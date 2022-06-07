|Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by May on the official website- hpbose.org. The board has conducted the exams for the students in 2 terms. While the Term 1 class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in November-December 2022, the HPBOSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 are being conducted in March 2022.
Candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 HPBOSE Examinations can check the results through the direct link provided on the website. Students must also note that a direct link to check the HP Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 will also be available on this page. Candidates can also check the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 through the direct link given here.
Himachal Pradesh Board will be announcing the class 10 and 12 board examination results 2022 on the official website of the board. Since the exams were conducted in two terms the results of HPBOSE Term 2 exams will be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check here the complete schedule of the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022.
HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates 10th
|
Dates 12th
|
Term 1 exams
|
November 20 to December 3, 2021
|
November 18 to December 9, 2021
|
Term 1 result Date
|
February 10, 2022
|
February 8, 2022
HPBOSE Term 2 Result Dates 2022
|
Events
|
Tentative Dates 10th
|
Tentative dates 12th
|
HPBOSE exams dates
|
March 26, 2022, to April 8, 2022
|
March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022
|
HPBOSE Class result date
|
May 2022
|
May 2022
|
Revaluation/Rechecking result
|
June 2022
|
May 2022
|
Compartment exam dates
|
June 2022
|
June 2022
|
Compartment result date
|
July 2022
|
July 2022
Himachal Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of HP Board. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board and enter the login details in the result link provided.
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Board official website
Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section
Step 3rd: Click on HP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 link
Step 4th: Enter the details in the results login link provided
Step 5th: Download and print the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results 2022 for further reference
Along with the link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check their HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results by following the steps provided below.
Class 10th
Class 12th
When checking the HP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheets. Candidates can check the HP Board results 10th and 12th details below.
Along with the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the students and the performance of the students in the examinations.
HPBOSE Class 10th Results Statistics
|
Year
|
No. of students who appeared for the exam
|
Overall pass percentage
|
2021
|
1,31,902
|
99.7%
|
2020
|
1,04,336
|
68.11%
|
2019
|
111976
|
60.79
|
2018
|
109678
|
66.15
|
2017
|
124441
|
96.88
HPBOSE 12th Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
92.77
|
1,00,799
|
2020
|
79.75
|
72.42
|
76.07
|
86,633
|
2019
|
66.77
|
57.74
|
62.01
|
95492
|
2018
|
74
|
66
|
69.67
|
98,281
|
2017
|
85.3
|
84.71
|
72.89
|
1,02,007
|
2016
|
77.11
|
78.56
|
78.93
|
1,01,104
HP Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of HPBOSE. After the class 10 and 12 HP Board results are declared, students will be provided with the opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams which will be conducted soon after. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board.
HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes or totalling errors.
The applications for the HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the board will conduct the re-evaluation process. The results of the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available shortly after.
HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. The compartmental exams will give the HP Board class 10 and 12 students a chance to improve the scores in the exams giving the students a chance to secure the desired marks for the admissions.
Candidates who want to appear for the supplementary exams are required to first submit the applications for the compartment exams.
The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students soon after the board results are declared so that students will not lose a year. The results of the exams will also be declared shortly after the exams are conducted.
Himachal Pradesh 10th and 12th exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Shortly after the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will provide the list of students who have topped the examinations in the various streams across the state. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year here.
HPBOSE 10th Toppers 2020
|
Rank
|
Name of Topper
|
Marks obtained
|
1
|
Kumari Tanu
|
691
|
2
|
Kshitij Sharma
|
690
|
2
|
-
|
-
HP Board 12th Toppers 2021
|
Stream
|
Name of Topper
|
Marks
|
HP Board +2 result science topper
|
Prakash Kumar
|
99.4%
|
HPBOSE 12th result arts topper
|
Shruti Kashyap
|
98.2%
|
-
|
Sushant Chauhan
|
97.8%
|
HPBOSE plus two result commerce topper
|
Megha Gupta
|
97.6%
|
-
|
Anchal and Amritanshu
|
486
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.
