HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check HPBOSE Class 10 Term 2 Toppers List, Latest News Here

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the term 2 result by the end of April 2023 online. Students can check their HPBOSE class 10th result at the official website: hpbose.org. They have to use their login credentials - roll number to check the result. Along with the announcement of the result, the officials will also release the HP board class 10th toppers list. Students have to secure at least 33% marks to pass in the board exams. Earlier, the board declared the HP board 10th result 2023 for term 1 on January 2 for 90,896 students. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.5%.
HP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time
The HP board will announce the result date through the official website. Students can go through the table to check dates related to HP Board 10th result 2023 term 2 exam:
|
Events
|
Date
|
HPBOSE 10th result term 2
|
Last week of April 2023
|
HP Board 10th term 2 exam
|
March 11 to 31, 2023
|
HPBOSE result revaluation
|
May 2023
|
HP Board 10th compartment exam
|
May 2023
|
Compartment exam result
|
May 2023
|
HP Board term 1 result
|
January 2, 2023
|
HPBOSE term 1 exams
|
September 15 to October 1, 2022
Official Links To Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Online
Himachal Board class 10th exams for term 2 were conducted between March 11 to 31 in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HPBOSE 10th result on the official website by using the login credentials. Students can check below-mentioned websites -
- hpbose.org
- results.gov.in
- results.nic.in
How to Check HP Board 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Online?
The marksheet is likely to include student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, overall marks secured in class 10th exam. The result can be checked on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Students can go through the steps to know how to check term result online:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: hpbose.org
- Step 2: On the home page, check the latest announcements section
- Step 3: Click on the class 10th result link
- Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on the search button
- Step 5: HPBOSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download it and save it for future reference
HP Board 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation
Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the exam can apply for rechecking or revaluation. To do so, they have to fill out the revaluation form. Along with that, they also have to submit the fee in online mode through the official website: hpbose.org. They have to pay Rs. 400 per subject for rechecking the result. Those who want to apply for revaluation of the answer sheet have to pay Rs. 500 per subject. They must note that, only those students who secured at least 20% marks in the respective subject can apply for revaluation or HPBOSE 10th rechecking in that subject.
HP Board 10th Compartment Result 2023
The students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for HPBOSE compartment exams. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also appear for compartment exam. The application window for class 10th compartment exams will be released after the declaration of board results. They must contact their respective schools to fill the compartment exam application form. The exam is expected to be conducted in May.
Previous Year HPBOSE 10th Statistics
Last year, a total of 90,375 students appeared for the board exam. The overall pass percentage recorded in 2022, 2021 was 87.5% and 99.7% respectively. Check below the table to know HP Board 10th overall pass percentage:
|
Years
|
Overall pass percentage
|
No. of students appeared
|
2022
|
87.5%
|
90,375
|
2021
|
99.7%
|
1,31,902
|
2020
|
68.11%
|
1,04,336
|
2019
|
60.79%
|
111976
|
2018
|
66.15%
|
109678
|
2017
|
96.88%
|
124441
HP Board 10th Result Topper List
The list of toppers will be released on the official website. Along with the release of HPBOSE 10th result, the authorities are also expected to release the toppers list. Last year, Priyanka and Devangi Sharma secured top 1st rank. Whereas Aditya Sankhyan and Anshul Thakur obtained 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. Check the table below:
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Marks
|
Pass Percentage
|
1
|
Priyanka
|
693
|
99%
|
1
|
Devangi Sharma
|
693
|
99%
|
2
|
Aditya Sankhyan
|
692
|
98.86%
|
3
|
Anshul Thakur
|
691
|
98.71%
|
3
|
Siya Thakur
|
691
|
98.71%
|
4
|
Anushka Rana
|
690
|
98.57%
|
5
|
Dikshita
|
689
|
98.43%