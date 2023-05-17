rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Direct Site Link to Check RBSE Class 8th Result 2023

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results of class 8th board examinations today, May 17, 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check their marks by entering their roll number at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check direct link here

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) has announced the results of class 8th today, May 17, 2023 in online mode. The Rajasthan RBSE 8th result date was announced by the State school education minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, on his official Twitter account. Students who have appeared for the class 8th exams can check their results by entering the required login credentials such as roll number, date of birth through the official websites- rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As per media updates, around 12,337,02 students have passed in Rajasthan board class 8th exams. It's important for students to know that the online RBSE 8th result 2023 will be provisional. They will have to collect the original mark sheets from the respective schools. This year, there is a provision for a grading system in the examination, the reports added.

As per the recent updates, around 13 lakh students have appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th exams. Last year, approximately 12.63 lakh students appeared for the final exams and the overall pass percentage for the RBSE class 8th was recorded at 95.5%. It is expected that along with the announcement of the result, the Rajasthan board will also release the RBSE 8th toppers list, pass percentage and other statistics details.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Link

Candidates can download their marksheet online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. They can check the direct links provided in the table given below:

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 Direct Link Click Here (Link Activated)

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Declared: Check login window below:

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Statistics 2023

Candidates can check the Rajasthan board class 8th result statistics for the academic year 2023 in the table given below:

Students enrolled 13,13,522 Applied students 13,06,283 No. of Govt schools 68,885 No. of Private schools 32,283 No. of Madarsa 1,555 No. of Sanskrit private schools 163 Total No. of RBSE 8th Class exam centres 9,405

What are the details required to check RBSE Class 8th Scorecard 2023?

Students are required to keep their RBSE class 8th admit cards ready with them. They can check the listed below details that are required to check the Rajasthan board class 8th results 2023.

Candidate's roll number

Date of birth

Check the official tweet shared by RBSE Minister about Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 Date and Time below:

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023

RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th Grading System 2023

According to the reports, instead of marks, the Rajasthan board will follow a grading system in RBSE class 8th to award marks to qualified students. They can check the RBSE class 8th grading system in the table given below:

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Marks RBSE Grades 91 to 100 A+ 76 to 90 A 61 to 75 B 41 to 60 C 0 to 40 D

Also Read- RBSE 8th Result 2023 Shortly Live Updates: Check Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result with Roll Number, Name-wise at Shala Darpan



Where can I check my Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2023?

The Rajasthan board result 2023 for class 8th can be checked through the official websites that are mentioned below:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in rajshaladarpan.nic.in

How to check RBSE class 8th result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the class 8th examinations can follow the below-given steps to check their Rajasthan board class 8th results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 8th result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll number or registration number to get the results

Step 4: The RBSE class 8th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future use

How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 via SMS?

In case if the official website of the Rajasthan board crashes due to heavy traffic, then students can also check their RBSE class 8th results through SMS. They can check the steps mentioned below:

Result Name Format Send to Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023 RESULT (space) RAJ8(space)rollnumber 56263

Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan Board class 8th Scorecard 2023?

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the RBSE class 8th scorecard will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Student's name

Roll number

Subjects

Parents' name

Date of birth (DOB)

School name

Marks secured by the candidate in each subject

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023: Highlights

Board name The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) Examination name Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 8th Rajasthan Board 8th Result Date 2023 May 17, 2023 RBSE 8th Result Time 2023 12 PM Number of students appeared in Rajasthan board Class 8th Exam 2023 Approx 13 lakh Official links to check RBSE class 8th results 2023 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Also Read: RBSE 8th Result 2023 Today: Download Rajasthan Board Class 8 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

