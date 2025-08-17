This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 August

Every day has a story. What did August 16 bring us through time? On August 16, several significant events occurred that significantly shaped the course of history.
On August 16, 1777, American patriots won the Battle of Bennington, a pivotal turning point in the Revolutionary War. In 1812, American General William Hull surrendered Fort Detroit without a fight.
In 1858, Queen Victoria sent the first transatlantic telegraph to President Buchanan. In 1896, gold was found in the Klondike, fuelling the great Gold Rush. In 1954, Sports Illustrated hit the newsstands for the first time. In 1960, Cyprus gained independence from Britain.
More recently, in 1977, Elvis Presley died, and in 2018, Aretha Franklin passed away—both leaving lasting legacies. In this article, we'll explain why these events matter.
What Happened on this Day – August 16?
Here's what happened in history on August 16:
1777 – Battle of Bennington
- American and Vermont forces defeat the British in the Revolutionary War.
- The victory boosts morale and helps turn the tide of the war.
- Vermont still marks this day as Bennington Battle Day.
1812 – U.S. Surrenders Fort Detroit
- General William Hull surrenders Fort Detroit to British and Native American forces without a fight.
- The defeat is an early setback for America in the War of 1812.
1896 – Gold Discovered in the Yukon
- George Carmack, Skookum Jim, and Dawson Charlie find gold in Rabbit Creek, later named Bonanza Creek.
- The discovery sparks the Klondike Gold Rush, drawing thousands to the Yukon.
1920 – Baseball Player Ray Chapman Fatally Injured
- Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray "Chappie" Chapman is hit in the head by a pitch from Carl Mays.
- He dies the next day — the only MLB player to die from an on-field injury.
1942 – The Ghost Blimp Mystery
- A U.S. Navy blimp crashes on a Daly City street near San Francisco Bay.
- Rescuers find no crew on board — both pilots have vanished.
1946 – Direct Action Day in India
- The Muslim League calls for "Direct Action Day" to push for a separate Muslim homeland.
- Riots erupt in Calcutta, killing thousands and deepening tensions before Partition.
1948 – Babe Ruth Dies
- Baseball legend Babe Ruth dies of cancer at age 53 in New York City.
- Tens of thousands line up to pay respects at Yankee Stadium.
1954 – Sports Illustrated Magazine Debuts
- The first issue of Sports Illustrated hits newsstands.
- It features Milwaukee Braves star Eddie Mathews on the cover.
1960 – Cyprus Gains Independence
- Cyprus becomes independent from British rule.
- The island nation begins its journey as a sovereign state.
1967 – Gulf of Tonkin Resolution Challenged
- Senator William Fulbright criticises President Johnson's broad use of the resolution.
- He argues Johnson has no mandate to wage the Vietnam War on such a scale.
1977 – Elvis Presley Dies
- Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll", died at Graceland at age 42.
- His death sparks worldwide mourning among fans.
1984 – John Z. DeLorean Acquitted
- A Los Angeles jury acquits auto executive John DeLorean of drug trafficking charges.
- The verdict was reached after nearly 30 hours of deliberation.
1987 – Deadly Plane Crash in Detroit
- Northwest Flight 255 crashes near Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
- 156 people die; a 4-year-old girl is the sole survivor.
2009 – Usain Bolt Breaks 100 m World Record
- Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt runs the 100 metres in 9.58 seconds in Berlin.
- He sets a record that still stands.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 16?
August 16 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
1888 – T.E. Lawrence
- British archaeologist, soldier, and writer, known as "Lawrence of Arabia".
- Played a significant role in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
1958 – Madonna
- American singer and actress known for her bold style and reinvention.
- Famous songs include "Like a Virgin" and "Like a Prayer".
1958 – Angela Bassett
- American actress acclaimed for roles in What's Love Got to Do with It?, Black Panther, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
Died on This Day
1948 – Babe Ruth
- American baseball legend, nicknamed "The Bambino".
- One of the most famous athletes of all time.
1977 – Elvis Presley
- American singer and actor, the "King of Rock and Roll".
- Known for hits like "Jailhouse Rock" and "Can't Help Falling in Love".
2018 – Aretha Franklin
- American singer and pianist, the "Queen of Soul".
- Famous for "Respect" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman".
