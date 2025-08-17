This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 August

Every day holds its own story in history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 17 through the ages? On August 17, 1807, Robert Fulton's steamboat began its maiden voyage up the Hudson River, ushering in a new age of travel.

In 1863, Fort Sumter endured a fierce bombardment in the American Civil War. Then, in 1945, Indonesia, under Sukarno and Hatta, boldly declared its independence from Dutch rule. That same year, George Orwell's classic satire, Animal Farm, was first published.

Fast-forward to 1978: the Double Eagle II made history as the first balloon to cross the Atlantic. And in 1998, President Bill Clinton delivered a televised statement about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky—a pivotal moment in U.S. politics.

In this article, we'll explore these and more events from August 17, tracing the threads of human courage, innovation, and turning points in our shared past.