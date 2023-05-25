MP Board 10th, 12th Result (12:30): Download MPBSE HSC HSSC Marks Online at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Result will be available at 12:30 AM at www.mpresults.nic.in, www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in, www.jagranjosh.com and www.mpbse.nic.in. Check Download Link for MPBSE HSC HSSC Marks, Topper List, Pass Percentage, Masksheet, How to Download Result Here.

MP Board 10th, 12th Latest News: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is announcing the result for MP Board Class 10 and MP Board Class 12 result 2023 (Arts, Science and Commerce) at 12:30 pm. First, the press conference will be held by Mr Inder Singh Parmar wherein the name of toppers, pass percentages and other important highlights regarding the result will be announced. After that, students of the 10th Class (HSC) and 12th Class (HSSC) of MP can check their marks from the official website i.e. www.mpresults.nic.in, www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and www.mpbse.nic.in. They should note that we are providing the marks of the students in collaboration with MP Government for all the students at jagranjosh.com. Hence, they should not worry about the result as it can be checked here.

MPBSE Result 2023 Download Links

MP Board 10th Result and MP Board 12th Result can be accessed using the roll number. This is the most used method for the results and marks. Since official websites usually get down on the result day students can use the provided links in order to avoid any difficulty while checking the marks.

MPBSE 10th Result Download Jagran Josh jagranjosh.com/results MPBSE 12th Result Download Jagran Josh jagranjosh.com/results MPBSE Result Link 1 mpresults.nic.in MPBSE Result Link 2 www.mpbse.nic.in MPBSE Result Link 3 mpbse.nic.in

Other Ways to Check MPBSE 10th Result and MPBSE 12th Result

Check MPBSE Result 2023 through DigiLocker This is the most trendy method to check the result these days. This is useful to download ‘MP Board Marksheet and Certificate’. Check steps to download the result on Digilocker. Step 1: Create your account your account on Digilocker using Step 2: Log in to the DigiLocker or website Step 3:Add your Aadhar Number. Step 4: Click on the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar Step 5: Now, select ‘Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)’ or ‘‘Madhya Pradesh Board of Sr Secondary Education (MPBSE)’ Step 6: Choose Marksheet Step 7:Enter the year of passing and roll number Step 8: Fill in all the details as per your ‘MP Board 12th Admit Card 2023’ or ‘MP Board 12th Admit Card 2023’ Step 9:Download your ‘MPBSE 1Oth Marksheet’ or ‘MPBSE 12th Marksheet’ Check MP 10th 12th Result 2023 though ‘MP Board App’ Step 1- Download MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App. Step 2- Enter mobile number, roll code,etc. Step 3 - Download MPBSE 10th Scorecard or MPBSE 12th Scorecard Check MPBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 through UMANG UMANG is a mobile application developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Chek step-by-step guide to download MPBSE 10th Result and MPBSE 12th Result. It is to be noted that, this method is not yet confirmed by the board. Step 1: Download ‘UMANG App’ on your phone Step 2: After downloading the app, ‘Click on the DigiLocker’ option from the bottom of the screen and Sign in or Sign up using the Meri Pehchaan Portal. Step 3: Provide the OTP Step 4: Search for MPBSE Step 5: Choose ‘MP 10th result 2023’ or ‘MP 12th result 2023’ Step 6: Furnish your name and roll number Step 7: Check your result Check MPBSE 10 Class Result 2023 and MPBSE 12 Class Result 2023 through SMS? This is the offline method to check the marks of the students which is helpful when the internet is not working. For 10th Result: Send ‘MPBSE10 (space) roll number’ to ‘56263’. For example ‘MPBSE 10 123456’

For 12th Result: Send ‘MPBSE12 (space) roll number’ to ‘56263’. For example ‘MPBSE 12 123456’

MPBSE 10th 12th Result Reevaluation 2023

The students can submit their answer sheet for rechecking. They are required to submit an ampunt as per board rules.

MPBSE Compartment Exam 2023: What is the compartment exam date ?

The compartment or supplementary exam will be held for those who could not clear the exam. MPBSE 10th Compartment Exam and MPBSE 12th Compartment Exam are expected in the month of June or July 2023.

MPBSE 10th Topper List and MPBSE 12th Topper List

The topper list will be released at the press conference. Students are requested to wait till the result is released.

Prize for Toppers

Toppers of 12th Class more than 75% will get Rs. 25000 to buy laptop under "प्रतिभाशाली छात्र प्रोत्साहन योजना"

MPBSE Result 2023 Overview

