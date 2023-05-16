RBSE 8th Result 2023 Tomorrow: Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE Class 8 result 2023 can be checked online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know the time, steps to check and official tweet here.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the class 8th result on May 17 (tomorrow). The announcement for the Rajasthan RBSE 8th result date was made by the State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla through his Twitter handle. Once released at 12 PM, students can check their class 8 result online at: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, around 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8 exams 2023. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan RBSE 8th class was recorded at 95.5%. Around 12.63 lakh students appeared for the final examinations of class 8th in 2022.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Tweet

The State school education minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.” Check below tweet:

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 Date and Time

Check below the result date and time of BSER class 8th:

Events Date and Time Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result Date May 17, 2023 BSER Class 8 Result Time 12:00 PM

Where to check RBSE 8th Result 2023?

Students who appeared for the board examinations of 8th class can download their results online, once released. Check below the list of websites, where students can get their Rajasthan RBSE class 8th marksheet:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

How to check Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023?

Students can download their class 8th marksheet of the Rajasthan board online. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check RBSE 8th board result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan class 8th result link

Step 3: Fill the required credentials: roll number or registration number

Step 4: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future references

What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan Board Class 8 Marksheet 2023?

The RBSE 8th scorecard is expected to have details about the students and their marks. Check below the information that can be mentioned on class 8th marksheet: