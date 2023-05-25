MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Check Stream-Wise Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023 (OUT): Madhya Pradesh Board releases the stream-wise toppers list along with the result. Check out list of students who passed and failed here.

MP Board 12th Topper’s List 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of Maharashtra class 12th result. Students can check MSBSHSE board HSCresults online at mahresult.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the mark sheet. MP Board 12th 2023 overall pass percentage stands at 55.28% this year. The pass percentage of girls- 58.75% has surpassed the pass percentage of boys i.e. 52%. Last year, the authorities release the MP Board Result 2022 on April 29. Ishita Dubey, Pragati Mittal, and Khushboo Shivharewere bagged 1st rank from the arts, science, and commerce stream.

MP Board 12th Toppers List 2023

MPBSE has released the toppers list along with the result and pass percentage. The top 3 positions have been dominated by the girls this year. Check out the details below.

Student’s Name Position Secured Molly Nema 1st Rank Sonakshi Parmar 2nd Rank Samita Verma 2nd Rank Arya 3rd Rank

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics

MP Board has released the CLASS 12th result on the official website. Students can check out the students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall pass percentage in the following table:

Overview Statistics Students Registered

729426 Students Appeared

727044 Students Passed

401366 Students Failed 211798 Boys pass percentage 52% Girls pass percentage 58.75% Overall Pass Percentage 55.28%

MPBOSE Class 12th Arts Topper’s List 2022

In 2022, Ishita Dubey secured 1st rank followed by Roshita Singh and Anuj Dixit. Check out the complete statistics below:

Rank Name of the Student 1 Ishita Dubey 2 Roshita Singh 2 Anuj Dixit 3 Sajal Singh

MPBOSE Class 12th Science Topper’s List 2022

In the previous year, Pragati Mittal topped the MP Board Class 12 Exams 2023 by securing 1st rank. She was followed by Lakshdeep Dhakad and Aayush Tiwari.

Rank Name of the Student 1 Pragati Mittal 2 Lakshdeep Dhakad 3 Aayush Tiwar

MP Board 12th Toppers List 2022

In 2022, Khushboo Shivhare and Harshita Pandey bagged 1st rank. Check out the following toppers here.

Rank Name of the Student 1 Khushboo Shivhare 1 Harshita Pandey 2 Ritu Upadhyaya 2 Kashish Baleja 3 Neelam Thadani

MP Board Class 12 Topper’s List 2020

The below-mentioned table comprises the topper’s list who secured 1st rank across Maths, science, commerce, humanities, agriculture, and fine arts. Check out the topper’s name along with the marks obtained by them.

Rank Topper’s name Marks Obtained Stream 1 Priya Aatmaja 495 Maths 1 Anushka Gupta 490 Science - Biology 1 Mufchal Arviwala 487 Commerce 1 Khushi Singh 486 Humanities 1 Gaurav Ojha 483 Agriculture 1 Shubhanshi Mishra 444 Fine Arts and Home Science

