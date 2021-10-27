UPSC: How to Read NCERT Books for UPSC Civil Services Preparation? Expert Suggest To Continue Preparation Without Waiting for UPSC Prelims Result 2021

UPSC IAS aspirants are eagerly waiting for UPSC Prelims Result 2021 now that the UPSC Mains is to be conducted in two months. Check how to read NCERT books as per UPSC Syllabus before anyone else does. Know the tricks & Strategies of UPSC Preparation below

UPSC Prelims 2021 Result is being waited for by all candidates who appeared in the UPSC Prelims 2021 on October 10, 2021. The Commission has however not yet given any official date for the release of the prelims results. Those who prepare for Civil Services are recommended to go through NCERT books at the beginning of their preparations. UPSC Aspirants must also know now that they would get the gist of everything included in the UPSC Syllabus in these books. Check how to read NCERT books for UPSC Preparation below and know what experts suggest about getting on with the UPSC Mains preparation below.

UPSC 2021: Why are NCERTs Needed?

NCERTs are said to be a must-read for all the UPSC aspirants for the following reasons:

These books consist of everything in short giving the candidates an idea of what lies ahead. The NCERTs are the books on which UPSC has based its syllabus. NCERTs contain the most authentic information on the subject they are of. The basic information in the NCERTs provides a basis for the students to study in the textbooks.

UPSC 2021: How to Read NCERT Books?

1. NCERT books must be read as a base. They must be actually revised every now and then to stay on track as the UPSC syllabus is very wide and the aspirants need the momentum to complete it on time without getting lost in the books.

2. In the first run of the NCERT books, one must just give it a fair reading which must turn into highlighting the most important points in the second reading. Yes, NCERTs must be read at least thrice before you appear for UPSC CSE Prelims.

3. Take a look at the NCERTs needed for the preparation in the table below

Books History NCERT Class VI – Our Past NCERT Class VII – Our Past –I NCERT Class VIII – Our Past II and III NCERT Class XII – Themes In Indian History – I NCERT Class XII – Themes in Indian History – II NCERT Class XII – Themes in Indian History – III Indian Society NCERT Class XI – Sociology: Understanding Society NCERT Class XII – Indian Society NCERT Class XII – Social Change and Development in India Art & Culture NCERT Class XI – An Introduction to Indian Art NCERT Class XI – Living Craft Traditions of India (Chapters 9 & 10) Geography NCERT Class VI – The Earth Our Habitat NCERT Class VII – Our Environment NCERT Class VIII – Resource and Development NCERT Class IX – Contemporary India – I NCERT Class X – Contemporary India – II NCERT Class XI – Fundamentals of Physical Geography NCERT Class XI – India – Physical Environment NCERT Class XII – Fundamentals of Human Geography NCERT Class XII – India – People and Economy Polity NCERT Class IX – Political Science: Democratic Politics Part – I NCERT Class X – Political Science: Democratic Politics Part – II NCERT Class XI – Political Science: Indian Constitution at Work NCERT Class XI – Political Science: Political Theory NCERT Class XII – Political Science II: Politics in India since Independence Economics NCERT Class IX – Economics NCERT Class X – Understanding Economic Development NCERT Class XI – Indian Economic Development NCERT Class XII – Introductory Microeconomics NCERT Class XII – Introductory Macroeconomics Science & Tech NCERT Class VI NCERT Class VII NCERT Class VIII NCERT Class IX NCERT Class X NCERT Class XI NCERT Class XII – Biology (chapters 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16); Chemistry (chapter 16)

4. Those who are in preparation must follow the NCERT topics step by step and consider one other book for their study.

5. At the time of the revision, NCERTs provide the best way and shortest way, so go ahead with reading it once your syllabus is complete from your end.

6. In case one is confused with any fact, always check NCERT and believe it to provide the correct and most authentic fact.

7. NCERTs must be read with one chapter of two subjects at a time. It would provide you with the fun you need while you read.

Now that the UPSC Prelims is over with, the experts are advising the candidates to begin their UPSC Mains preparation in case they are clear of the expected Cut-Offs or else they are of the view that the aspirants must begin their UPSC 2022 preparation without waiting.

