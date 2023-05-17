RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check A, B, C, D Grading System and Captcha Meaning

RBSE 8th Result 2023: The board has released the class 8th board exam results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They have been given grades: A, B, C, and D instead of marks this time. Check Rajasthan board grading system below.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Grading System: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 8th result online. Students can check and download the BSER Rajasthan 8th results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. They have to use their class, roll number, district and captcha code in the login window. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.50%.

In a significant shift, students have been given grades in their RBSE 8th result instead of percentage marks. This year, a total of 5226 students got A grades. The new evaluation system aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of student's performance, focusing on their overall growth and development.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check A, B, C, D Grading System

Instead of marks, the Rajasthan board has followed a grading system in RBSE class 8th to award marks to students. Check the BSER 8th grading system below:

Rajasthan 8th Marks RBSE Grades 91 to 100 A+ 76 to 90 A 61 to 75 B 41 to 60 C 0 to 40 D

RBSE Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2023 Grade-Wise Statistics

As per the press release, a total of 5,226 students got A grades whereas 474924 students have been given grades B. Check the table below for detailed information:

Grades Number of students A 5,226 B 474924 C 576782 D 86770 Supplementary 86777

What is Captcha Meaning?

The full form of CAPTCHA is a Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart. It is a type of security measure known as challenge-response authentication. Students checking their RBSE 8th class result need to enter captcha code as well.