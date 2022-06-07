HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by May on the official website- hpbose.org. The board has conducted the exams for the students in 2 terms. While the Term 1 class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in November-December 2022, the HPBOSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 are being conducted in March 2022.

Candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 HPBOSE Examinations can check the results through the direct link provided on the website. Students must also note that a direct link to check the HP Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 will also be available on this page. Candidates can also check the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 through the direct link given here.

HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Exam name HPBOSE 10th Exam HP Board 12th Exam Board name Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Result name HP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 HPBOSE 12th class result 2022 date May 2022 Official website hpbose.org Credentials to check Roll number or name Exam name HPBOSE 10th exam HP Board 12th Exam Board name Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th

Himachal Pradesh Board will be announcing the class 10 and 12 board examination results 2022 on the official website of the board. Since the exams were conducted in two terms the results of HPBOSE Term 2 exams will be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check here the complete schedule of the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022.

HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Dates

Events Dates 10th Dates 12th Term 1 exams November 20 to December 3, 2021 November 18 to December 9, 2021 Term 1 result Date February 10, 2022 February 8, 2022

HPBOSE Term 2 Result Dates 2022

Events Tentative Dates 10th Tentative dates 12th HPBOSE exams dates March 26, 2022, to April 8, 2022 March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022 HPBOSE Class result date May 2022 May 2022 Revaluation/Rechecking result June 2022 May 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022 July 2022

How To Check HPBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 in Online Mode?

Himachal Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of HP Board. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board and enter the login details in the result link provided.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3rd- Choose the 10th /12th result you want to check

Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5th- The Class 10, 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6th- Download the HPBOSE Results 2022 for further reference

Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

Step 3rd: Click on HP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the results login link provided

Step 5th: Download and print the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results 2022 for further reference

How to Check HPBOSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check their HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results by following the steps provided below.

Class 10th

Open your SMS application

Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’

Send it to 56263

Your HP Board 10th class result will be sent on the same mobile number.

Class 12th

Open the SMS application on the phone.

Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)

Now, send it to 5676750.

HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2022 Class 10, 12?

When checking the HP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the result sheets. Candidates can check the HP Board results 10th and 12th details below.

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result Statistics

Along with the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the students and the performance of the students in the examinations.

HPBOSE Class 10th Results Statistics

Year No. of students who appeared for the exam Overall pass percentage 2021 1,31,902 99.7% 2020 1,04,336 68.11% 2019 111976 60.79 2018 109678 66.15 2017 124441 96.88

HPBOSE 12th Result Statistics

Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students 2021 - - 92.77 1,00,799 2020 79.75 72.42 76.07 86,633 2019 66.77 57.74 62.01 95492 2018 74 66 69.67 98,281 2017 85.3 84.71 72.89 1,02,007 2016 77.11 78.56 78.93 1,01,104

What After the Announcement of HP Board Results 2022?

HP Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of HPBOSE. After the class 10 and 12 HP Board results are declared, students will be provided with the opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams which will be conducted soon after. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board.

HPBOSE Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes or totalling errors.

The applications for the HPBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the board will conduct the re-evaluation process. The results of the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available shortly after.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. The compartmental exams will give the HP Board class 10 and 12 students a chance to improve the scores in the exams giving the students a chance to secure the desired marks for the admissions.

Candidates who want to appear for the supplementary exams are required to first submit the applications for the compartment exams.

The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students soon after the board results are declared so that students will not lose a year. The results of the exams will also be declared shortly after the exams are conducted.

HPBOSE Results 2022 - Toppers

Himachal Pradesh 10th and 12th exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Shortly after the HP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will provide the list of students who have topped the examinations in the various streams across the state. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous year here.

HPBOSE 10th Toppers 2020

Rank Name of Topper Marks obtained 1 Kumari Tanu 691 2 Kshitij Sharma 690 2 - -

HP Board 12th Toppers 2021

Stream Name of Topper Marks HP Board +2 result science topper Prakash Kumar 99.4% HPBOSE 12th result arts topper Shruti Kashyap 98.2% - Sushant Chauhan 97.8% HPBOSE plus two result commerce topper Megha Gupta 97.6% - Anchal and Amritanshu 486

About Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was formed in 1969 under the Himachal Pradesh Act 1968. The board was initially located in Shimla following which the board was shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The board has roughly 8000 schools affiliated to the board with 1650 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has also established 19 information centres, book depots for the educational resources of the students.