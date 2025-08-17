This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 August

Every day holds its own story in history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 17 through the ages? On August 17, 1807, Robert Fulton's steamboat began its maiden voyage up the Hudson River, ushering in a new age of travel.
In 1863, Fort Sumter endured a fierce bombardment in the American Civil War. Then, in 1945, Indonesia, under Sukarno and Hatta, boldly declared its independence from Dutch rule. That same year, George Orwell's classic satire, Animal Farm, was first published.
Fast-forward to 1978: the Double Eagle II made history as the first balloon to cross the Atlantic. And in 1998, President Bill Clinton delivered a televised statement about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky—a pivotal moment in U.S. politics.
In this article, we'll explore these and more events from August 17, tracing the threads of human courage, innovation, and turning points in our shared past.
What Happened on this Day – August 17?
Here's what happened in history on August 17:
1807 – First Commercial Steamboat Voyage
- Robert Fulton's North River Steamboat (Clermont) began its maiden trip up the Hudson River.
- Sailed from New York City to Albany.
- Marked the beginning of commercial steamboat service.
1841 – President Tyler Burned in Effigy
- Protesters burned an effigy of President John Tyler near the White House.
- They opposed his veto of a bill to re-establish the Bank of the United States.
- Many protesters were Whigs, his political allies.
1862 – U.S.-Dakota War Begins
- Fighting broke out in Minnesota as starving Dakota warriors attacked white settlements.
- The war lasted six weeks.
- U.S. military crushed the Dakota; 38 were executed, the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
1863 – Bombardment of Fort Sumter
- Union batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbour.
- The shelling lasted for days
- Confederates held the fort under attack.
1877 – Billy the Kid Kills His First Man
- Billy the Kid, a teenager at the time, shot blacksmith Francis Cahill in Arizona.
- Cahill died the next day.
- This became Billy's first known killing.
1915 – Lynching of Leo Frank
- Leo Frank, accused of murder, was lynched by a mob in Georgia.
- The case drew national attention with anti-Semitic undertones.
- He was posthumously pardoned in 1986.
1943 – Patton Wins the "Race to Messina"
- General George S. Patton's U.S. 7th Army entered Messina, Sicily.
- Beat British General Bernard Montgomery to the city.
- Secured Allied victory in Sicily during World War II.
1945 – Indonesia Declares Independence
- Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta proclaimed Indonesia's independence from Dutch rule.
- Marked the birth of the Republic of Indonesia.
1945 – Orwell's Animal Farm Published
- George Orwell's satirical novella Animal Farm was first published in London.
- Criticised totalitarianism and Stalin's Soviet Union.
1957 – Phillies Fan Hit by Two Foul Balls
- A foul ball struck Phillies fan Alice Roth at a game.
- While being treated, she was hit again by another foul ball from Richie Ashburn.
- She broke her nose in the bizarre incident.
1959 – Miles Davis Releases Kind of Blue
- Jazz legend Miles Davis released Kind of Blue.
- Became the best-selling jazz record of all time.
- Influential across generations of musicians.
1962 – Berlin Wall Shooting
- East German guards shot a man trying to escape to West Berlin.
- They left him bleeding to death in public view.
- Became one of the most infamous Cold War killings.
1969 – Woodstock's Final Night
- Woodstock performers played through the night.
- A famous photo showed a couple sleeping in a car.
- Symbolised peace, love, and the spirit of the festival.
1977 – Elvis Presley's Funeral Flowers Record
- On the day of Elvis's funeral, FTD florists handled over 3,100 orders.
- Local Memphis florists sold out.
- Set a U.S. record for flowers sold in one day.
1978 – First Transatlantic Balloon Flight
- Double Eagle II completed the first successful balloon crossing of the Atlantic.
- Piloted by Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson, and Larry Newman.
- Landed near Paris after 137 hours in flight.
1982 – First Commercial Compact Discs
- The first CDs were produced in West Germany.
- ABBA's The Visitors was the first album released.
- Marked the beginning of digital music.
1987 – Rudolf Hess Dies
- Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, died in Spandau Prison.
- Officially ruled suicide at 93 years old.
- He was the last surviving Nazi leader.
1988 – Pakistani President Dies in Plane Crash
- President Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan was killed in a plane crash.
- U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel also died.
- The cause of the crash remains disputed.
1998 – Bill Clinton Testifies and Admits Affair
- President Bill Clinton testified before a grand jury.
- Later admitted to an improper relationship with Monica Lewinsky.
- Sparked impeachment proceedings.
1999 – Earthquake in Turkey
- A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Izmit, Turkey.
- Over 17,000 people died.
- Tens of thousands were injured and left homeless.
Born on This Day – August 17
1887 – Marcus Garvey (1887–1940)
- Jamaican political activist.
- Founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association.
- Advocated Pan-Africanism and Black nationalism.
1893 – Mae West (1893–1980)
- American actress, singer, and writer.
- Famous for her bold personality and witty one-liners.
- Starred in stage and Hollywood productions.
1943 – Robert De Niro (1943– )
- Acclaimed American actor.
- Known for roles in The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull.
- Frequent collaborator with director Martin Scorsese.
Died on This Day – August 17
1987 – Rudolf Hess (1894–1987)
- Nazi Germany's former deputy leader.
- Imprisoned in Spandau since 1941.
- Found dead, ruled suicide at age 93.
1988 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq (1924–1988)
- 6th President of Pakistan.
- Died in a mysterious plane crash near Bahawalpur.
- Remembered for military rule and Islamization policies.
