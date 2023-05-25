MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check Stream-Wise Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

 MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Madhya Pradesh Board releases the stream-wise toppers list along with the result. Check out list of students who passed and failed here.

MP Board 12th 2023 overall pass percentage stands at  55.28% this year. The pass percentage of girls- 58.75% has surpassed the pass percentage of boys i.e. 52%.  Last year, the authorities release the MP Board Result 2022 on April 29. Ishita Dubey, Pragati Mittal, and Khushboo Shivharewere bagged 1st rank from the arts, science, and commerce stream.

MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023

MPBSE has released the toppers list along with the result and pass percentage. The top 3 positions have been dominated by the girls this year. Check out the details below.

Student’s Name

Position Secured

Molly Nema

1st Rank

Sonakshi Parmar 

2nd Rank

Samita Verma

2nd Rank

Arya

3rd Rank

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics

MP Board has released the CLASS 12th result on the official website. Students can check out the students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall pass percentage in the following table:

Overview 

Statistics 

Students Registered

729426

Students Appeared

727044

Students Passed

401366

Students Failed

 211798

Boys pass percentage

52%

Girls pass percentage

58.75%

Overall Pass Percentage

55.28%

MPBOSE Class 12th Arts Topper’s List 2022

In 2022, Ishita Dubey secured 1st rank followed by Roshita Singh and Anuj Dixit. Check out the complete statistics below:

Rank

Name of the Student

1

Ishita Dubey

2

Roshita Singh

2

Anuj Dixit

3

Sajal Singh

MPBOSE Class 12th Science Topper’s List 2022

In the previous year, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board Class 12 Exams 2023 by securing 1st rank. She was followed by Lakshdeep Dhakad and Aayush Tiwari.

Rank

Name of the Student

1

Pragati Mittal

2

Lakshdeep Dhakad

3

Aayush Tiwar

MP Board 12th Toppers List 2022

In 2022, Khushboo Shivhare and Harshita Pandey bagged 1st  rank. Check out the following toppers here.

Rank

Name of the Student

1

Khushboo Shivhare

1

Harshita Pandey

2

Ritu Upadhyaya

2

Kashish Baleja

3

Neelam Thadani

MP Board Class 12 Topper’s List 2020

The below-mentioned table comprises the topper’s list who secured 1st rank across Maths, science, commerce, humanities, agriculture, and fine arts. Check out the topper’s name along with the marks obtained by them.

Rank

Topper’s name

Marks Obtained

Stream

1

Priya Aatmaja

495

Maths 

1

Anushka Gupta

490

Science - Biology 

1

Mufchal Arviwala

487

Commerce 

1

Khushi Singh

486

Humanities 

1

Gaurav Ojha

483

Agriculture 

1

Shubhanshi Mishra

444

Fine Arts and Home Science

Also Read: MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today at 12:30pm, MPBSE Result Link Online at mpresults.nic.in with Latest News

 

