UPSC 2021 Prelims Result: How Many Months are Enough for UPSC Mains Preparation? Check What Experts Have To Say!

UPSC Prelims Result 2021 is expected to be out soon on upsc.gov.in. Those who appeared can check the UPSC Prelims Answer Key for Set A, B, C, D below and check what experts have to say is the ideal time for UPSC Mains preparation. Check details below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021 is expected soon on upsc.gov.in. Various media houses are claiming that the UPSC Results 2021 for Preliminary Exam would be out by today evening but there has been no such intimation by UPSC till now. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC Prelims on October 10 have referred to the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 and are now waiting for the results to begin preparation for their UPSC Mains Exam 2021 which is due in January 2022.

Here is where you might be wrong. Check what various experts say about the duration and time required for UPSC Mains preparation below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Mains Preparation Details

The various teachers of subjects in UPSC are of the view that the candidates must never stop preparing for UPSC Mains once they are in this competition. They say that the students begin their preparation by studying for UPSC Mains through which pretty much for Prelims is covered.

However, some teachers are of the view the other way round. They say that the candidates must solely focus on the UPSC Prelims first as the exam is a little typical and requires concepts to be clear along with a good hold on current events.

So, the candidates are suggested to begin their preparation whenever they can.

A famous Hindi Medium coaching is run in New Delhi by a Civil Services dropout. He said, “ As aspirants of UPSC Civil Services, every day and every moment of your life should be dedicated to your preparation. You learn something every moment.” When asked to elaborate he said that candidates while walking on roads must also pay attention. For eg, once UPSC asked a question about the bird who sits on a Buffalo or cow while it grazes in fields. This question could have been answered by sheer observation.

UPSC Mains 2021: How much time is required for preparation ideally?

UPSC Mains is a subjective exam thus experts suggest candidates must focus on their writing skills since day one of their preparation. However, in case the candidate has studied and has his/her concepts clear from books he/she may need 2-3 months to brush up their writing skills.

UPSC Mains is not about expert writing but convincing writing. You should be able to convince the examiner about your point in 4 minutes. If this is your speed, you have a high chance of qualifying. The process requires steady writing and thinking skills which a general human being can develop in 27 days as per experts.

The rest of the time can be realised in revising the theoretical concepts. The candidates must note that in the time of Mains it is quite difficult for them to concentrate on one subject at a time and due to shortage of time many topics run simultaneously in their minds.

The major win happens when the focus is gathered and they hit one subject at a time. That’s when you can hit the bull’s eye.

One of the teachers of Public Administration said in his class, “ UPSC is run by intelligent people who wish for your success, they would at no time think of failing candidates they require to recruit. So stop thinking that the time given for your preparation is not enough.“

The man surely had a point, we would say. Take your time to prepare but do not rush yourself or waste yourself in this competition. Attempting 80% of the paper would also have a 100% chance of you appearing for the UPSC Personality Test.

