OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 500 Posts at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) will close the online application process for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 tomorrow. A total of 500 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates must apply at orientalinsurance.org.in before the deadline. Check eligibility, selection process, application steps, and direct link here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 16, 2025, 23:51 IST
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online for 500 Vacancies at orientalinsurance.org.in
The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) will close the online registration for 500 Assistant Posts today, August 17. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at orientalinsurance.org.in. The last date to print the application form is August 1.

According to the official notification, the OICL Assistant Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and the Mains on October 28. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Aspirants aiming for the positions of Assistants (Class III Grade) are advised to complete their applications by 11 PM today.

OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Overview

The officials initiated the registration process for OICL Assistant Recruitment on August 2. The detailed notification PDF comprising all the essential detail was made available on August 1st. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification parameters can submit their applications by today, August 17.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Summary

Organisation

Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL)

Posts

Assistant

Vacancies

500

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

2nd August to 17th August 2025

Eligibility

Graduation

21 to 30 years

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Regional Language Test

OICL Assistant Salary

Rs. 40000 per month

Official website

orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The OICL Assistant application form 2025 last date is August 18. The Prelims is scheduled to be held on September 7 and Mains on October 28. 

Events

Dates

Notification release date

1st August 2025

Online Application Starts

2nd August 2025

Last Date to Submit Application Form

17th August 2025

Last Date of Printing Application Fee

1st September 2025

Prelims Exam Date

7th September 2025

Mains Exam Date

28th October 2025

OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Link

Interested candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct apply online link provided below.

OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Steps to Apply Online for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025

Follow these steps to complete the application process successfully:

  • Visit the official website – orientalinsurance.org.in.

  • Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.

  • Click on OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online link.

  • Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Review and submit the application form.

  • Download and print the application form for future reference.

