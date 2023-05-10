RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results to be Announced Today (May 10) at rajresults.nic.in; Check RBSE 8th result details here

RBSE 8th result 2023 will be soon announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Check the expected result date, how to download, and other details.

RBSE Class 8 Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 8th result soon. It is expected that Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2023 might announce the result on May 10. However, there is no official announcement from the RBSE authorities regarding the release date and time of RBSE 8th result. To check the Rajasthan board 8th result candidates have to provide their roll number and date of birth on the RBSE result portal.

Once the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 is released, candidates can check and download scores from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 Date: What is Result Declaration Date

The RBSE Class 8 Exams were concluded on April 11, 2023, and candidates are waiting to check the result. The RBSE 8th result 2023 date has not yet been officially announced by the officials. The Directorate of Education is expected to release the RBSE 8th result 2023 today May 10 ,2023. Students are advised to keep track on the official website of RBSE for the latest update on Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 date.

How to download RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 by Roll number @ rajeduboard rajasthan gov in 2023

Candidates can check their RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 with their roll number. Check below the steps to download Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link- “RBSE 8th Class Result 2023”

Step 3: Enter credentials like your roll number and other information

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 is available to download

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the RBSE 8th Class Result 2023

RBSE 8th Result 2023 via SMS: How to Check

The Board offers an SMS facility to check the RBSE 8th Result 2023 in offline mode. To check RBSE 8th result via SMS candidates must send an SMS in a specific format to provided number.

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type “RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER” and send it to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2023 on the same.

RBSE 8th Result: Details Mentioned in Scorecard

After downloading RBSE 8th Class Result 2023 scorecard candidates should carefully go through the details and in case of any discrepancy they must contact the examination authority for necessary rectifications. The following details will be included in the RBSE 8th Result 2023:

Name of the student | Roll Number |Subjects | Parent’s name |Date of Birth | Subject-wise Marks | Overall scores| Qualifying status.

Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2023 - An Overview

Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2023 - An Overview Name of the Examination Directorate of Education, Rajasthan Examination conduction Board Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam 2023 Rajasthan Board Class 8 exam date March 21st to April 11th, 2023 Total Students Appeared Approx 13 lakh. 8th class result 2023 Date May 10, 2023 (Expected) 8th class result 2023 Status Expected Today 8th class result 2023 Required log-in credentials Roll Number RBSE 8th class result 2023 official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

RBSE: Full Form and Functions in RBSE 8th result

RBSE stands for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.It is the government education board responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Rajasthan, India. RBSE conducts exams for classes 8, 10 and 12 in the state, and is also responsible for developing the syllabus, textbooks and other educational materials for these classes. The board was established in 1957 and is headquartered in Ajmer, Rajasthan.