MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check Stream-Wise Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

MP Board 12th 2023 overall pass percentage stands at 55.28% this year. The pass percentage of girls- 58.75% has surpassed the pass percentage of boys i.e. 52%. Last year, the authorities release the MP Board Result 2022 on April 29. Ishita Dubey, Pragati Mittal, and Khushboo Shivharewere bagged 1st rank from the arts, science, and commerce stream.
|
|
MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023
MPBSE has released the toppers list along with the result and pass percentage. The top 3 positions have been dominated by the girls this year. Check out the details below.
|
Student’s Name
|
Position Secured
|
Molly Nema
|
1st Rank
|
Sonakshi Parmar
|
2nd Rank
|
Samita Verma
|
2nd Rank
|
Arya
|
3rd Rank
MP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics
MP Board has released the CLASS 12th result on the official website. Students can check out the students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall pass percentage in the following table:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Students Registered
|
729426
|
Students Appeared
|
727044
|
Students Passed
|
401366
|
Students Failed
|211798
|
Boys pass percentage
|
52%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
58.75%
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
55.28%
MPBOSE Class 12th Arts Topper’s List 2022
In 2022, Ishita Dubey secured 1st rank followed by Roshita Singh and Anuj Dixit. Check out the complete statistics below:
|
Rank
|
Name of the Student
|
1
|
Ishita Dubey
|
2
|
Roshita Singh
|
2
|
Anuj Dixit
|
3
|
Sajal Singh
MPBOSE Class 12th Science Topper’s List 2022
In the previous year, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board Class 12 Exams 2023 by securing 1st rank. She was followed by Lakshdeep Dhakad and Aayush Tiwari.
|
Rank
|
Name of the Student
|
1
|
Pragati Mittal
|
2
|
Lakshdeep Dhakad
|
3
|
Aayush Tiwar
MP Board 12th Toppers List 2022
In 2022, Khushboo Shivhare and Harshita Pandey bagged 1st rank. Check out the following toppers here.
|
Rank
|
Name of the Student
|
1
|
Khushboo Shivhare
|
1
|
Harshita Pandey
|
2
|
Ritu Upadhyaya
|
2
|
Kashish Baleja
|
3
|
Neelam Thadani
MP Board Class 12 Topper’s List 2020
The below-mentioned table comprises the topper’s list who secured 1st rank across Maths, science, commerce, humanities, agriculture, and fine arts. Check out the topper’s name along with the marks obtained by them.
|
Rank
|
Topper’s name
|
Marks Obtained
|
Stream
|
1
|
Priya Aatmaja
|
495
|
Maths
|
1
|
Anushka Gupta
|
490
|
Science - Biology
|
1
|
Mufchal Arviwala
|
487
|
Commerce
|
1
|
Khushi Singh
|
486
|
Humanities
|
1
|
Gaurav Ojha
|
483
|
Agriculture
|
1
|
Shubhanshi Mishra
|
444
|
Fine Arts and Home Science
