What does filing nominations for UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 mean? Can nomination be filed against UPSC Prelims Answer Key?

UP PCS Answer Key 2021 has been released by UPPSC on the official website. Know what is meant by filing nominations against UPPCS Answer Key 2021 and also check if this process is followed in the case of UPSC Answer Key as well?

UPPSC has recently released the official Answer Key of UP PCS Prelims 2021 on their official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can find a direct link in the article shared below.

The Commission also released a notice stating that the candidates can file nominations against the Answer Key by 2nd November 2021. Check what filing nominations against the answer key mean and can candidates file nominations against UPSC Answer Key released by Union Public Service Commission?

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: What does filing nomination mean?

By asking the candidates to file nominations UPPSC means that in case there is some sort of disagreement among the candidates regarding the answers provided in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021, the candidates can respond to it by writing to the Commission about it.

The process is helpful as many times, the questions being subjective and conceptual can have more than one correct answer which can come to the aid of the candidate and help him/her qualify.

UP PCS Prelims 2021 Answer Key: How to file nomination?

The candidates need to visit the official website of UP PCS uppsc.up.nic.in. Go to the Answer Key icon on the left corner of the page and match your answers. The candidates must then visit the nominations page Fill the form completely by writing the number of the question and the reason you think the answer is wrong. Send your details to UP PSC through online mode and wait for the final answer key 2021.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: Can you file nominations against UPSC Answer Key?

It must be known to the candidates who appear for UPSC CSE that the Commission does not release the Prelims Answer Key separately with the UPSC Prelims Result. The answers to the question paper are released once the UPSC Final Result are out. This means that the answer key is released when the final listing of candidates has already been done. This makes nomination filing quite redundant.

This does not however mean that one cannot file any objection. One can always go to the Courts to file an objection against the Commissions notices and processes by filing a writ.

This is the process to be followed in the case of the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

The candidates who appear are familiar with this policy of UPSC and this has been a debatable topic since its inception. Some feel that UPSC lacks transparency due to this feature while some find it understandable because of the genre of the exam and its grandeur. This exam is conducted to choose the top professionals of India to work for the Government, so there is very little scope for flaws and scandals which may be created once the students begin questioning every move.

UPSC Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 10, 2021, and the UPSC 2021 Prelims Result is now awaited.

