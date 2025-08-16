OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 500 Posts at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) will close the online registration for 500 Assistant Posts today, August 17. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at orientalinsurance.org.in. The last date to print the application form is August 1.

According to the official notification, the OICL Assistant Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and the Mains on October 28. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Aspirants aiming for the positions of Assistants (Class III Grade) are advised to complete their applications by 11 PM today.

OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Overview

The officials initiated the registration process for OICL Assistant Recruitment on August 2. The detailed notification PDF comprising all the essential detail was made available on August 1st. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification parameters can submit their applications by today, August 17.