MP Board Result 2023: Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result on Umang App and Download Marksheet

MPBSE 10, 12 Result 2023: MPBSE is going to declare the MP board 10th class result 2023 and MP Board Class 12 result 2023 today, on May 25, 2023 at 12:30 pm. The MP Board Education Minister confirmed the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 date and time via Twitter. MP Board candidates will be able to check their results online at www.mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students can check MP Board result 2023 10th,12th using their MPBSE roll number and application number.
MP Board Result 2023 Highlights
|
Board
|
Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE)
|
Class
|
10
12
|
Stream
|
General (10th)
Arts, Commerce, Science (12th)
|
Official website
|
www.mpbse.nic.in
|
MP Board Result Date and Time
|
May 25, 2023
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Result Status
|
Awaited
|
Result Link
|
Coming Soon
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Number
Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result on Umang App
UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a mobile application which is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) with the aim to provide a single platform. MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 and MP Board Result 2023 Class 12 will also be accessible on the UMANG App.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Update
Steps to Check MP Board Result 2023 on UMANG App
Here is the step-by-step guide to get your MP Board Result and Marksheet Download on UMANG:
Step 1: Download and install UMANG App on your smartphone from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS)
Step 2: Click on the DigiLocker option from the bottom of the screen and Sign in or Sign up using the Meri Pehchaan Portal.
Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and give consent “by clicking allow”.
Step 4: Search for MPBSE
Step 5: Select the MP 10th result 2023 or MP 12th result 2023
Step 6: Enter your name, roll number
Step 7: Your MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or MP Result 2023 Class 12 will be displayed on screen.
Students must note that there has been no confirmation if the board will provide results and marksheets via UMANG App this year.
MPBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker
DigiLocker is another digital India initiative by the Government of India to facilitate the use of digitally signed documents.
MP Board Result 2023 is accessible on the DigiLocker app and website.
Check here: How to Download MP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 on DigiLocker
MPBSE Result 2023 on Jagran Josh
Students can check their MP Matric and Inter Results 2023 on www.jagranjosh.com with the direct links given below:
|
MP Board Result 2023 Class 10
|
MP Board Result 2023 Class 12
Check MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 on Jagran Josh
Students can check MP Board Result 2023 directly on www.jagranjosh.com by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit mp10.jagranjosh.com
Step 2: Enter your roll number
Step 3: Submit
Step 4: Your MP 10th Class Result 2023 will come up on screen
Step 5: Keep a screenshot for future reference
Check MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 on Jagran Josh
12th Class students can check MP Board Result 2023 directly on www.jagranjosh.com with the step-by-step process given below:
Step 1: Visit mp12.jagranjosh.com
Step 2: Enter MP Board 12th class roll number
Step 3: Click Submit
Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Class Result 2023 will display on the window
Step 5: Keep a screenshot for future reference