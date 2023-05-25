mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online

MP Board Result 2023: After the announcement of classes 10th and 12th results, students can check it online at different websites. They can download their MP Board result by using the login credentials at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Get list of websites here

MP Board Result 2023 (Today): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th and 12th results today. Going as per past year's trend, the MP Board results may be announced at a press conference. Soon after that, the links to download mark sheets will be activated on the board websites.

Students can check their MP Board High School and Higher Secondary results 2023 online at these official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in. To check the result, students have to use their login credentials. Apart from the official website, students can check their results at this page too.

MPBSE class 10th and 12th results can be checked in offline mode via SMS as well. This year, it is expected that over 19 lakh students appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams. However, officials will release the statistics, pass percentage and toppers list along with the declaration of result. Last year, over 9 lakh students appeared for class 10th whereas approx 6 lakh were from class 12th.

What Are The List of Official Websites To Check MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2023?

The class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27, 2023 whereas class 12th board exams were held from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Those who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exam can check their MP Board 10th result at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their MPBSE marksheet:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

Where To Check MP Board Result 2023 If the Official Website Crashes?

There might be chances that the official website crashes or does not work after the announcement of class 10th and 12th results due to a technical glitch. In that case, students can check below these Jagran Josh websites, where the MP Board 12th result will also be available:

mp10.jagranjosh.com

mp12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their results.

Can Students Check Their MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Result in Offline Mode?

The MP Board might provide the facility to check results for classes 10th and 12th via SMS. Students can use offline mode to check their MPBSE result. Go through the steps to know how to check result via SMS:

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type an SMS in this format: MPBSE10{space}roll number or MPBSE12{space}roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: MP board result will be sent as an SMS on the same number

How To Check MP Board Result 2023 For Classes 10th and 12th By Using Roll Number?

Students can check class 10th and 12th result on the official website. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MP 10th, 12th result by using roll number: