OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today for 500 Posts at orientalinsurance.org.in - More Details Here

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) will close the online registration for 500 Assistant Posts today, August 17. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at orientalinsurance.org.in. The last date to print the application form is August 1.
According to the official notification, the OICL Assistant Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and the Mains on October 28. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Aspirants aiming for the positions of Assistants (Class III Grade) are advised to complete their applications by 11 PM today.
OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Overview
The officials initiated the registration process for OICL Assistant Recruitment on August 2. The detailed notification PDF comprising all the essential detail was made available on August 1st. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification parameters can submit their applications by today, August 17.
|
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Summary
|
Organisation
|
Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL)
|
Posts
|
Assistant
|
Vacancies
|
500
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
2nd August to 17th August 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation
21 to 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Regional Language Test
|
OICL Assistant Salary
|
Rs. 40000 per month
|
Official website
|
orientalinsurance.org.in
OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The OICL Assistant application form 2025 last date is August 18. The Prelims is scheduled to be held on September 7 and Mains on October 28.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
1st August 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
2nd August 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Application Form
|
17th August 2025
|
Last Date of Printing Application Fee
|
1st September 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
7th September 2025
|
Mains Exam Date
|
28th October 2025
OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Link
Interested candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct apply online link provided below.
OICL Assistant Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
Steps to Apply Online for OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025
Follow these steps to complete the application process successfully:
-
Visit the official website – orientalinsurance.org.in.
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.
-
Click on OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online link.
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
