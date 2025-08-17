This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 August

Every day has a story. What did August 16 bring us through time? On August 16, several significant events occurred that significantly shaped the course of history.

On August 16, 1777, American patriots won the Battle of Bennington, a pivotal turning point in the Revolutionary War. In 1812, American General William Hull surrendered Fort Detroit without a fight.

In 1858, Queen Victoria sent the first transatlantic telegraph to President Buchanan. In 1896, gold was found in the Klondike, fuelling the great Gold Rush. In 1954, Sports Illustrated hit the newsstands for the first time. In 1960, Cyprus gained independence from Britain.

More recently, in 1977, Elvis Presley died, and in 2018, Aretha Franklin passed away—both leaving lasting legacies. In this article, we'll explain why these events matter.