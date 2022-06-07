Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Know HP Board Results Date, How to Check, Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022
    HP Board Result 2022
    HP Board Result 2022
    HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by May on the official website- hpbose.org. The board has conducted the exams for the students in 2 terms. While the Term 1 class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in November-December 2022, the HPBOSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 are being conducted in March 2022.

    Candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 HPBOSE Examinations can check the results through the direct link provided on the website. Students must also note that a direct link to check the HP Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 will also be available on this page. Candidates can also check the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 through the direct link given here.

    HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

    Exam name

    HPBOSE 10th Exam

    HP Board 12th Exam

    Board name

    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

    Result name

    HP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

    HPBOSE 12th class result 2022 date

    May 2022

    Official website

    hpbose.org

    Credentials to check

    Roll number or name

    Exam name

    HPBOSE 10th exam

    HP Board 12th Exam

    Board name

    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

    Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th

    Himachal Pradesh Board will be announcing the class 10 and 12 board examination results 2022 on the official website of the board. Since the exams were conducted in two terms the results of HPBOSE Term 2 exams will be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check here the complete schedule of the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022.

    HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates

    Events

    Dates 10th

    Dates 12th

    Term 1 exams

    November 20 to December 3, 2021

    November 18 to December 9, 2021

    Term 1 result Date

    February 10, 2022

    February 8, 2022

    HPBOSE Term 2 Result Dates 2022

    Events

    Tentative Dates 10th

    Tentative dates 12th

    HPBOSE exams dates

    March 26, 2022, to April 8, 2022

    March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022

    HPBOSE Class result date

    May 2022

    May 2022

    Revaluation/Rechecking result

    June 2022

    May 2022

    Compartment exam dates

    June 2022

    June 2022

    Compartment result date

    July 2022

    July 2022

    How To Check HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 in Online Mode?

    Himachal Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of HP Board. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board and enter the login details in the result link provided.

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

    Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

    Step 3rd- Choose the 10th /12th result you want to check

    Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 5th- The Class 10, 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed

    Step 6th- Download the HPBOSE Results 2022 for further reference

    Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Step 1st: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Board official website

    HP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

    HP Board 12th & 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on HP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 link

    HP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the details in the results login link provided

    HP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    HP Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download and print the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results 2022 for further reference

    How to Check HPBOSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check their HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results by following the steps provided below.

    Class 10th

    • Open your SMS application
    • Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’
    • Send it to 56263
    • Your HP Board 10th class result will be sent on the same mobile number.

    Class 12th

    • Open the SMS application on the phone.
    • Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)
    • Now, send it to 5676750.
    • HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022 Class 10, 12? 

    When checking the HP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheets. Candidates can check the HP Board results 10th and 12th details below.

    • Name of student
    • Seat Number
    • Father's name
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Grades
    • Qualifying status

    HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result Statistics

    Along with the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the students and the performance of the students in the examinations.

    HPBOSE Class 10th Results Statistics

    Year

    No. of students who appeared for the exam

    Overall pass percentage

    2021

    1,31,902

    99.7%

    2020

    1,04,336

    68.11%

    2019

    111976

    60.79

    2018

    109678

    66.15

    2017

    124441

    96.88

    HPBOSE 12th Result Statistics

    Year

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students

    2021

    -

    -

    92.77

    1,00,799

    2020

    79.75

    72.42

    76.07

    86,633

    2019

    66.77

    57.74

    62.01

    95492

    2018

    74

    66

    69.67

    98,281

    2017

    85.3

    84.71

    72.89

    1,02,007

    2016

    77.11

    78.56

    78.93

    1,01,104

    What After the Announcement of HP Board Results 2022?

    HP Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of HPBOSE. After the class 10 and 12 HP Board results are declared, students will be provided with the opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams which will be conducted soon after. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board.

    HPBOSE Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes or totalling errors.

    The applications for the HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the board will conduct the re-evaluation process. The results of the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available shortly after.

    Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. The compartmental exams will give the HP Board class 10 and 12 students a chance to improve the scores in the exams giving the students a chance to secure the desired marks for the admissions.

    Candidates who want to appear for the supplementary exams are required to first submit the applications for the compartment exams.

    The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students soon after the board results are declared so that students will not lose a year. The results of the exams will also be declared shortly after the exams are conducted.

    HPBOSE Results 2022 - Toppers

    Himachal Pradesh 10th and 12th exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Shortly after the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will provide the list of students who have topped the examinations in the various streams across the state. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year here.

    HPBOSE 10th Toppers 2020

    Rank

    Name of Topper

    Marks obtained

    1

    Kumari Tanu

    691

    2

    Kshitij Sharma

    690

    2

    -

    -

    HP Board 12th Toppers 2021

    Stream

    Name of Topper

    Marks

    HP Board +2 result science topper

    Prakash Kumar

    99.4%

    HPBOSE 12th result arts topper

    Shruti Kashyap

    98.2%

    -

    Sushant Chauhan

    97.8%

    HPBOSE plus two result commerce topper

    Megha Gupta

    97.6%

    -

    Anchal and Amritanshu

    486

    About Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.

    FAQ

    When is the HP Board class 10 results 2022 expected to be declared?

    The HP Board class 10 results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022.

    Where will the HP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 be declared?

    The HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of HP Board.

    When will Himachal Pradesh Board compartmental exams be conducted for the class 10, 12 students?

    The HP Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be conducted soon as the results are declared online.

    How to check HP board 10th and 12th results 2022

    To check the Punjab board class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the class 10 and 12 registration number in the result link provided.

    How to apply for the HP Board 10th and 12th re-checking and scrutiny?

    To apply for the Scrutiny process of the HP Board 10th and 12th Answer Sheets students are required to visit the official website and submit the application available on the official website.