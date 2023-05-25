HP Board 10th Results 2023 Shortly at hpbose.org: Check Minimum Marks required to Qualify for HPBOSE Matric and Latest Updates

HP 10th Result 2023 will be released at 02:30 PM. Check Direct Link to download HPBOSE Matric Exam, Toppers List, Pass Percentage, and Other Details.

HP Board 10th Results 2023: Only 10 minutes are left! Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is announcing marks for the HPBOSE class 10 results at 02:30 PM. According to the official press release issued, the HP board class 10 results will be declared on the official websites (hpbose.org, hpbose/result). Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link given here. They should not worry about the result link as Jagran Josh (jagranjosh.com) is serving the result in collaboration with HP Government. All they need to click on the provided link.

HPBOSE 10th Result Download Links

Students can click on the link provided here and use their credentials in order to check their marks.

HP Board 10 Result Marks Check Here HP Board 10 Website hpbose.org HP Board 10th Result hpbose.org/Result

HP Board 10 Result Latest Updates 2023



HPBOSE 10th Result - What is the Expected Pass Percentage ?

Last year, the pass percentage of 90,375 students was 87.5%. This year we can also expected 85 to 90% HPBOSE 10th Result - Only 15 minutes are left! HPBOSE 10th Result - Check Result Through SMS Type ‘HP (space) 10 digit exam roll number and Send it to 56263. "HP 1234567890" HPBOSE 10th Result on Mobile Number - The result will also be shared on the same mobile number.

HPBOSE 10th Result: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify the Exam.



To qualify the HP board class 10 exams candidates are required to score the minimum prescribed marks. Those unable to score the minimum passing marks can appear for the compartment exams to improve their scores. Candidates can check here the minimum passing marks, grading system and the compartment exam details for class 10 students

This year roughly 90 thousand students appeared for the HP board 10th exams. The board conducted the exams in two terms for this academic year. The Term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2023 while the term 2 exams were conducted from March 11 to 31, 2023. HP board 10th result will be available on the official website hpbose.org. A direct link will also be available here for candidates to check the results.

What are the minimum marks required to qualify ?



It is mandatory for students to score the minimum marks mentioned in aggregate and in each individual subject in order to be considered eligible for further education. To clear the HPBOSE 10th exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individual.

How to Download HPBOSE 10th Result ?



The students who appeared in HP Board Class 10 Term 2 Exam can download the result from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (www.hpbose.org, www.results.gov.in and www.results.nic.in)

Step 2: Go to “Results” page

Step 3: Click on the result link given under “10th Regular 2nd Term Theory Examinations, March-2023”.

Step 4: Provide your HPBOSE 10th Board Roll Number

Step 5: Check Marks

HPBOSE 10th Result Overview 2023



Name of the Board Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10th Category Result Number of Students 90000 HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 May 25, 2023 HPBOSE 10th Result Time 02:30 PM HPBOSE 10th Exam Date 2023 March 11 to 31, 2023 Official Website www.hpbose.org

What details are mentioned on the HPBOSE 10th Marksheet

As soon as the board authorities announce the HPBOSE 10th results 2023 on the official website students will be able to download their marksheets through the link provided on the official website. The HP Board 10th marksheet will include the following details