiLocker

MPBSE Result 2023 on Jagran Josh

Students can check their MP Matric and Inter Results 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com with the direct links given below:

MP Board Result 2023 Class 10

MP Board Result 2023 Class 12 mp10.jagranjosh.com mp12.jagranjosh.com

Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 on Jagran Josh

Students can check MP Board Result 2023 directly on www.jagranjosh.com by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit mp10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Enter your roll number

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Your MP 10th Class Result 2023 will come up on screen

Step 5: Keep a screenshot for future reference

Check MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 on Jagran Josh

12th Class students can check MP Board Result 2023 directly on www.jagranjosh.com with the step-by-step process given below:

Step 1: Visit mp12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Enter MP Board 12th class roll number

Step 3: Click Submit

Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Class Result 2023 will display on the window

Step 5: Keep a screenshot for future reference