HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Toppers List, Latest News Here

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: HPBOSE is expected to release the class 10th term 2 result by the end of April on the official website - hpbose.org. Check the latest news here along with previous years toppers list.

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the term 2 result by the end of April 2023 online. Students can check their HPBOSE class 10th result at the official website: hpbose.org. They have to use their login credentials - roll number to check the result. Along with the announcement of the result, the officials will also release the HP board class 10th toppers list. Students have to secure at least 33% marks to pass in the board exams. Earlier, the board declared the HP board 10th result 2023 for term 1 on January 2 for 90,896 students. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.5%.

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

The HP board will announce the result date through the official website. Students can go through the table to check dates related to HP Board 10th result 2023 term 2 exam:

Events Date HPBOSE 10th result term 2 Last week of April 2023 HP Board 10th term 2 exam March 11 to 31, 2023 HPBOSE result revaluation May 2023 HP Board 10th compartment exam May 2023 Compartment exam result May 2023 HP Board term 1 result January 2, 2023 HPBOSE term 1 exams September 15 to October 1, 2022

Official Links To Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Online

Himachal Board class 10th exams for term 2 were conducted between March 11 to 31 in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HPBOSE 10th result on the official website by using the login credentials. Students can check below-mentioned websites -

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

How to Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Online?

The marksheet is likely to include student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, overall marks secured in class 10th exam. The result can be checked on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Students can go through the steps to know how to check term result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hpbose.org

Step 2: On the home page, check the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on the class 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on the search button

Step 5: HPBOSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save it for future reference

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the exam can apply for rechecking or revaluation. To do so, they have to fill out the revaluation form. Along with that, they also have to submit the fee in online mode through the official website: hpbose.org. They have to pay Rs. 400 per subject for rechecking the result. Those who want to apply for revaluation of the answer sheet have to pay Rs. 500 per subject. They must note that, only those students who secured at least 20% marks in the respective subject can apply for revaluation or HPBOSE 10th rechecking in that subject.

HP Board 10th Compartment Result 2023

The students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for HPBOSE compartment exams. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also appear for compartment exam. The application window for class 10th compartment exams will be released after the declaration of board results. They must contact their respective schools to fill the compartment exam application form. The exam is expected to be conducted in May.

Previous Year HPBOSE 10th Statistics

Last year, a total of 90,375 students appeared for the board exam. The overall pass percentage recorded in 2022, 2021 was 87.5% and 99.7% respectively. Check below the table to know HP Board 10th overall pass percentage:

Years Overall pass percentage No. of students appeared 2022 87.5% 90,375 2021 99.7% 1,31,902 2020 68.11% 1,04,336 2019 60.79% 111976 2018 66.15% 109678 2017 96.88% 124441

HP Board 10th Result Topper List

The list of toppers will be released on the official website. Along with the release of HPBOSE 10th result, the authorities are also expected to release the toppers list. Last year, Priyanka and Devangi Sharma secured top 1st rank. Whereas Aditya Sankhyan and Anshul Thakur obtained 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. Check the table below: