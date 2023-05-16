NDA Notification 2023 To Release Tomorrow at upsconline.nic.in: Form, Eligibility, Vacancy, Syllabus

NDA 2 2023 Notification will be released tomorrow at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the exam date, direct link to apply, eligibility, selection procedure, how to apply, and other details.

UPSC NDA 2 Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (II) Exam 2023. It is to be noted that, UPSC NDA 2 registration will begin tomorrow i.e. May 17, 2023 and will be continued till June 6 2023.

UPSC NDA 2 2023 Eligibility

For the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy - The candidates should be 12th-passed candidates of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy - Students should 12th be passed with Physics and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

How to Apply for NDA 2 Exam 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the UPSC Online website upsconline.nic.in and register yourself

Step 2: After registration, login using Email ID/ Mobile Number/ OTR ID

Step 3 Now, go to the ‘Latest Notification tab’ in the OTR application.

Step 4: Apply for NDA 2 Exam 2023.

Step 5: Provide all the details

Step 6: Upload your documents

Step 7: Pay Application Fee