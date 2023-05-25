HP Board 10th Result 2023 Roll Number: How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result

HP Board 10th Result 2023 is going to be declared today i.e. May 25, 2023, at 2:30 pm. Students who appeared in the exams can access their results at hpbose.org. Check details here.

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Roll Number: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the class 10 results today i.e. May 25, 2023. This year the board conducted the class 10 exams in two terms. According to the official notification shared by the board, the class 10 board results will be announced at 2:30 pm. The board will announce the term 2 results today for approximately 90,637 students who appeared for the class 10 exams from March 11 to March 31, 2023. The term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022.

To check the HP Board 10th Result 2023, students are required to visit the website and enter the roll number in the result link given on the homepage. The results will contain the marks, rank, and qualifying status of the students. The board released the Term 1 results on January 2, 2023. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the board results through the link which will be given on this page. Students will also be provided with alternate websites and links to check the results.

When to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023

According to the notification issued by the board, the HP Board class 10 results will be announced today i.e. May 25, 2023, at 2:30 pm. Candidates patiently waiting for the board results can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on HP Board 10th result 2023.

Particulars Dates HPBOSE 10th Exams 2023 March 11 to March 31, 2023 HP Board Class 10 Result 2023 May 25, 2023, at 2:30 pm

How to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 with Roll Number?

HP board 10th results will be announced online. The link for students to check the class 10 results will be given here. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE 10th result.

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HP Board 10th Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the class 10 registration number in the result link

Step 4: The HP board class 10 results 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the HP 10th Results 2023 for further reference

Where to check HPBOSE 10th Results 2023

It must be noted the Himachal Pradesh 10th results will be announced online mode. HP Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced around 2.30 pm today- May 25, 2023. To check the board results candidates need to visit the official website - hpbose.org. They can also check out the result at Jagranjosh.com.

